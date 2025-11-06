NYT Pips Answers Today (November 6, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Today’s New York Times Pips puzzle for November 6, 2025, is packed with fresh challenges that’ll get your logic gears turning! Whether you’re a beginner easing into the Easy grid or a pro ready to take on the Hard mode, we’ve got every clue and answer neatly broken down for you.
For those new here, Pips Game is a fun daily logic puzzle from The New York Times where you use math clues like “add to,” “equal to,” “less than,” or “greater than” to fill spaces correctly. It’s basically a mix of Sudoku and Kakuro with a cool modern twist. Let’s jump straight into today’s verified hints and answers across all difficulty levels.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers
-
Number (6): 3-4 (placed vertically); 3-0 (placed vertically); 4-1 (placed horizontally)
-
Number (0): 3-0 (placed vertically); 0-1 (placed vertically)
-
Number (2):4-1 (placed horizontally); 0-1 (placed vertically)
-
Number (8): 3-4 (placed vertically); 4-1 (placed horizontally)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers
-
Equal (2): 6-2 (placed horizontally); 2-5 (placed vertically); 2-0 (placed horizontally); 2-3 (placed vertically)
-
Less Than (6): 2-5 (placed vertically)
-
Less Than (3): 2-3 (placed vertically)
-
Equal (0): 2-0 (placed horizontally); 0-0 (placed vertically); 3-0 (placed horizontally)
-
Equal (1): 1-1 (placed horizontally)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers
-
Equal (1): 1-1 (placed vertically); 1-3 (placed horizontally)
-
Number (4): 4-2 (placed horizontally)
-
Equal (2): 4-2 (placed horizontally); 3-2 (placed horizontally); 2-2 (placed vertically)
-
Equal (0): 4-0 (placed vertically); 0-0 (placed horizontally); 0-6 (placed vertically)
-
Equal (3): 3-2 (placed horizontally); 1-3 (placed horizontally); 3-4 (placed vertically); 5-3 (placed vertically)
-
Number (8): 5-4 (placed vertically); 3-4 (placed vertically)
-
Greater Than (4): 0-6 (placed vertically)
Final result:
Conclusion
Each new day brings a unique set of colorful puzzles that mix math, logic, and creativity. Today’s Pips Game leans heavily on Equal to and Add to clues, perfect for players who love number precision and step-by-step reasoning.
