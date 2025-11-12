Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 12, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Nov 12, 2025, 06:00 EDT

Get the complete NYT Pips Game answers for November 12, 2025. Find the solutions for easy, medium, and hard puzzles in today's New York Times Pips grids.

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If you’ve been scratching your head over today’s New York Times Pips puzzle, we’ve got you covered! Here’s the complete breakdown of the easy, medium, and hard difficulty hints and answers for November 12 to help you solve the grids with ease.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

  • Number (3): 3-5, placed horizontally.

  • Less Than (2): 1-5, placed horizontally.

  • Number (30): 3-5 (horizontal), 1-5 (horizontal), 5-5 (vertical), 5-0 (horizontal), 5-2 (horizontal).

  • Number (0): 5-0, placed horizontally.

Final result:

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

  • Number (6): 0-3 (horizontal), 3-6 (horizontal).

  • Equal (6): 6-4 (horizontal), 3-6 (horizontal).

  • Number (8): 6-4 (horizontal), 4-0 (vertical).

  • Number (4): 4-0 (vertical), 2-2 (horizontal).

  • Equal (5): 5-5 (vertical), 0-5 (vertical).

Final result: 

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

  • Equal (1): 1-1, 1-0, 1-2 – all placed horizontally.

  • Equal (0): 1-0 (horizontal), 0-2 (horizontal).

  • Greater Than (2): 4-2, placed horizontally.

  • Equal (2): 1-2, 0-2, 4-2, 3-2 — all placed horizontally.

  • Equal (3): 3-2 (horizontal), 3-3 (vertical), 3-1 (horizontal).

  • Equal (6): 6-6, placed vertically.

Final result:

Conclusion

This is a wrap for today’s NYT Pips Game hints and solutions for November 12, 2025. Whether you’re a beginner or tackling the harder puzzles, these clues should make your solving session a breeze! Stay tuned for tomorrow’s Pips hints and keep your puzzle streak going strong.

