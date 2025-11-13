ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released
NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 13, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Nov 13, 2025, 06:02 EDT

Check out the complete solutions, clues, and hints for the NYT Pips puzzle for November 13, 2025. Get easy, medium, and hard answers to keep your streak alive.

Nyt Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If today’s New York Times Pips puzzle had you stuck, don’t stress; we’ve got all the answers neatly sorted for you! Check out the complete easy, medium, and hard difficulty hints and solutions for November 13 to help you solve every tricky space with ease.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Nyt Pips Easy (32)

  • Number (3): 3-5, placed horizontally.

  • Number (11): 1-5 (horizontal), 6-5 (vertical).

  • Number (15): 6-5 (vertical), 5-5 (vertical).

Final result:

Nyt Pips Easy final (23)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

Nyt Pips medium (36)

  • Less Than (5): 1-2, placed vertically.

  • Number (6): 6-5, placed vertically.

  • Number (2): 1-2 (vertical), 0-0 (horizontal).

  • Number (2): 2-5 (horizontal), 0-0 (horizontal).

  • Number (6): 6-5 (vertical), 1-4 (horizontal).

  • Equal (4): 4-4 (vertical), 4-3 (vertical), 1-4 (horizontal).

Final result:

Nyt Pips medium final (27)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

Nyt Pips Hard (27)

  • Number (10): 1-6 (horizontal), 4-6 (vertical).

  • Number (3): 1-6 (horizontal), 4-2 (horizontal).

  • Less Than (1): 4-0 (vertical), 0-6 (horizontal).

  • Number (18): 0-6 (horizontal), 4-6 (vertical), 6-3 (horizontal).

  • Less Than (3): 2-2, placed vertically.

  • Number (6): 6-3 (horizontal), 3-3 (vertical).

  • Number (10): 5-5, placed horizontally.

  • Not Equal: 2-2 (vertical), 3-3 (vertical), 1-1 (horizontal).

  • Number (1): 1-1, placed horizontally.

Final result:

Nyt Pips Hard final (27)

Conclusion

That’s a wrap for today’s NYT Pips Hints and Answers for November 13, 2025! Whether you’re breezing through the easy levels or tackling the tough grids, these clues will help you keep your puzzle streak alive. Stay tuned for tomorrow’s solutions right here!

