NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 17, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Nov 17, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the complete NYT Pips Game Answers for today, November 17, 2025. Find clues, hints, and solutions for the Easy, Medium, and Hard domino-style puzzles.

NYT Pips Game
NYT Pips Game

NYT Pips Games Answers: Pips is a daily puzzle game that uses domino-style tiles. Each tile has two numbers, and players must place them on the grid in a way that follows the rule written in each coloured space. These rules can be things like “equal,” “greater than”, “less than”, or “add up to a certain number”. Because each section has its own condition, the challenge is to find the tile that fits perfectly.

The game is simple to understand but gets tricky as the difficulty increases. You can choose from Easy, Medium, or Hard levels every day. 

To play, you just look at the clue in each coloured box and pick a domino tile that matches the rule. Once all spaces are filled correctly, the puzzle is complete. Daily Pip Games hints help players learn the logic behind the answers and improve their skills over time.

So, let’s look at today’s Pip Game answers:

NYT Pips Easy Answers

nyt pips easy (33)

  • Equal (5): 6-5 (horizontal), 5-5 (vertical)

  • Number (4) - Orange: 4-2 (horizontal)

  • Number (4)- Red: 3-3 (vertical), 0-1 (horizontal)

  • Less Than (4): 0-1 (horizontal)

Final result:

nyt pips easy final (24)

NYT Pips Medium Answers

nyt pips medium (37)

  • Greater Than (2) – Purple: 2-6 (horizontal)

  • Greater Than (2)- Light Blue: 1-5 (horizontal)

  • Equal (4)- Orange: 4-4 (horizontal) 4-1 (horizontal)

  • Equal (3)- Dark Blue: 3-3 (horizontal) 3-5 (horizontal)

  • Greater Than (2)- Green: 3-5 (horizontal)

  • Equal (1): 1-0 (vertical), 1-5 (horizontal), 1-1 (vertical)

Final result:

nyt pips medium final (28)

NYT Pips Hard Answers

nyt pips hard (28)

  • Greater Than (2)-Purple: 3-6 (horizontal)

  • Number (10)- Red: 5-5 (horizontal)

  • Greater Than (3): 4-6 (horizontal)

  • Number (24):  3-6 (horizontal) 4-6 (horizontal) 6-0 (vertical) 6-1 (vertical)

  • Number (2): 2-2 (horizontal)

  • Number (0): 0-1 (vertical)

  • Number (3): 3-5 (horizontal)

  • Number (1): 0-1 (vertical)

  • Number (3): 3-3 (horizontal)

  • Number (5): 2-5 (horizontal)

  • Number (0): 0-3 (horizontal)

  • Number (3):0-3 (horizontal)

  • Not Equal: 6-0 (vertical) 2-2 (horizontal) 3-5 (horizontal) 3-3 (horizontal) 4-5 (horizontal) 1-1 (horizontal)

  • Number (1): 1-1 (horizontal)

Final result: 

nyt pips hard final (28)

That’s your complete NYT Pip Games guide for November 17.

