RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 21, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Nov 21, 2025, 06:45 EDT

Get the complete answers and hints for today's NYT Pips Game (November 21, 2025). Find solutions for the Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles in this daily logic game.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Pips is a daily logic puzzle that many players enjoy because it is easy to understand and fun to solve. The game is played using domino-style tiles, each with two numbers. These tiles must be placed inside coloured spaces on the board. Every space comes with a rule, such as Equal, Less Than, Greater Than, or Number (Total). Your task is to select tiles whose numbers adhere to these rules precisely.

For example, if a space says “Equal (3),” then all tiles placed there must have the number 3 on both sides. If it says “Number (10),” the sum of the numbers on the tiles must add up to 10.

This simple concept makes the puzzle easy for beginners, but as the difficulty increases, the challenge also grows. 

Daily Pips hints help players understand the logic better and solve the puzzle without getting stuck. Here are today’s complete hints and answers.

Check out: NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 20, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

NYT Pips easy (36)

  • Equal (1): 1-1 (Horizontal)

  • Less Than (2): 0-1 (Horizontal)

  • Greater Than (2): 0-3 (Horizontal)

  • Equal (0): 0-1 (Horizontal); 0-3 (Horizontal); 0-0 (Vertical); 0-2 (Vertical)

  • Number (2): 0-2 (Vertical)

Final result:

NYT Pips easy final (27)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

NYT Pips Medium (40)

  • Number (12)-  Red Space: 4-4 (Horizontal); 4-6 (Horizontal)

  • Number (12)- Purple Space: 3-6 (Horizontal); 4-6 (Horizontal)

  • Number (12) - Orange Space: 6-6 (Vertical)

  • Less Than (2): 0-2 (Horizontal)

  • Not Equal: 4-3 (Horizontal); 3-5 (Vertical)

  • Greater Than (4): 3-5 (Vertical)

Final result:

NYT Pips Medium final (31)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

NYT Pips Hard (31)

  • Number (0):  0-1 (Vertical); 0-6 (Vertical)

  • Number (13)- Light Blue Space: 6-4 (Vertical); 0-1 (Vertical); 0-6 (Vertical)

  • Number (13)- Dark Blue Space: 6-4 (Vertical); 2-6 (Horizontal); 6-3 (Horizontal); 1-4 (Horizontal)

  • Number (13)- Green Space: 2-6 (Horizontal); 6-3 (Horizontal); 1-4 (Horizontal)

  • Number (13)- Red Space: 6-6 (Horizontal); 1-3 (Vertical)

  • Greater Than (4): 5-3 (Horizontal)

  • Equal (3): 1-3 (Vertical); 5-3 (Horizontal); 3-4 (Vertical)

  • Equal (4): 4-4 (Horizontal); 3-4 (Vertical)

Final result: 

NYT Pips Hard final (31)

Recommended Reading:

NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 19, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags