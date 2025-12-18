The biggest natural disasters of 2025 in the United States refer to the most destructive hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, and floods that hit the country this year. These events are critical to understand because they impact millions of lives and cost billions in damages.

According to NOAA, natural disasters in 2025 caused more than $131 billion in losses, making it one of the most expensive years on record. This article will explain what these disasters were, their effects, and key facts about their impact on America.

List of Top 9 Biggest Natural Disasters of 2025 in United States

The top 9 biggest natural disasters of 2025 in the United States include hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, and floods. Each event caused widespread damage and disruption, affecting communities across the country. Here is a quick overview in table form: