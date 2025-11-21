NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 21, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Pips is a daily logic puzzle that many players enjoy because it is easy to understand and fun to solve. The game is played using domino-style tiles, each with two numbers. These tiles must be placed inside coloured spaces on the board. Every space comes with a rule, such as Equal, Less Than, Greater Than, or Number (Total). Your task is to select tiles whose numbers adhere to these rules precisely.

For example, if a space says “Equal (3),” then all tiles placed there must have the number 3 on both sides. If it says “Number (10),” the sum of the numbers on the tiles must add up to 10.

This simple concept makes the puzzle easy for beginners, but as the difficulty increases, the challenge also grows.

Daily Pips hints help players understand the logic better and solve the puzzle without getting stuck. Here are today’s complete hints and answers.