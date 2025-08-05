What are the Health and Environmental Impacts of the Gifford Fire?

The Gifford Fire is a large California wildfire being battled by over 1,000 firefighters in the Los Padres National Forest near Solvang, California. The blaze, which started on Friday, has grown to 72,460 acres and is only 3% contained, according to Cal Fire. This has prompted mandatory evacuation orders and has threatened 460 structures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The rugged terrain and hot, dry winds have made containment efforts difficult, and three injuries have been reported among those working to control the fire. Read on to learn more about the health and environmental impacts of the Gifford Fire and other ongoing fires.

What is the Current Status and Location of the Gifford Fire?

The Gifford Fire is a large California wildfire burning in the Los Padres National Forest, northeast of Santa Maria. It began on August 1 and has since grown to 72,460 acres. Only 3% of the fire has been contained as of August 5, 2025. The fire is affecting both Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County. It has resulted in mandatory evacuation orders for several zones, including the closure of Highway 166. Cal Fire and other agencies are working under a unified command to control the Gifford fire. Over 1,000 firefighters are on the scene to contain the fire. Hot and dry winds along with rugged terrains and changing weather conditions, have made containment efforts difficult.