CGBSE HSC, HSSC Exam Timetable 2026: Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 Out at cgbse.nic.in; Official Notice Here

CGBSE Exam Schedule 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Chhattisgarh HSC, HSSC Exam 2026 time table online. Candidates who are currently in class 10th and 12th can start preparing for the exams according to the timetable on the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Students can find the date sheet here as well. The main examinations will be held between February and March.

The Physical Training Certificate Examination for First and Second Year will be conducted between February 20, 2026 and February 28, 2026. These examinations, along with Class 10 and Class 12 theory papers, will be conducted in the morning session, that is from 9 am to 12:15 pm.

Chhattisgarh Board HSC Class 10th Timetable 2026

The class 10th exams 2026 will be held from February 21, 2026 to March 13, 2026. Check the detailed schedule here: