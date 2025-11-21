School Holiday on 22 November 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday 22nd November 2025: School holiday updates for 22 November 2025 (Friday) vary widely across India, with several regions responding to heavy rains, rising pollution levels, and local administrative advisories. While Tamil Nadu continues to battle intense rainfall, northern states like Delhi-NCR are dealing with severe pollution, forcing some schools to switch to hybrid learning. Additionally, students across several regions are already looking forward to the upcoming holiday on 24 November 2025 for Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti, adding to the week’s significance.

This article brings a clear, engaging, state-wise update on school closures to help students, parents, and teachers stay informed.

State-Wise School Holiday Outlook: 22 November 2025

Tamil Nadu

Coastal Tamil Nadu remains the centre of rain-related disruptions. Districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore are under continued rainfall alerts.

Many schools in these districts are likely to remain closed today due to safety concerns, including waterlogging and unsafe commutes. Final decisions are being taken early in the morning by district collectors, so parents must check official announcements.