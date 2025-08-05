CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
What are the Costliest Hurricanes in the U.S.? Check Complete List Here

What are the costliest hurricanes in U.S. history? As measured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), many deadly hurricanes have caused hundreds of billions in hurricane damages. Hurricane Katrina remains the most costly storm, but recent events, including Hurricanes Helene and Milton from the 2024 hurricane season, highlight a growing trend of increasingly expensive U.S. weather disasters. This article lists the most impactful storms and their economic toll.

ByAlisha Louis
Aug 5, 2025, 11:00 EDT
Aftereffects of Hurricane Katrina which is one of the costliest Hurricanes in the United States.
The economic impact of natural disasters is a critical measure of their severity, and no single event has proven more financially destructive in the United States than a powerful hurricane. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and its National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), tropical cyclones are the most costly type of U.S. weather disasters, accounting for more than half of all damage since 1980. The data, adjusted for inflation, reveals a staggering trend of rising costs. Even developing systems, like Tropical Storm Dexter hurricane, highlight the constant threat posed to coastal communities. Read on to know the list of the costliest hurricanes in the U.S. and the hurricane economic impact of these North Atlantic hurricanes on the nation's infrastructure, economy, and communities.

List of Costliest Hurricanes in the United States

The following table lists some of the costliest hurricanes in the U.S., with their damage estimates adjusted for inflation to 2024 dollars, as reported by NOAA and NCEI.

Rank

Hurricane Name

Location

Year

Damage (billions)

1

Hurricane Katrina

Southeastern Louisiana

2005

$201.3

2

Hurricane Harvey

Eastern Texas

2017

$160.0

3

Hurricane Ian

Central Florida

2022

$119.6

4

Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico

2017

$115.2

5

Hurricane Sandy

Mid-Atlantic U.S

2012

$88.5

6

Hurricane Ida

Southeastern Louisiana

2021

$84.6

7

Hurricane Helene

Northwestern Florida

2024

$78.7

8

Hurricane Irma

Florida

2017

$64.0

9

Hurricane Andrew

Southeastern Florida

1992

$60.5

10

Hurricane Ike

Texas and Louisiana

2008

$43.2

11

Hurricane Milton

Central Florida

2024

$34.3

(Source- NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI))

Hurricane Katrina in 2005 stands as the most costly storm on record, with damages totaling nearly $200 billion. The 2024 hurricane season also saw two of the most destructive storms in history: Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, which landed at 7th and 11th place on the list, respectively, demonstrating the increasing financial toll of recent storms.

Conclusion

The list of the costliest hurricanes in the U.S. paints a clear picture of the hurricane economic impact of these destructive storms. The data is tracked by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It shows that Hurricane Katrina remains the costliest. However, recent hurricanes like Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, have rapidly joined the top ranks.

    FAQs

    • What is the most costly weather disaster type in the U.S.?
      +
      According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), tropical cyclones (including hurricanes and tropical storms) are the most costly type of U.S. weather disasters, accounting for over half of all disaster-related costs since 1980.
    • Which was the costliest hurricane from the 2024 season?
      +
      Hurricane Helene from the 2024 hurricane season was the costliest, ranking 6th overall with damages estimated at $78.7 billion.
    • How are the costs of hurricanes calculated and adjusted?
      +
      The costs are calculated by the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) using a variety of public and private data sources and are then adjusted for inflation to present-day dollars.

