NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 13, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If today’s New York Times Pips puzzle had you stuck, don’t stress; we’ve got all the answers neatly sorted for you! Check out the complete easy, medium, and hard difficulty hints and solutions for November 13 to help you solve every tricky space with ease.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Number (3): 3-5, placed horizontally.

Number (11): 1-5 (horizontal), 6-5 (vertical).

Number (15): 6-5 (vertical), 5-5 (vertical).

Final result:

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers