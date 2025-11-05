UP Board Class 12 Timetable 2026 Out, Download UPMSP Intermediate Exam Date Sheet PDF at upmsp.edu.in

Key Points
- The UP Board Class 12th Exams for 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 12, 2026.
- The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the dates today, November 5, 2025.
- Candidates can check detailed timetables published on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has finally issued the UP Board 12th exam 2026 timetable. The timetable PDF is available on the official website upmsp.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the UP Board Inter exam 2026 date sheet through the link on the official website.
UPMSP Class 12 exam 2026 will be conducted from February 7 to March 12, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 8:30 am to 11:45 AM and 2 PM to 5:15 PM, respectively. Candidates can check the exam schedule through the PDF available on the official website. Date and shift details will also be available on the UP Board 12th exam admit card, which is expected to be released by January 2026.
#upboardpryj #BoardExams2025 pic.twitter.com/RqPjVJheFd— Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (@upboardpryj) November 5, 2025
UP Board 12th Timetable 2026 PDF - Click Here
UPMSP Class 12th Intermediate Examination Schedule 2026
Candidates can check the Intermediate (Class 12) complete schedule here:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Time
|
Slot
|
Subjects
|
02/18/2026
|
Wednesday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Language – Hindi
|
02/18/2026
|
Wednesday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Hindi
|
02/19/2026
|
Thursday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Sanskrit, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Prakrit, Nepali
|
02/19/2026
|
Thursday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Home Science
|
02/20/2026
|
Friday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Agriculture (Part 1 – Theory)
|
02/20/2026
|
Friday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Psychology
|
02/21/2026
|
Saturday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Vocational Subjects – Computer Science, Office Management, Marketing, Tourism, Journalism, Library Science, etc.
|
02/21/2026
|
Saturday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
History
|
02/23/2026
|
Monday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Sanskrit, Urdu, Bengali, Persian, Arabic, Pali, Prakrit, Nepali
|
02/23/2026
|
Monday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Physics
|
02/24/2026
|
Tuesday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Agriculture Science (Part 1 – Theory)
|
02/24/2026
|
Tuesday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Agriculture Science (Part 2 – Practical)
|
02/25/2026
|
Wednesday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Economics
|
02/25/2026
|
Wednesday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Geography, Political Science, Sociology
|
02/26/2026
|
Thursday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Philosophy, Psychology
|
02/26/2026
|
Thursday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Agriculture Science (Part 2 – Practical)
|
02/27/2026
|
Friday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Computer Science
|
02/27/2026
|
Friday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Physical Science
|
02/28/2026
|
Saturday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Agriculture (Part 2 – Practical for Vocational Students)
|
03/07/2026
|
Saturday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Computer Science, Home Science, Psychology, Drawing, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, History, Geography, Accountancy, Business Studies, Entrepreneurship
|
03/07/2026
|
Saturday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Political Science, Sociology, Economics
|
03/09/2026
|
Monday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Languages – English, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Prakrit, Nepali
|
03/10/2026
|
Tuesday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Agricultural Science – Crop Production, Horticulture, Dairy & Animal Husbandry, Plant Protection, Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural Extension, Soil Science (Part 1 – Theory)
|
03/10/2026
|
Tuesday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Agricultural Science Practical (Part 2)
|
03/11/2026
|
Wednesday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Vocational Subjects – Business Organization, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, Retail Management, Tourism, Journalism, Library Science, Computer Application, Fashion Design, Beauty and Wellness, Textile Design
|
03/11/2026
|
Wednesday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Music (Vocal/Instrumental/Dance)
|
03/12/2026
|
Thursday
|
8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|
Morning
|
Computer Science
|
03/12/2026
|
Thursday
|
2:00 PM – 5:15 PM
|
Afternoon
|
Environmental Science, Physical Education, Biotechnology, Dairy Technology, Fisheries, Sericulture, Poultry Farming, Food Preservation, Electrical Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Construction, Plumbing, Welding, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation