NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 20, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Pips is a simple yet engaging number-puzzle game that has become part of many people’s daily routine. The game relies on basic logic and numerical rules, making it suitable for both beginners and puzzle enthusiasts. Each puzzle is divided into coloured spaces, and every space carries a specific instruction such as Equal, Greater Than, Less Than, or Number (Total).

Your task is to place the correct domino-style tiles so the numbers on the tiles follow the rule given in each box.

The charm of Pips lies in its simplicity; there are no complicated steps or tricks. You only need to match numbers according to the condition written in each space. However, as the levels progress from easy to medium and then to hard, the challenge increases, and the puzzle becomes more rewarding to solve.