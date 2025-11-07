NYT Pips Answers Today (November 7, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for November 7, 2025, is out, and it’s ready to challenge your logical thinking and number skills once again. Whether you’re a casual player or a daily solver, today’s puzzle offers a balanced mix of easy clues, tricky logic, and satisfying patterns.
For those new to it, Pips is all about reasoning with numbers, figuring out how they relate through Equal, Less Than, or Add Up To conditions. Each colored space in the puzzle comes with a specific rule, and your goal is to fill it correctly.
To make things easier, here are today’s official NYT Pips hints and answers for all three levels, Easy, Medium, and Hard.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers
Less Than (3): 1-2 (vertically); 2-2 (horizontally)
Equal (2): 1-2 (vertically); 2-2 (horizontally)
Number (8): 3-4 (vertically); 5-5 (horizontally)
Number (5):5-5 (horizontally)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers
Number (15): 2-5 (vertically); 4-5 (vertically); 6-1 (vertically)
Number (3): 3-2 (vertically)
Equal (1): 6-1 (vertically); 1-5 (vertically); 1-2 (horizontally); 1-3 (horizontally)
Less Than (6): 1-2 (horizontally); 1-3 (horizontally)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers
Number (12): 4-4 (horizontally); 4-0 (vertically)
Number (2): 2-4 (vertically)
Equal (0): 0-0 (vertically); 1-0 (vertically); 4-0 (vertically); 0-3 (horizontally)
Number (1):1-4 (horizontally)
Number (12): 0-3 (horizontally); 3-3 (vertically); 6-3 (horizontally)
Number (12): 4-3 (horizontally); 5-6 (horizontally)
Number (12): 5-6 (horizontally); 6-3 (horizontally)
Final result:
Conclusion
Today’s NYT Pips Game brought a fresh mix of logical twists and numerical clues, the kind of challenge that keeps solvers coming back every day. From simple “less than” comparisons to multi-step addition grids, November 7’s edition was all about pattern spotting and careful calculation.
Stay tuned for tomorrow’s NYT Pips Game hints and answers, and keep your puzzle streak going strong!
