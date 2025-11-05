SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025
SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Check Exam City and Admit Card Details Here

By Mohd Salman
Nov 5, 2025, 12:34 IST

The SSC CHSL City Slip 2025 has been released for the exam, which is scheduled to commence from November 12, 2025. The city slip contains the details, such as exam city and exam date. Direct Link to download the SSC CHSL City Slip 2025 is provided below.

SSC CHSL City Slip 2025

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CHSL City Slip is an important document that helps candidates to know about their city of examination and plan their travel and accommodation in advance. The SSC CHSL Exam is schedule to commence from November 12, 2025
Candidates can check their city of examination by downloading the SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 from the official website by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Continue reading the article to learn about the steps to download SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025. The SSC CHSL exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 13 and August 30, 2025.

SSC CHSL City Slip 2025 OUT

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-I) will be conducted across multiple cities from November 12, 2025. SSC has assigned the examination city as the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 contains the details of the examination city and is not valid for the examination. SSC will separately release the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2/3 days before the examination. Check the official notice below.

SSC CHSL City Slip 2025

Official Notice

SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025 - Direct Link

SSC released the SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, on November 5, 2025. The city slip contains the name of the examination and date of examination so that candidates can plan their travel and accommodation. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC CHSL City Slip 2025.

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025

Click Here

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025: Overview

SSC will conduct the SSC CHSL 2025 Exam from November 12 to select eligible candidates for posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), and Data Entry Operator, Grade A, across various government departments. Check the table below for SSC CHSL Intimation Slip 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Organisation

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Name of Exam

SSC CHSL 2025

Total Vacancies

3131

Exam Level

Graduation Level

Exam Date

From November 12

Selection Process

Tier 1

Tier 2

Typing Test 

Document Verification

Official Website

https://ssc.gov.in

How to Download SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025

The SSC CHSL city slip (or city intimation slip) is a preliminary document released before the admit card that informs candidates about their exam city, date, and shift. Candidates can check their city of examination by clicking on the above link or by following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the login or register button provided on the top right corner
  • Now log in with the existing registration number and password.
  • SSC CHSL City Slip will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and download it for future reference.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation.

