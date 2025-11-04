Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Answers Today (November 4, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Nov 4, 2025, 06:00 EDT

Get the latest NYT Pips answers for November 4, 2025! Find clues and hints for easy, medium, and hard puzzles to help you solve today's challenge.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If you have been struggling to crack today’s New York Times Pips puzzle, don’t worry, we have got your back! Here’s a complete guide to the easy, medium, and hard difficulty hints and answers for November 4, 2025.

For anyone new to the game, NYT Pips is The New York Times’ latest puzzle sensation that combines logic, numbers, and pattern-solving. Each clue tells you how the tiles should fit, whether the numbers should add up to a certain total, be equal, or even be less or greater than another number. Let’s dive into today’s detailed breakdown and solve the challenge together!

Check out: NYT Pips Answers Today (November 3, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Nyt pips easy (27)

  • Number (5): 4-5, placed vertically.

  • Equal (1): 1-1 (placed horizontally); 1-3 (placed horizontally).

  • Number (5): 2-5 (placed horizontally); 1-3 (placed horizontally).

  • Number (5): 2-5 (placed horizontally).

Final result:

Nyt pips easy final (19)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

Nyt pips Medium (31)

  • Number (3): 3-4, placed horizontally.

  • Number (6): 5-6, placed vertically.

  • Equal (5): 5-6 (placed vertically); 2-5 (placed vertically); 5-4 (placed horizontally).

  • Equal (2): 4-2 (placed horizontally); 2-5 (placed vertically); 2-2 (placed vertically).

  • Number (6): 6-1, placed vertically.

Final result:

Nyt pips Medium final (22)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

Nyt pips Hard (22)

  • Less Than (3): 2-0, placed horizontally.

  • Number (0): 2-0 (placed horizontally); 0-4 (placed vertically); 0-0 (placed vertically).

  • Equal (5): 4-5 (placed horizontally); 5-5 (placed vertically); 2-5 (placed vertically); 5-1 (placed vertically).

  • Equal (3): 3-5 (placed vertically); 3-1 (placed vertically); 3-4 (placed horizontally).

  • Number (2): 3-1 (placed vertically); 1-4 (placed horizontally).

  • Number (8): 3-4 (placed horizontally); 1-4 (placed horizontally).

  • Number (2): 2-6, placed horizontally.

  • Number (2): 5-1 (placed vertically); 1-6 (placed vertically).

  • Equal (6): 1-6 (placed vertically); 2-6 (placed horizontally); 6-6 (placed horizontally); 6-4 (placed vertically).

Final result:

Nyt pips Hard final (22)

Check out: NYT Pips Answers Today (November 1, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Conclusion

Pips Game is a mind-sharpening daily puzzle from The New York Times that blends numerical reasoning with logic. Whether you’re solving the easy grid or battling through the hard mode, each challenge pushes your thinking one step further.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags