NYT Pips Answers Today (October 29, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for October 29, 2025, is all about logic, sums, and a sharp eye for details. Whether you’re a casual solver or a daily streak-keeper, today’s puzzle served up a fun mix of number challenges from simple equal clues to tricky greater-than grids.
Here are the official NYT Pips Game hints and answers for today’s (Oct 29) puzzle, across all difficulty levels.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers
-
Number (9): 6-1 (vertical); 3-4 (vertical).
-
Equal (4): 3-4 (vertical); 4-5 (horizontal); 4-1 (horizontal).
-
Greater Than (4): 4-5 (horizontal).
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers
-
Equal (0): 0-0 (horizontal); 0-1 (vertical).
-
Less Than (3): 2-3 (horizontal).
-
Number (3):1-1 (horizontal); 0-1 (vertical).
-
Greater Than (3): 6-4 (horizontal).
-
Equal (4): 4-4 (horizontal); 6-4 (horizontal).
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers
-
Less Than (3):2-2 (vertical).
-
Number (7): 2-2 (vertical); 5-0 (vertical).
-
Number (6): 4-2 (horizontal); 2-0 (vertical).
-
Less Than (3): 4-2 (horizontal).
-
Number (0): 5-0 (vertical); 1-0 (horizontal).
-
Number (2): 2-1 (vertical).
-
Number (0): 2-0 (vertical); 0-6 (vertical).
-
Number (1): 0-0 (horizontal); 1-0 (horizontal).
-
Number (9): 3-3 (horizontal); 5-1 (horizontal).
-
Equal (3): 3-3 (horizontal); 3-4 (vertical).
-
Number (9): 3-5 (vertical); 0-6 (vertical).
-
Number (9): 3-4 (vertical); 3-5 (vertical).
Final result:
Conclusion
The NYT Pips Game for October 29, 2025, kept players on their toes with overlapping number rules and clever placements. The easy grid was calm and clean, but the hard mode threw in plenty of overlapping 9 and 0 spaces that made things spicy.
If you managed to complete it without peeking, major props! And if not, these NYT Pips hints should help you stay on track for tomorrow’s challenge.
Stay tuned for NYT Pips Hints and Answers for October 30, 2025, only on Jagran Josh-style daily puzzle updates.
