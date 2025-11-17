NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 17, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Games Answers: Pips is a daily puzzle game that uses domino-style tiles. Each tile has two numbers, and players must place them on the grid in a way that follows the rule written in each coloured space. These rules can be things like “equal,” “greater than”, “less than”, or “add up to a certain number”. Because each section has its own condition, the challenge is to find the tile that fits perfectly.

The game is simple to understand but gets tricky as the difficulty increases. You can choose from Easy, Medium, or Hard levels every day.

To play, you just look at the clue in each coloured box and pick a domino tile that matches the rule. Once all spaces are filled correctly, the puzzle is complete. Daily Pip Games hints help players learn the logic behind the answers and improve their skills over time.