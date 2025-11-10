MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
NYT Pips Answers Today (November 10, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Nov 10, 2025, 06:11 EDT

Get all the official hints and answers for today's NYT Pips puzzle. Find solutions for the Easy, Medium, and Hard levels to keep your streak going strong!

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for November 10, 2025, is here with another exciting mix of logic and numbers! Each puzzle grid challenges you to use reasoning, addition, and comparison skills to find the right combinations. Whether you’re playing at the Easy, Medium, or Hard level, today’s clues feature a smart balance of equality and addition-based patterns that’ll keep you thinking till the end.

Here are all the verified hints and answers for each difficulty level to help you solve today’s puzzle or check your progress.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Nyt Pips Easy (30)

  • Number (5): 5-6 (vertically)

  • Equal (4): 4-4 (vertically); 4-6 (horizontally)

  • Number (18): 4-6 (horizontally); 6-6 (vertically)

Final results:

Nyt Pips Easy final (21)

Today’s NYT Medium Answers

Nyt Pips Medium (34)

  • Number (0): 0-1 (horizontally)

  • Number (0): 0-3 (horizontally)

  • Number (4): 3-4 (horizontally)

  • Number (2): 2-1 (horizontally)

  • Equal (1): 0-1 (horizontally); 1-4 (horizontally); 1-1 (vertically); 2-1 (horizontally)

  • Equal (4): 1-4 (horizontally); 4-4 (vertically); 6-4 (horizontally)

  • Greater Than (2): 1-3 (horizontally)

  • Equal (3): 0-3 (horizontally); 3-4 (horizontally); 3-3 (vertically); 3-5 (horizontally)

  • Number (5): 3-5 (horizontally)

Final result: 

Nyt Pips Medium final (25)

Today’s NYT Pips  Hard Answers

Nyt Pips Hard (25)

  • Number (12): 6-2 (vertically); 6-3 (horizontally)

  • Number (0): 0-2 (vertically)

  • Number (8): 6-2 (vertically); 2-2 (horizontally); 0-2 (vertically)

  • Number (11): 6-4 (vertically); 5-3 (vertically)

  • Number (4): 6-4 (vertically)

  • Equal (3): 5-3 (vertically); 3-3 (horizontally)

  • Number (6): 0-5 (horizontally); 1-6 (vertically)

  • Number (0): 0-5 (horizontally); 1-0 (horizontally)

  • Number (3): 1-0 (horizontally); 1-1 (vertically)

  • Number (10): 5-5 (horizontally)

  • Number (6): 1-6 (vertically)

Final result: 

Nyt Pips Hard final (25)

Conclusion

The NYT Pips puzzle for November 10, 2025, brought a balanced mix of addition and equality-based logic. From simple horizontal pairings to complex vertical sums, this puzzle tested players’ analytical thinking across all levels. Each hint required careful observation and number pairing, making it a great brain workout for puzzle fans.

Keep checking back daily for more NYT Pips hints and answers to maintain your solving streak and sharpen your puzzle-solving skills!

