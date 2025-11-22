IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
CGBSE HSC, HSSC Exam Timetable 2026: Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 Out at cgbse.nic.in; Official Notice Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 22, 2025, 13:04 IST

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has published the 2026 HSC and HSSC exam schedule online at cgbse.nic.in. Class 10th and 12th students can use this timetable to prepare for the main examinations, which will take place between February and March. The datesheet is also available here.

  • Class 10 and 12 students can prepare for the main examinations to be held between February-March.
  • The datesheet is also available here.

CGBSE Exam Schedule 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Chhattisgarh HSC, HSSC Exam 2026 time table online. Candidates who are currently in class 10th and 12th can start preparing for the exams according to the timetable on the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Students can find the date sheet here as well. The main examinations will be held between February and March.

The Physical Training Certificate Examination for First and Second Year will be conducted between February 20, 2026 and February 28, 2026. These examinations, along with Class 10 and Class 12 theory papers, will be conducted in the morning session, that is from 9 am to 12:15 pm.

Chhattisgarh Board HSC Class 10th Timetable 2026

The class 10th exams 2026 will be held from February 21, 2026 to March 13, 2026. Check the detailed schedule here: 

Exam Dates  Subjects
February 21, 2026 First Language/ Hindi
February 24, 2026 Second Language/ English
February 26, 2026 Social Science
February 28, 2026 Science
March 6, 2026 Mathematics
March 9, 2026 Third LanguageSanskrit/ Marathi/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Sindhi/ Bengali/ Gujarati/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Kannada/ Odiya
March 11, 2026 Professional CoursesOrganised Retailing/ Information Technology/ Automobile Car Technician/ Health Care/ Agriculture/ Media and Internet Telecommunication/ Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Wellness/ Electronics and Hardware and other
March 13, 2026 Music only for blind students/ Drawing and Painting for deaf and dumb students

Chhattisgarh Board HSSC Class 12th Timetable 2026

Class 12th HSSC Exams 2026 will be held from February 20, 2026 to March 18, 2026. Students of class 12th can check the detailed timetable here:

Exam Dates Subjects
February 20, 2026 Geography (102)/ Physics (201)
February 23, 2026 Political Science/ Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Crop Production and Horticulture/ Object Drawing/ Drafting/ Physiology and First Aid/ Mathematics
February 25, 2026 Sanskrit
February 27, 2026 Biology (203/803), Economics (303), Animal Husbandry, Dairy Technology, Fisheries and Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art (530), Elements of Science (631)
March 2, 2026 Computer Applications (Arts and Commerce)/ Indian Music/ Painting/ Dance/ Steno typing/ Verses(Arts)/ Home Science/ Commercial Mathematics/ Fundamentals of Industrial Organisation
March 7, 2026 Sociology (104)
March 10, 2026 English
March 12, 2026 History/ Business Studies/ Agricultural Science and Mathematics/ Drawing and Painting/ Food and Nutrition
March 14, 2026 Hindi 
March 16, 2026 Retail Marketing Management (951), Information Technology (952), Automobile Service Technician (953), Health Care (954), Agriculture (955), Media and Entertainment (956), Telecommunication (957), Banking Financial Services and Insurance (958), Beauty and Wellness (959), Electronics and Hardware (960)
March 17, 2026 Marathi (031/831), Urdu (032/832), Punjabi (033/833), Sindhi (034/834), Bengali (035/835), Gujarati (036/836), Telugu (037/837), Tamil (038/838), Malayalam (039/839), Kannada (041/841), Odia (042/842)
March 18, 2026 Psychology

CGBSE Board Exam 2026 Time Table Official Notice

