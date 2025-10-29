RRB JE Notification 2025
NYT Pips Answers Today (October 29, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 29, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the latest NYT Pips answers for October 29, 2025, across all difficulty levels. Find clues and hints for easy, medium, and hard puzzles, and stay ahead with daily updates.

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today:  The New York Times Pips puzzle for October 29, 2025, is all about logic, sums, and a sharp eye for details. Whether you’re a casual solver or a daily streak-keeper, today’s puzzle served up a fun mix of number challenges from simple equal clues to tricky greater-than grids.

Here are the official NYT Pips Game hints and answers for today’s (Oct 29) puzzle, across all difficulty levels.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

nyt pips easy (24)

  • Number (9): 6-1 (vertical); 3-4 (vertical).

  • Equal (4): 3-4 (vertical); 4-5 (horizontal); 4-1 (horizontal).

  • Greater Than (4): 4-5 (horizontal).

Final result:

nyt pips easy Final (16)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

nyt pips medium (28)

  • Equal (0): 0-0 (horizontal); 0-1 (vertical).

  • Less Than (3): 2-3 (horizontal).

  • Number (3):1-1 (horizontal); 0-1 (vertical).

  • Greater Than (3): 6-4 (horizontal).

  • Equal (4): 4-4 (horizontal); 6-4 (horizontal).

Final result:

nyt pips medium final (19)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

nyt pips hard (19)

  • Less Than (3):2-2 (vertical).

  • Number (7): 2-2 (vertical); 5-0 (vertical).

  • Number (6): 4-2 (horizontal); 2-0 (vertical).

  • Less Than (3): 4-2 (horizontal).

  • Number (0): 5-0 (vertical); 1-0 (horizontal).

  • Number (2): 2-1 (vertical).

  • Number (0): 2-0 (vertical); 0-6 (vertical).

  • Number (1): 0-0 (horizontal); 1-0 (horizontal).

  • Number (9): 3-3 (horizontal); 5-1 (horizontal).

  • Equal (3): 3-3 (horizontal); 3-4 (vertical).

  • Number (9): 3-5 (vertical); 0-6 (vertical).

  • Number (9): 3-4 (vertical); 3-5 (vertical).

Final result: 

nyt pips hard final (19)

Conclusion

The NYT Pips Game for October 29, 2025, kept players on their toes with overlapping number rules and clever placements. The easy grid was calm and clean, but the hard mode threw in plenty of overlapping 9 and 0 spaces that made things spicy.

If you managed to complete it without peeking, major props! And if not, these NYT Pips hints should help you stay on track for tomorrow’s challenge.

Stay tuned for NYT Pips Hints and Answers for October 30, 2025, only on Jagran Josh-style daily puzzle updates.

