UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Answers Today (November 6, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Nov 6, 2025, 06:06 EDT

Get all the verified NYT Pips answers, clues, and hints for November 6, 2025! We break down the solutions for the Easy, Medium, and Hard daily logic puzzles.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Today’s New York Times Pips puzzle for November 6, 2025, is packed with fresh challenges that’ll get your logic gears turning! Whether you’re a beginner easing into the Easy grid or a pro ready to take on the Hard mode, we’ve got every clue and answer neatly broken down for you.

For those new here, Pips Game is a fun daily logic puzzle from The New York Times where you use math clues like “add to,” “equal to,” “less than,” or “greater than” to fill spaces correctly. It’s basically a mix of Sudoku and Kakuro with a cool modern twist. Let’s jump straight into today’s verified hints and answers across all difficulty levels.

Check out: NYT Pips Answers Today (November 5, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

NYT Pips easy (28)

  • Number (6): 3-4 (placed vertically); 3-0 (placed vertically); 4-1 (placed horizontally)

  • Number (0): 3-0 (placed vertically); 0-1 (placed vertically)

  • Number (2):4-1 (placed horizontally); 0-1 (placed vertically)

  • Number (8): 3-4 (placed vertically); 4-1 (placed horizontally)

Final result: 

NYT Pips easy fina;l

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

NYT Pips medium (32)

  • Equal (2): 6-2 (placed horizontally); 2-5 (placed vertically); 2-0 (placed horizontally); 2-3 (placed vertically)

  • Less Than (6): 2-5 (placed vertically)

  • Less Than (3): 2-3 (placed vertically)

  • Equal (0): 2-0 (placed horizontally); 0-0 (placed vertically); 3-0 (placed horizontally)

  • Equal (1): 1-1 (placed horizontally)

Final result:

NYT Pips medium final (23)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

NYT Pips hard (23)

  • Equal (1): 1-1 (placed vertically); 1-3 (placed horizontally)

  • Number (4): 4-2 (placed horizontally)

  • Equal (2): 4-2 (placed horizontally); 3-2 (placed horizontally); 2-2 (placed vertically)

  • Equal (0): 4-0 (placed vertically); 0-0 (placed horizontally); 0-6 (placed vertically)

  • Equal (3): 3-2 (placed horizontally); 1-3 (placed horizontally); 3-4 (placed vertically); 5-3 (placed vertically)

  • Number (8): 5-4 (placed vertically); 3-4 (placed vertically)

  • Greater Than (4): 0-6 (placed vertically)

Final result:

NYT Pips hard final (23)

Check out: NYT Pips Answers Today (November 4, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Conclusion

Each new day brings a unique set of colorful puzzles that mix math, logic, and creativity. Today’s Pips Game leans heavily on Equal to and Add to clues, perfect for players who love number precision and step-by-step reasoning.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags