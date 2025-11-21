School Holiday on 22 November 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday 22nd November 2025: School holiday updates for 22 November 2025 (Friday) vary widely across India, with several regions responding to heavy rains, rising pollution levels, and local administrative advisories. While Tamil Nadu continues to battle intense rainfall, northern states like Delhi-NCR are dealing with severe pollution, forcing some schools to switch to hybrid learning. Additionally, students across several regions are already looking forward to the upcoming holiday on 24 November 2025 for Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti, adding to the week’s significance.
This article brings a clear, engaging, state-wise update on school closures to help students, parents, and teachers stay informed.
State-Wise School Holiday Outlook: 22 November 2025
Tamil Nadu
Coastal Tamil Nadu remains the centre of rain-related disruptions. Districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore are under continued rainfall alerts.
Many schools in these districts are likely to remain closed today due to safety concerns, including waterlogging and unsafe commutes. Final decisions are being taken early in the morning by district collectors, so parents must check official announcements.
Delhi-NCR (Delhi, Gurugram, Noida)
-
Delhi: Schools are open, but air quality continues to remain in the ‘Poor–Very Poor’ category. Some institutions are continuing indoor activities and limiting outdoor periods for safety.
-
Noida & Greater Noida: Several private and international schools are functioning in hybrid mode due to fluctuating pollution levels allowing parents to choose between online or offline attendance.
-
Gurugram: Schools are open, with advisories to avoid outdoor sports and morning assemblies.
Bihar
After the completion of state elections, schools across Bihar have resumed regular academic schedules. No holiday is announced for 22nd November, and attendance is expected as usual.
Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
Both states are running schools as per regular schedule. No major weather disruption or pollution issue has been reported that would require closures.
Other States
In most other regions, schools are functioning normally. However, isolated rain zones may announce district-level holidays based on local warnings.
Upcoming Holiday: 24 November 2025: Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti
Students across several northern and central states can look forward to a holiday on 24 November (Monday) for Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti.
This upcoming festival break is expected to give students a long weekend, especially in regions that already have flexible schedules due to pollution and weather conditions.
School Holiday Status: 22 Nov 2025
|
State / Region
|
Status
|
Reason / Notes
|
Tamil Nadu (Coastal Districts)
|
Likely Closed
|
Continuous heavy rain, waterlogging
|
Delhi
|
Open
|
Pollution high but no closure order
|
Noida / Greater Noida
|
Hybrid Mode
|
High AQI; schools offering online + offline
|
Gurugram
|
Open
|
Restrictions on outdoor activities
|
Bihar
|
Open
|
Schools resumed post-elections
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Open
|
No alerts issued
|
Telangana
|
Open
|
Normal academic schedule
Why Is This Week Important for Students ?
-
Rain-hit regions in Tamil Nadu continue to face uncertainty; daily updates are crucial.
-
Pollution-hit NCR is balancing academics with safety through hybrid learning.
-
The upcoming Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti holiday on 24 November offers a welcome break for students across multiple states.
-
Weather and air quality are playing a major role in school operations this week.
-
Parents are advised to stay connected with school notice boards and district advisories.
The school holiday scenario for 22 November 2025 reflects a mix of rain alerts, pollution concerns, and administrative preparedness. While Tamil Nadu is expected to keep several schools shut, regions like Delhi-NCR are adopting flexible approaches like hybrid learning. With a festival holiday approaching on 24th November, students across India are experiencing one of the most dynamic weeks of the academic session.
Also Check: State-Wise School Holidays 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation