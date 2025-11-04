NYT Pips Answers Today (November 4, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If you have been struggling to crack today’s New York Times Pips puzzle, don’t worry, we have got your back! Here’s a complete guide to the easy, medium, and hard difficulty hints and answers for November 4, 2025.
For anyone new to the game, NYT Pips is The New York Times’ latest puzzle sensation that combines logic, numbers, and pattern-solving. Each clue tells you how the tiles should fit, whether the numbers should add up to a certain total, be equal, or even be less or greater than another number. Let’s dive into today’s detailed breakdown and solve the challenge together!
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers
-
Number (5): 4-5, placed vertically.
-
Equal (1): 1-1 (placed horizontally); 1-3 (placed horizontally).
-
Number (5): 2-5 (placed horizontally); 1-3 (placed horizontally).
-
Number (5): 2-5 (placed horizontally).
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers
-
Number (3): 3-4, placed horizontally.
-
Number (6): 5-6, placed vertically.
-
Equal (5): 5-6 (placed vertically); 2-5 (placed vertically); 5-4 (placed horizontally).
-
Equal (2): 4-2 (placed horizontally); 2-5 (placed vertically); 2-2 (placed vertically).
-
Number (6): 6-1, placed vertically.
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers
-
Less Than (3): 2-0, placed horizontally.
-
Number (0): 2-0 (placed horizontally); 0-4 (placed vertically); 0-0 (placed vertically).
-
Equal (5): 4-5 (placed horizontally); 5-5 (placed vertically); 2-5 (placed vertically); 5-1 (placed vertically).
-
Equal (3): 3-5 (placed vertically); 3-1 (placed vertically); 3-4 (placed horizontally).
-
Number (2): 3-1 (placed vertically); 1-4 (placed horizontally).
-
Number (8): 3-4 (placed horizontally); 1-4 (placed horizontally).
-
Number (2): 2-6, placed horizontally.
-
Number (2): 5-1 (placed vertically); 1-6 (placed vertically).
-
Equal (6): 1-6 (placed vertically); 2-6 (placed horizontally); 6-6 (placed horizontally); 6-4 (placed vertically).
Final result:
Conclusion
Pips Game is a mind-sharpening daily puzzle from The New York Times that blends numerical reasoning with logic. Whether you’re solving the easy grid or battling through the hard mode, each challenge pushes your thinking one step further.
