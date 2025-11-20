NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 20, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Pips is a simple yet engaging number-puzzle game that has become part of many people’s daily routine. The game relies on basic logic and numerical rules, making it suitable for both beginners and puzzle enthusiasts. Each puzzle is divided into coloured spaces, and every space carries a specific instruction such as Equal, Greater Than, Less Than, or Number (Total).
Your task is to place the correct domino-style tiles so the numbers on the tiles follow the rule given in each box.
The charm of Pips lies in its simplicity; there are no complicated steps or tricks. You only need to match numbers according to the condition written in each space. However, as the levels progress from easy to medium and then to hard, the challenge increases, and the puzzle becomes more rewarding to solve.
Daily pips hints help players understand the logic better, improve their speed, and enjoy the satisfaction of completing each section correctly. Here are the full hints and answers for today’s puzzle.
Check out:NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 19, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers
-
Number (4)-Purple Space: 4-1 (Vertical)
-
Number (4)- Red Space: 4-3 (Horizontal)
-
Less Than (3): 4-1 (Vertical); 3-1 (Horizontal)
-
Equal (3): 4-3 (Horizontal); 3-1 (Horizontal); 3-5 (Horizontal)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers
-
Greater Than (3): 4-0 (Vertical)
-
Greater Than (4)- Orange Space: 6-1 (Vertical)
-
Greater Than (2): 3-2 (Vertical)
-
Greater Than (4) – Dark Blue Space: 5-2 (Vertical)
-
Greater Than (1): 5-2 (Vertical)
-
Number (7): 1-1 (Vertical); 3-3 (Vertical)
-
Greater Than (4)-Green Space: 5-4 (Vertical)
-
Greater Than (2): 5-4 (Vertical)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers
-
Equal (0): 0-1 (Vertical); 0-2 (Horizontal); 0-5 (Horizontal); 0-0 (Vertical); 0-6 (Horizontal)
-
Number (10) – Red Space: 0-2 (Horizontal); 0-5 (Horizontal); 3-4 (Vertical)
-
Number (10) – Light Blue Space: 3-4 (Vertical); 0-6 (Horizontal)
-
Number (10) – Light Blue Space: 3-5 (Vertical); 2-2 (Horizontal); 3-1 (Horizontal)
-
Equal (1): 3-1 (Horizontal); 1-4 (Vertical)
-
Number (10) – Dark Blue Space: 3-5 (Vertical); 5-5 (Vertical)
-
Number (10) – Orange Space: 5-5 (Vertical); 5-4 (Horizontal)
-
Number (10) – Dark Blue Space: 5-4 (Horizontal); 6-6 (Vertical)
-
Number (10) – Green Space: 1-4 (Vertical); 6-6 (Vertical)
Final result:
Recommended Reading:
NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 17, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation