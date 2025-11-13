NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 13, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If today’s New York Times Pips puzzle had you stuck, don’t stress; we’ve got all the answers neatly sorted for you! Check out the complete easy, medium, and hard difficulty hints and solutions for November 13 to help you solve every tricky space with ease.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers
-
Number (3): 3-5, placed horizontally.
-
Number (11): 1-5 (horizontal), 6-5 (vertical).
-
Number (15): 6-5 (vertical), 5-5 (vertical).
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers
-
Less Than (5): 1-2, placed vertically.
-
Number (6): 6-5, placed vertically.
-
Number (2): 1-2 (vertical), 0-0 (horizontal).
-
Number (2): 2-5 (horizontal), 0-0 (horizontal).
-
Number (6): 6-5 (vertical), 1-4 (horizontal).
-
Equal (4): 4-4 (vertical), 4-3 (vertical), 1-4 (horizontal).
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers
-
Number (10): 1-6 (horizontal), 4-6 (vertical).
-
Number (3): 1-6 (horizontal), 4-2 (horizontal).
-
Less Than (1): 4-0 (vertical), 0-6 (horizontal).
-
Number (18): 0-6 (horizontal), 4-6 (vertical), 6-3 (horizontal).
-
Less Than (3): 2-2, placed vertically.
-
Number (6): 6-3 (horizontal), 3-3 (vertical).
-
Number (10): 5-5, placed horizontally.
-
Not Equal: 2-2 (vertical), 3-3 (vertical), 1-1 (horizontal).
-
Number (1): 1-1, placed horizontally.
Final result:
Conclusion
That’s a wrap for today’s NYT Pips Hints and Answers for November 13, 2025! Whether you’re breezing through the easy levels or tackling the tough grids, these clues will help you keep your puzzle streak alive. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s solutions right here!
