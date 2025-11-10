NYT Pips Answers Today (November 10, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for November 10, 2025, is here with another exciting mix of logic and numbers! Each puzzle grid challenges you to use reasoning, addition, and comparison skills to find the right combinations. Whether you’re playing at the Easy, Medium, or Hard level, today’s clues feature a smart balance of equality and addition-based patterns that’ll keep you thinking till the end.
Here are all the verified hints and answers for each difficulty level to help you solve today’s puzzle or check your progress.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers
-
Number (5): 5-6 (vertically)
-
Equal (4): 4-4 (vertically); 4-6 (horizontally)
-
Number (18): 4-6 (horizontally); 6-6 (vertically)
Final results:
Today’s NYT Medium Answers
-
Number (0): 0-1 (horizontally)
-
Number (0): 0-3 (horizontally)
-
Number (4): 3-4 (horizontally)
-
Number (2): 2-1 (horizontally)
-
Equal (1): 0-1 (horizontally); 1-4 (horizontally); 1-1 (vertically); 2-1 (horizontally)
-
Equal (4): 1-4 (horizontally); 4-4 (vertically); 6-4 (horizontally)
-
Greater Than (2): 1-3 (horizontally)
-
Equal (3): 0-3 (horizontally); 3-4 (horizontally); 3-3 (vertically); 3-5 (horizontally)
-
Number (5): 3-5 (horizontally)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers
-
Number (12): 6-2 (vertically); 6-3 (horizontally)
-
Number (0): 0-2 (vertically)
-
Number (8): 6-2 (vertically); 2-2 (horizontally); 0-2 (vertically)
-
Number (11): 6-4 (vertically); 5-3 (vertically)
-
Number (4): 6-4 (vertically)
-
Equal (3): 5-3 (vertically); 3-3 (horizontally)
-
Number (6): 0-5 (horizontally); 1-6 (vertically)
-
Number (0): 0-5 (horizontally); 1-0 (horizontally)
-
Number (3): 1-0 (horizontally); 1-1 (vertically)
-
Number (10): 5-5 (horizontally)
-
Number (6): 1-6 (vertically)
Final result:
Conclusion
The NYT Pips puzzle for November 10, 2025, brought a balanced mix of addition and equality-based logic. From simple horizontal pairings to complex vertical sums, this puzzle tested players’ analytical thinking across all levels. Each hint required careful observation and number pairing, making it a great brain workout for puzzle fans.
