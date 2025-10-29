NYT Pips Answers Today (October 29, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for October 29, 2025, is all about logic, sums, and a sharp eye for details. Whether you’re a casual solver or a daily streak-keeper, today’s puzzle served up a fun mix of number challenges from simple equal clues to tricky greater-than grids.

Here are the official NYT Pips Game hints and answers for today’s (Oct 29) puzzle, across all difficulty levels.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Number (9): 6-1 (vertical); 3-4 (vertical).

Equal (4): 3-4 (vertical); 4-5 (horizontal); 4-1 (horizontal).

Greater Than (4): 4-5 (horizontal).

Final result:

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers