What are the Costliest Hurricanes in the U.S.? Check Complete List Here

The economic impact of natural disasters is a critical measure of their severity, and no single event has proven more financially destructive in the United States than a powerful hurricane. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and its National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), tropical cyclones are the most costly type of U.S. weather disasters, accounting for more than half of all damage since 1980. The data, adjusted for inflation, reveals a staggering trend of rising costs. Even developing systems, like Tropical Storm Dexter hurricane, highlight the constant threat posed to coastal communities. Read on to know the list of the costliest hurricanes in the U.S. and the hurricane economic impact of these North Atlantic hurricanes on the nation's infrastructure, economy, and communities.
List of Costliest Hurricanes in the United States
The following table lists some of the costliest hurricanes in the U.S., with their damage estimates adjusted for inflation to 2024 dollars, as reported by NOAA and NCEI.
|
Rank
|
Hurricane Name
|
Location
|
Year
|
Damage (billions)
|
1
|
Hurricane Katrina
|
Southeastern Louisiana
|
2005
|
$201.3
|
2
|
Hurricane Harvey
|
Eastern Texas
|
2017
|
$160.0
|
3
|
Hurricane Ian
|
Central Florida
|
2022
|
$119.6
|
4
|
Hurricane Maria
|
2017
|
$115.2
|
5
|
Hurricane Sandy
|
Mid-Atlantic U.S
|
2012
|
$88.5
|
6
|
Hurricane Ida
|
Southeastern Louisiana
|
2021
|
$84.6
|
7
|
Hurricane Helene
|
Northwestern Florida
|
2024
|
$78.7
|
8
|
Hurricane Irma
|
Florida
|
2017
|
$64.0
|
9
|
Hurricane Andrew
|
Southeastern Florida
|
1992
|
$60.5
|
10
|
Hurricane Ike
|
Texas and Louisiana
|
2008
|
$43.2
|
11
|
Hurricane Milton
|
Central Florida
|
2024
|
$34.3
(Source- NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI))
Hurricane Katrina in 2005 stands as the most costly storm on record, with damages totaling nearly $200 billion. The 2024 hurricane season also saw two of the most destructive storms in history: Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, which landed at 7th and 11th place on the list, respectively, demonstrating the increasing financial toll of recent storms.
Conclusion
The list of the costliest hurricanes in the U.S. paints a clear picture of the hurricane economic impact of these destructive storms. The data is tracked by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It shows that Hurricane Katrina remains the costliest. However, recent hurricanes like Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, have rapidly joined the top ranks.
