What are the Costliest Hurricanes in the U.S.? Check Complete List Here

The economic impact of natural disasters is a critical measure of their severity, and no single event has proven more financially destructive in the United States than a powerful hurricane. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and its National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), tropical cyclones are the most costly type of U.S. weather disasters, accounting for more than half of all damage since 1980. The data, adjusted for inflation, reveals a staggering trend of rising costs. Even developing systems, like Tropical Storm Dexter hurricane, highlight the constant threat posed to coastal communities. Read on to know the list of the costliest hurricanes in the U.S. and the hurricane economic impact of these North Atlantic hurricanes on the nation's infrastructure, economy, and communities.

Read About- What is the National Hurricane Center monitoring in the Atlantic? List of Costliest Hurricanes in the United States The following table lists some of the costliest hurricanes in the U.S., with their damage estimates adjusted for inflation to 2024 dollars, as reported by NOAA and NCEI. Rank Hurricane Name Location Year Damage (billions) 1 Hurricane Katrina Southeastern Louisiana 2005 $201.3 2 Hurricane Harvey Eastern Texas 2017 $160.0 3 Hurricane Ian Central Florida 2022 $119.6 4 Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico 2017 $115.2 5 Hurricane Sandy Mid-Atlantic U.S 2012 $88.5 6 Hurricane Ida Southeastern Louisiana 2021 $84.6 7 Hurricane Helene Northwestern Florida 2024 $78.7 8 Hurricane Irma Florida 2017 $64.0 9 Hurricane Andrew Southeastern Florida 1992 $60.5 10 Hurricane Ike Texas and Louisiana 2008 $43.2 11 Hurricane Milton Central Florida 2024 $34.3