NYT Pips Answers Today (October 31, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Looking for today’s New York Times Pips hints and answers? We have got you covered. Below are the complete Pips Game hints and verified solutions for easy, medium, and hard difficulty puzzles for October 31, 2025. Use these to check your progress or get a little nudge in the right direction!
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Difficulty Hints and Answers
-
Equal (6): 2-6 (placed horizontally); 6-6 (placed vertically)
-
Number (3): 3-5 (placed vertically)
-
Number (1):1-5 (placed horizontally)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Difficulty Hints and Answers
-
Number (3): 3-4 (placed vertically)
-
Equal (4): 3-4 (placed vertically); 4-4 (placed horizontally)
-
Number (4): 2-2 (placed horizontally)
-
Not Equal: 2-1 (placed vertically); 3-6 (placed horizontally); 0-5 (placed vertically)
-
Number (6): 3-6 (placed horizontally)
-
Number (5): 0-5 (placed vertically)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Difficulty Hints and Answers
-
Number (16): 5-5 (placed horizontally); 1-5 (placed horizontally)
-
Greater Than (1): 2-5 (placed horizontally)
-
Less Than (2): 2-0 (placed horizontally)
-
Equal (6): 2-6 (placed horizontally); 6-6 (placed horizontally); 6-4 (placed horizontally); 6-1 (placed vertically)
-
Equal (4): 6-4 (placed horizontally); 4-4 (placed vertically)
-
Greater Than (3):1-4 (placed vertically)
Final result:
Conclusion
Pips Game is a daily logic puzzle by The New York Times that tests your number reasoning and placement skills. Each tile follows simple math rules, like equal, greater than, or add to, but the challenge is in fitting everything together perfectly.
