NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 14, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Hints Today: Here’s your complete breakdown of today’s NYT Pips puzzle, organised neatly into Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulty levels. If any section had you stuck, these solutions will help you get through the grid smoothly!
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints
-
Number (5): 5-6 (vertical)
-
Equal (6): 5-6 (vertical), 6-6 (horizontal), 6-3 (vertical)
-
Equal (3): 6-3 (vertical), 3-1 (horizontal)
-
Number (1): 3-1 (horizontal)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints
-
Greater Than (2): 6-2 (horizontal)
-
Equal (2): 6-2 (horizontal), 2-0 (horizontal), 2-4 (horizontal)
-
Equal (0): 1-0 (horizontal), 2-0 (horizontal)
-
Equal (1): 1-1 (vertical), 1-5 (vertical)
-
Number (9) – Dark Blue: 2-4 (horizontal), 5-4 (horizontal)
-
Number (9): 5-4 (horizontal), 1-5 (vertical)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints
-
Number (5)- Red: 3-3 (horizontal)
-
Number (5)- Light Blue: 3-3 (horizontal)
-
Number (5)- Dark Blue: 0-3 (vertical), 0-2 (vertical)
-
Equal (0): 0-3 (vertical), 0-2 (vertical), 0-0 (horizontal), 0-5 (horizontal)
-
Number (5) - Red: 0-5 (horizontal)
-
Number (5)- Light Blue: 5-4 (horizontal)
-
Number (5) – Orange: 5-4 (horizontal), 1-0 (vertical)
-
Number (5)- Purple: 1-5 (horizontal)
-
Number (5)- Green: 1-5 (horizontal), 4-2 (vertical)
-
Number (5): 4-2 (vertical), 3-1 (horizontal)
Final result:
Conclusion
That’s all for today’s NYT Pips Hints and Answers for November 14, 2025. Come back tomorrow for the next set of solutions to keep your puzzle streak going strong!
