NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 20, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Get the complete NYT Pips Game Answers for today, November 20, 2025. Find clues, hints, and solutions for the Easy, Medium, and Hard domino-style puzzles.

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Pips is a simple yet engaging number-puzzle game that has become part of many people’s daily routine. The game relies on basic logic and numerical rules, making it suitable for both beginners and puzzle enthusiasts. Each puzzle is divided into coloured spaces, and every space carries a specific instruction such as Equal, Greater Than, Less Than, or Number (Total).

Your task is to place the correct domino-style tiles so the numbers on the tiles follow the rule given in each box.

The charm of Pips lies in its simplicity; there are no complicated steps or tricks. You only need to match numbers according to the condition written in each space. However, as the levels progress from easy to medium and then to hard, the challenge increases, and the puzzle becomes more rewarding to solve.

Daily pips hints help players understand the logic better, improve their speed, and enjoy the satisfaction of completing each section correctly. Here are the full hints and answers for today’s puzzle.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers 

nyt pips easy (35)

  • Number (4)-Purple Space: 4-1 (Vertical)

  • Number (4)- Red Space: 4-3 (Horizontal)

  • Less Than (3): 4-1 (Vertical); 3-1 (Horizontal)

  • Equal (3): 4-3 (Horizontal); 3-1 (Horizontal); 3-5 (Horizontal)

Final result:

nyt pips easy final (26)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers 

nyt pips medium (39)

  • Greater Than (3): 4-0 (Vertical)

  • Greater Than (4)- Orange Space: 6-1 (Vertical)

  • Greater Than (2): 3-2 (Vertical)

  • Greater Than (4) – Dark Blue Space: 5-2 (Vertical)

  • Greater Than (1): 5-2 (Vertical)

  • Number (7): 1-1 (Vertical); 3-3 (Vertical)

  • Greater Than (4)-Green Space: 5-4 (Vertical)

  • Greater Than (2): 5-4 (Vertical)

Final result:

nyt pips medium final (30)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

nyt pips hard (30)

  • Equal (0): 0-1 (Vertical); 0-2 (Horizontal); 0-5 (Horizontal); 0-0 (Vertical); 0-6 (Horizontal)

  • Number (10) – Red Space: 0-2 (Horizontal); 0-5 (Horizontal); 3-4 (Vertical)

  • Number (10) – Light Blue Space: 3-4 (Vertical); 0-6 (Horizontal)

  • Number (10) – Light Blue Space: 3-5 (Vertical); 2-2 (Horizontal); 3-1 (Horizontal)

  • Equal (1): 3-1 (Horizontal); 1-4 (Vertical)

  • Number (10) – Dark Blue Space: 3-5 (Vertical); 5-5 (Vertical)

  • Number (10) – Orange Space: 5-5 (Vertical); 5-4 (Horizontal)

  • Number (10) – Dark Blue Space: 5-4 (Horizontal); 6-6 (Vertical)

  • Number (10) – Green Space: 1-4 (Vertical); 6-6 (Vertical)

Final result:

nyt pips hard final (30)

