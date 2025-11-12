NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 12, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If you’ve been scratching your head over today’s New York Times Pips puzzle, we’ve got you covered! Here’s the complete breakdown of the easy, medium, and hard difficulty hints and answers for November 12 to help you solve the grids with ease.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Number (3): 3-5, placed horizontally.

Less Than (2): 1-5, placed horizontally.

Number (30): 3-5 (horizontal), 1-5 (horizontal), 5-5 (vertical), 5-0 (horizontal), 5-2 (horizontal).

Number (0): 5-0, placed horizontally.

Final result:

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers