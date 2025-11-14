Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 14, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Nov 14, 2025, 06:00 EDT

Get the complete NYT Pips Game answers for November 14, 2025. Find the solutions for easy, medium, and hard puzzles in today's New York Times Pips grids.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Game Answers
NYT Pips Game Answers

NYT Pips Game Hints Today: Here’s your complete breakdown of today’s NYT Pips puzzle, organised neatly into Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulty levels. If any section had you stuck, these solutions will help you get through the grid smoothly!

Check out:NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 13, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Hints 

Nyt Pips Hints Easy

  • Number (5): 5-6 (vertical)

  • Equal (6): 5-6 (vertical), 6-6 (horizontal), 6-3 (vertical)

  • Equal (3): 6-3 (vertical), 3-1 (horizontal)

  • Number (1): 3-1 (horizontal)

Final result:

Nyt Pips Hints Easy final

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Hints 

Nyt Pips Hints Medium

  • Greater Than (2): 6-2 (horizontal)

  • Equal (2): 6-2 (horizontal), 2-0 (horizontal), 2-4 (horizontal)

  • Equal (0): 1-0 (horizontal), 2-0 (horizontal)

  • Equal (1): 1-1 (vertical), 1-5 (vertical)

  • Number (9) – Dark Blue: 2-4 (horizontal), 5-4 (horizontal)

  • Number (9): 5-4 (horizontal), 1-5 (vertical)

Final result:

Nyt Pips Hints Medium Final

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Hints

Nyt Pips Hints Hard

  • Number (5)- Red: 3-3 (horizontal)

  • Number (5)- Light Blue: 3-3 (horizontal)

  • Number (5)- Dark Blue: 0-3 (vertical), 0-2 (vertical)

  • Equal (0): 0-3 (vertical), 0-2 (vertical), 0-0 (horizontal), 0-5 (horizontal)

  • Number (5) - Red: 0-5 (horizontal)

  • Number (5)- Light Blue: 5-4 (horizontal)

  • Number (5) – Orange: 5-4 (horizontal), 1-0 (vertical)

  • Number (5)- Purple: 1-5 (horizontal)

  • Number (5)- Green: 1-5 (horizontal), 4-2 (vertical)

  • Number (5): 4-2 (vertical), 3-1 (horizontal)

Final result:

Nyt Pips Hints Hard final

Check out: NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 12, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Conclusion

That’s all for today’s NYT Pips Hints and Answers for November 14, 2025. Come back tomorrow for the next set of solutions to keep your puzzle streak going strong!

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags