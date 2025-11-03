NYT Pips Answers Today (November 3, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
By Sneha Singh
Nov 3, 2025, 06:20 EDT

Get today's New York Times Pips Game answers for easy, medium, and hard levels. Find verified hints and solutions for November 3, 2025, to help you crack the logic-based daily puzzle.

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today- If you are scratching your head over today’s New York Times Pips puzzle, don’t stress, we have got all the hints and verified answers for easy, medium, and hard difficulty levels from November 3, 2025, right here.

For the uninitiated, NYT Pips Game is a logic-based daily puzzle where you place domino-like tiles according to clues such as Equal to, Less than, or Add to. Each clue challenges your reasoning skills, pushing you to think strategically. Ready to crack today’s puzzle? Let’s go through it step-by-step.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Nyt Pips Easy (26)

  • Number (0): 0-2 (placed horizontally)

  • Number (0): 0-5 (placed horizontally)

  • Equal (2): 0-2 (placed horizontally); 2-3 (placed horizontally); 2-2 (placed horizontally)

Final result:

Nyt Pips Easy final (18)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

Nyt Pips Medium (30)

  • Number (10): 3-5 (placed horizontally); 4-1 (placed vertically); 3-1 (placed vertically)

  • Number (5): 5-5 (placed vertically); 0-0 (placed vertically)

  • Number (5): 5-1 (placed vertically); 0-0 (placed vertically)

  • Number (5): 4-1 (placed vertically); 3-1 (placed vertically); 5-1 (placed vertically); 1-1 (placed horizontally)

Final result:

Nyt Pips Medium final (21)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

Nyt Pips hard (21)

  • Number (1): 1-1 (placed horizontally)

  • Number (4): 4-4 (placed vertically)

  • Number (2): 2-2 (placed horizontally)

  • Number (3): 3-3 (placed horizontally)

  • Less Than (3): 2-5 (placed horizontally)

  • Less Than (2):1-0 (placed horizontally)

  • Less Than (1): 1-0 (placed horizontally)

  • Not Equal: 1-1 (placed horizontally); 6-5 (placed horizontally); 4-4 (placed vertically); 2-2 (placed horizontally); 3-3 (placed horizontally)

  • Greater Than (16): 6-5 (placed horizontally); 2-5 (placed horizontally); 6-3 (placed horizontally)

  • Equal (3): 6-3 (placed horizontally); 3-0 (placed vertically)

  • Number (5): 0-5 (placed vertically)

  • Less Than (3): 2-1 (placed horizontally)

  • Less Than (2): 2-1 (placed horizontally)

  • Less Than (1): 3-0 (placed vertically)

Final result:

Nyt Pips hard final (21)

Conclusion

Pips Game is The New York Times’ unique daily puzzle that blends number strategy and logical reasoning,  perfect for those who love Sudoku-style challenges but crave something fresher. Each day’s puzzle varies in complexity, keeping solvers hooked with its blend of math, logic, and creative deduction.

