Top 9 Biggest Natural Disasters of 2025 in United States

By Alisha Louis
Dec 18, 2025, 06:23 EDT

Biggest Natural Disasters 2025 caused over $131 billion in losses. Read about the top 9 biggest natural disasters of 2025 in the United States, including hurricanes, wildfires & tornadoes. 

The biggest natural disasters of 2025 in the United States refer to the most destructive hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, and floods that hit the country this year. These events are critical to understand because they impact millions of lives and cost billions in damages.

According to NOAA, natural disasters in 2025 caused more than $131 billion in losses, making it one of the most expensive years on record. This article will explain what these disasters were, their effects, and key facts about their impact on America. 

List of Top 9 Biggest Natural Disasters of 2025 in United States

The top 9 biggest natural disasters of 2025 in the United States include hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, and floods. Each event caused widespread damage and disruption, affecting communities across the country. Here is a quick overview in table form:

Rank

Disaster Type

Location(s)

Key Impact

1

Hurricane Milton

Florida, Southeast U.S.

$45 billion

2

California Wildfires

California

$30 billion, 500,000 acres burned

3

Tornado Outbreak

Midwest, South U.S.

$15 billion

4

Hurricane John

Texas, Gulf Coast

$12 billion

5

Flooding in Midwest

Illinois, Missouri, Iowa

$8 billion

6

Heatwave

Southwest U.S.

$7 billion

7

Hurricane Irene

Northeast U.S.

$6 billion

8

Wildfires in Oregon

Oregon

$5 billion, 200,000 acres burned

9

Earthquake

Southern California

$4 billion

Economic Losses % from Natural Disasters in 2025

The economic impact of the biggest natural disasters of 2025 was staggering. These events collectively caused over $131 billion in losses, according to NOAA. The breakdown of losses by disaster type is as follows:

  • Hurricanes: 40% of total losses

  • Wildfires: 35% of total losses

  • Tornadoes: 10% of total losses

  • Floods: 8% of total losses

  • Other (heatwaves, earthquakes): 7% of total losses

How Did These Biggest Natural Disasters 2025 Affect America?

The biggest natural disasters of 2025 affected America by displacing thousands, destroying homes, and disrupting infrastructure. Communities faced long-term recovery challenges, including power outages, food shortages, and health risks. 

The government and aid organizations responded with emergency relief, but the recovery process will take years for some regions. This section explains the human and societal impacts of these disasters. 

Conclusion

The biggest natural disasters of 2025 in the United States caused unprecedented damage and economic losses. Understanding their impact helps communities prepare for future events and highlights the importance of disaster readiness. These disasters remind us of nature’s power and the need for resilience.

