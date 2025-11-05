UP Board Class 12 Timetable 2026 Out, Download UPMSP Intermediate Exam Date Sheet PDF at upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has finally issued the UP Board 12th exam 2026 timetable. The timetable PDF is available on the official website upmsp.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the UP Board Inter exam 2026 date sheet through the link on the official website.

UPMSP Class 12 exam 2026 will be conducted from February 7 to March 12, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 8:30 am to 11:45 AM and 2 PM to 5:15 PM, respectively. Candidates can check the exam schedule through the PDF available on the official website. Date and shift details will also be available on the UP Board 12th exam admit card, which is expected to be released by January 2026.