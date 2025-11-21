RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

School Holiday on 22 November 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 21, 2025, 17:58 IST

Schools across India have mixed schedules on 22 November 2025, with closures mainly in rain-affected Tamil Nadu while most other states, including Delhi-NCR, remain open. Noida schools continue in hybrid mode due to rising pollution levels. Bihar schools have resumed normal classes after elections. Students also look forward to the upcoming Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti holiday on 24 November.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

School Holiday 22nd November 2025: School holiday updates for 22 November 2025 (Friday) vary widely across India, with several regions responding to heavy rains, rising pollution levels, and local administrative advisories. While Tamil Nadu continues to battle intense rainfall, northern states like Delhi-NCR are dealing with severe pollution, forcing some schools to switch to hybrid learning. Additionally, students across several regions are already looking forward to the upcoming holiday on 24 November 2025 for Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti, adding to the week’s significance.
This article brings a clear, engaging, state-wise update on school closures to help students, parents, and teachers stay informed.

State-Wise School Holiday Outlook: 22 November 2025

Tamil Nadu

Coastal Tamil Nadu remains the centre of rain-related disruptions. Districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore are under continued rainfall alerts.
Many schools in these districts are likely to remain closed today due to safety concerns, including waterlogging and unsafe commutes. Final decisions are being taken early in the morning by district collectors, so parents must check official announcements.

Delhi-NCR (Delhi, Gurugram, Noida)

  • Delhi: Schools are open, but air quality continues to remain in the ‘Poor–Very Poor’ category. Some institutions are continuing indoor activities and limiting outdoor periods for safety.

  • Noida & Greater Noida: Several private and international schools are functioning in hybrid mode due to fluctuating pollution levels allowing parents to choose between online or offline attendance.

  • Gurugram: Schools are open, with advisories to avoid outdoor sports and morning assemblies.

Bihar

After the completion of state elections, schools across Bihar have resumed regular academic schedules. No holiday is announced for 22nd November, and attendance is expected as usual.

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

Both states are running schools as per regular schedule. No major weather disruption or pollution issue has been reported that would require closures.

Other States

In most other regions, schools are functioning normally. However, isolated rain zones may announce district-level holidays based on local warnings.

Upcoming Holiday: 24 November 2025: Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti

Students across several northern and central states can look forward to a holiday on 24 November (Monday) for Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti.
This upcoming festival break is expected to give students a long weekend, especially in regions that already have flexible schedules due to pollution and weather conditions.

School Holiday Status: 22 Nov 2025

State / Region

Status

Reason / Notes

Tamil Nadu (Coastal Districts)

Likely Closed

Continuous heavy rain, waterlogging

Delhi

Open

Pollution high but no closure order

Noida / Greater Noida

Hybrid Mode

High AQI; schools offering online + offline

Gurugram

Open

Restrictions on outdoor activities

Bihar

Open

Schools resumed post-elections

Andhra Pradesh

Open

No alerts issued

Telangana

Open

Normal academic schedule

Why Is This Week Important for Students ?

  • Rain-hit regions in Tamil Nadu continue to face uncertainty; daily updates are crucial.

  • Pollution-hit NCR is balancing academics with safety through hybrid learning.

  • The upcoming Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti holiday on 24 November offers a welcome break for students across multiple states.

  • Weather and air quality are playing a major role in school operations this week.

  • Parents are advised to stay connected with school notice boards and district advisories.

The school holiday scenario for 22 November 2025 reflects a mix of rain alerts, pollution concerns, and administrative preparedness. While Tamil Nadu is expected to keep several schools shut, regions like Delhi-NCR are adopting flexible approaches like hybrid learning. With a festival holiday approaching on 24th November, students across India are experiencing one of the most dynamic weeks of the academic session.

Also Check: State-Wise School Holidays 2025

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News