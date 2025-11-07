WBSSC SLST Result 2025
NYT Pips Answers Today (November 7, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Nov 7, 2025, 06:00 EDT

Get all the official hints and answers for today's NYT Pips puzzle. Find solutions for the Easy, Medium, and Hard levels to keep your streak going strong!

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for November 7, 2025, is out, and it’s ready to challenge your logical thinking and number skills once again. Whether you’re a casual player or a daily solver, today’s puzzle offers a balanced mix of easy clues, tricky logic, and satisfying patterns.

For those new to it, Pips is all about reasoning with numbers,  figuring out how they relate through Equal, Less Than, or Add Up To conditions. Each colored space in the puzzle comes with a specific rule, and your goal is to fill it correctly.

To make things easier, here are today’s official NYT Pips hints and answers for all three levels, Easy, Medium, and Hard.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

nyt pips easy (29)

  • Less Than (3): 1-2 (vertically); 2-2 (horizontally)

  • Equal (2): 1-2 (vertically); 2-2 (horizontally)

  • Number (8): 3-4 (vertically); 5-5 (horizontally)

  • Number (5):5-5 (horizontally)

Final result:

nyt pips easy final (20)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

nyt pips medium (33)

  • Number (15): 2-5 (vertically); 4-5 (vertically); 6-1 (vertically)

  • Number (3): 3-2 (vertically)

  • Equal (1): 6-1 (vertically); 1-5 (vertically); 1-2 (horizontally); 1-3 (horizontally)

  • Less Than (6): 1-2 (horizontally); 1-3 (horizontally)

Final result:

nyt pips medium final (24)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

nyt pips hard (24)

  • Number (12): 4-4 (horizontally); 4-0 (vertically)

  • Number (2): 2-4 (vertically)

  • Equal (0): 0-0 (vertically); 1-0 (vertically); 4-0 (vertically); 0-3 (horizontally)

  • Number (1):1-4 (horizontally)

  • Number (12): 0-3 (horizontally); 3-3 (vertically); 6-3 (horizontally)

  • Number (12): 4-3 (horizontally); 5-6 (horizontally)

  • Number (12): 5-6 (horizontally); 6-3 (horizontally)

Final result:

nyt pips hard final (24)

Conclusion

Today’s NYT Pips Game brought a fresh mix of logical twists and numerical clues, the kind of challenge that keeps solvers coming back every day. From simple “less than” comparisons to multi-step addition grids, November 7’s edition was all about pattern spotting and careful calculation.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s NYT Pips Game hints and answers, and keep your puzzle streak going strong!

