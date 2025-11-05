SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Check Exam City and Admit Card Details Here

SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC CHSL City Slip is an important document that helps candidates to know about their city of examination and plan their travel and accommodation in advance. The SSC CHSL Exam is schedule to commence from November 12, 2025 Candidates can check their city of examination by downloading the SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 from the official website by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Continue reading the article to learn about the steps to download SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025. The SSC CHSL exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 13 and August 30, 2025.

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-I) will be conducted across multiple cities from November 12, 2025. SSC has assigned the examination city as the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 contains the details of the examination city and is not valid for the examination. SSC will separately release the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2/3 days before the examination. Check the official notice below.

SSC released the SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, on November 5, 2025. The city slip contains the name of the examination and date of examination so that candidates can plan their travel and accommodation. Click on the direct link below to download the SSC CHSL City Slip 2025.