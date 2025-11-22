CGBSE HSC, HSSC Exam Timetable 2026: Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 Out at cgbse.nic.in; Official Notice Here

Key Points
- Chhattisgarh Board has published the 2026 HSC and HSSC exam schedule online at cgbse.nic.in.
- Class 10 and 12 students can prepare for the main examinations to be held between February-March.
- The datesheet is also available here.
CGBSE Exam Schedule 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Chhattisgarh HSC, HSSC Exam 2026 time table online. Candidates who are currently in class 10th and 12th can start preparing for the exams according to the timetable on the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Students can find the date sheet here as well. The main examinations will be held between February and March.
The Physical Training Certificate Examination for First and Second Year will be conducted between February 20, 2026 and February 28, 2026. These examinations, along with Class 10 and Class 12 theory papers, will be conducted in the morning session, that is from 9 am to 12:15 pm.
Chhattisgarh Board HSC Class 10th Timetable 2026
The class 10th exams 2026 will be held from February 21, 2026 to March 13, 2026. Check the detailed schedule here:
|Exam Dates
|Subjects
|February 21, 2026
|First Language/ Hindi
|February 24, 2026
|Second Language/ English
|February 26, 2026
|Social Science
|February 28, 2026
|Science
|March 6, 2026
|Mathematics
|March 9, 2026
|Third LanguageSanskrit/ Marathi/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Sindhi/ Bengali/ Gujarati/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Kannada/ Odiya
|March 11, 2026
|Professional CoursesOrganised Retailing/ Information Technology/ Automobile Car Technician/ Health Care/ Agriculture/ Media and Internet Telecommunication/ Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Wellness/ Electronics and Hardware and other
|March 13, 2026
|Music only for blind students/ Drawing and Painting for deaf and dumb students
Chhattisgarh Board HSSC Class 12th Timetable 2026
Class 12th HSSC Exams 2026 will be held from February 20, 2026 to March 18, 2026. Students of class 12th can check the detailed timetable here:
|Exam Dates
|Subjects
|February 20, 2026
|Geography (102)/ Physics (201)
|February 23, 2026
|Political Science/ Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Crop Production and Horticulture/ Object Drawing/ Drafting/ Physiology and First Aid/ Mathematics
|February 25, 2026
|Sanskrit
|February 27, 2026
|Biology (203/803), Economics (303), Animal Husbandry, Dairy Technology, Fisheries and Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art (530), Elements of Science (631)
|March 2, 2026
|Computer Applications (Arts and Commerce)/ Indian Music/ Painting/ Dance/ Steno typing/ Verses(Arts)/ Home Science/ Commercial Mathematics/ Fundamentals of Industrial Organisation
|March 7, 2026
|Sociology (104)
|March 10, 2026
|English
|March 12, 2026
|History/ Business Studies/ Agricultural Science and Mathematics/ Drawing and Painting/ Food and Nutrition
|March 14, 2026
|Hindi
|March 16, 2026
|Retail Marketing Management (951), Information Technology (952), Automobile Service Technician (953), Health Care (954), Agriculture (955), Media and Entertainment (956), Telecommunication (957), Banking Financial Services and Insurance (958), Beauty and Wellness (959), Electronics and Hardware (960)
|March 17, 2026
|Marathi (031/831), Urdu (032/832), Punjabi (033/833), Sindhi (034/834), Bengali (035/835), Gujarati (036/836), Telugu (037/837), Tamil (038/838), Malayalam (039/839), Kannada (041/841), Odia (042/842)
|March 18, 2026
|Psychology
