NYT Pips Answers Today (October 31, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Looking for today’s New York Times Pips hints and answers? We have got you covered. Below are the complete Pips Game hints and verified solutions for easy, medium, and hard difficulty puzzles for October 31, 2025. Use these to check your progress or get a little nudge in the right direction!

Check out: NYT Pips Answers Today (October 30, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Difficulty Hints and Answers

Equal (6): 2-6 (placed horizontally); 6-6 (placed vertically)

Number (3): 3-5 (placed vertically)

Number (1):1-5 (placed horizontally)

Final result:

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Difficulty Hints and Answers