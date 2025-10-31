NYT Pips Answers Today (October 31, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
Get NYT Pips answers for easy, medium, and hard puzzles for October 31, 2025. Check clues and verified solutions to help you solve the daily logic puzzle

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Looking for today’s New York Times Pips hints and answers? We have got you covered. Below are the complete Pips Game hints and verified solutions for easy, medium, and hard difficulty puzzles for October 31, 2025. Use these to check your progress or get a little nudge in the right direction!

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Difficulty Hints and Answers

nyt pips easy (25)

  • Equal (6): 2-6 (placed horizontally); 6-6 (placed vertically)

  • Number (3): 3-5 (placed vertically)

  • Number (1):1-5 (placed horizontally)

Final result:

nyt pips easy final (17)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Difficulty Hints and Answers

nyt pips medium (29)

  • Number (3): 3-4 (placed vertically)

  • Equal (4): 3-4 (placed vertically); 4-4 (placed horizontally)

  • Number (4):  2-2 (placed horizontally)

  • Not Equal: 2-1 (placed vertically); 3-6 (placed horizontally); 0-5 (placed vertically)

  • Number (6): 3-6 (placed horizontally)

  • Number (5): 0-5 (placed vertically)

Final result:

nyt pips medium final (20)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Difficulty Hints and Answers

nyt pips hard (20)

  • Number (16): 5-5 (placed horizontally); 1-5 (placed horizontally)

  • Greater Than (1): 2-5 (placed horizontally)

  • Less Than (2): 2-0 (placed horizontally)

  • Equal (6): 2-6 (placed horizontally); 6-6 (placed horizontally); 6-4 (placed horizontally); 6-1 (placed vertically)

  • Equal (4): 6-4 (placed horizontally); 4-4 (placed vertically)

  • Greater Than (3):1-4 (placed vertically)

Final result:

nyt pips hard final (20)

Conclusion

Pips Game is a daily logic puzzle by The New York Times that tests your number reasoning and placement skills. Each tile follows simple math rules,  like equal, greater than, or add to, but the challenge is in fitting everything together perfectly.

