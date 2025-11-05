UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
UP Board Class 12 Timetable 2026 Out, Download UPMSP Intermediate Exam Date Sheet PDF at upmsp.edu.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 5, 2025, 20:48 IST

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has finally issued the UP Board 12th exam 2026 timetable. The timetable PDF is available on the official website upmsp.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the UP Board Inter exam 2026 date sheet through the link on the official website.

The UP Board Class 12th Exams for 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 12, 2026.
Key Points

  • The UP Board Class 12th Exams for 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 12, 2026.
  • The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the dates today, November 5, 2025.
  • Candidates can check detailed timetables published on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP Class 12 exam 2026 will be conducted from February 7 to March 12, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 8:30 am to 11:45 AM and 2 PM to 5:15 PM, respectively. Candidates can check the exam schedule through the PDF available on the official website. Date and shift details will also be available on the UP Board 12th exam admit card, which is expected to be released by January 2026.

UP Board 12th Timetable 2026 PDF - Click Here

UPMSP Class 12th Intermediate Examination Schedule 2026

Candidates can check the Intermediate (Class 12) complete schedule here:

Date

Day

Time

Slot

Subjects

02/18/2026

Wednesday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Language – Hindi

02/18/2026

Wednesday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Hindi

02/19/2026

Thursday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Sanskrit, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Prakrit, Nepali

02/19/2026

Thursday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Home Science

02/20/2026

Friday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Agriculture (Part 1 – Theory)

02/20/2026

Friday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Psychology

02/21/2026

Saturday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Vocational Subjects – Computer Science, Office Management, Marketing, Tourism, Journalism, Library Science, etc.

02/21/2026

Saturday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

History

02/23/2026

Monday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Sanskrit, Urdu, Bengali, Persian, Arabic, Pali, Prakrit, Nepali

02/23/2026

Monday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Physics

02/24/2026

Tuesday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Agriculture Science (Part 1 – Theory)

02/24/2026

Tuesday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Agriculture Science (Part 2 – Practical)

02/25/2026

Wednesday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Economics

02/25/2026

Wednesday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Geography, Political Science, Sociology

02/26/2026

Thursday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Philosophy, Psychology

02/26/2026

Thursday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Agriculture Science (Part 2 – Practical)

02/27/2026

Friday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Computer Science

02/27/2026

Friday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Physical Science

02/28/2026

Saturday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Agriculture (Part 2 – Practical for Vocational Students)

03/07/2026

Saturday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Computer Science, Home Science, Psychology, Drawing, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, History, Geography, Accountancy, Business Studies, Entrepreneurship

03/07/2026

Saturday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Political Science, Sociology, Economics

03/09/2026

Monday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Languages – English, Urdu, Bengali, Maithili, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Prakrit, Nepali

03/10/2026

Tuesday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Agricultural Science – Crop Production, Horticulture, Dairy & Animal Husbandry, Plant Protection, Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural Extension, Soil Science (Part 1 – Theory)

03/10/2026

Tuesday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Agricultural Science Practical (Part 2)

03/11/2026

Wednesday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Vocational Subjects – Business Organization, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, Retail Management, Tourism, Journalism, Library Science, Computer Application, Fashion Design, Beauty and Wellness, Textile Design

03/11/2026

Wednesday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Music (Vocal/Instrumental/Dance)

03/12/2026

Thursday

8:30 AM – 11:45 AM

Morning

Computer Science

03/12/2026

Thursday

2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Afternoon

Environmental Science, Physical Education, Biotechnology, Dairy Technology, Fisheries, Sericulture, Poultry Farming, Food Preservation, Electrical Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Construction, Plumbing, Welding, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
