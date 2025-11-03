ICC World Cup 2025 Winner: Who won the 13th Edition of Women's Cricket World Cup? Check Awards and Prize Money

The 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 concluded with India clinching the historic title by defeating South Africa in the final, marking a monumental achievement for Indian women's cricket. The match was played at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, where India won by a convincing margin, etching their name as the world champions in women’s cricket for the first time. Who won the 13th Edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup? India’s win in the final was a landmark moment, as they achieved victory South Africa, showcasing outstanding performances with both bat and ball. 𝐂.𝐇.𝐀.𝐌.𝐏.𝐈.𝐎.𝐍.𝐒 🏆



In the final, India scored 298/7 in 50 overs, with key contributions from Shafali Verma, who scored 87 runs. South Africa, batting second, put up a strong fight but were eventually bowled out short of the target, with stellar bowling performances from India’s bowlers including Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani. The win was a landmark moment for Indian women’s cricket and is expected to have a significant impact on the growth and popularity of the sport in the country. This victory not only represents India’s maiden World Cup title but also highlights the growing strength and popularity of women's cricket in the country and globally. Most Runs and Wickets in 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup Top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Category Player Name Country Matches Played Runs Scored Batting Average Highest Score Wickets Taken Bowling Average Most Runs Laura Wolvaardt South Africa 9 571 68+ 169 — — 2nd Highest Runs Smriti Mandhana India 8 434 — — — — 3rd Highest Runs Ashleigh Gardner Australia — 328 — — — — Most Wickets Deepti Sharma India — — — — 18 — 2nd Most Wickets Annabel Sutherland Australia — — — — 17 — 3rd Most Wickets Sophie Ecclestone England — — — — 16 —

Women World Cup Final 2025 Key Performers and Match Highlights One of the most significant and highest innings in the history of the Women World Cup knockout was Jemimah Rodrigues semi-final performance against Australia where she scored 127 runs without defeat.

Indian team had the most successful run chase in the history of Women world cup with the highest score of 341/5 against Australia, during the semi-final, the Indian team had processed their way towards the final.

The last one was characterized by intense rivalry but the winning strategy and team spirit of India led the day to win the championship. ICC Women ODI World Cup 2025 Awards and Prize Money Player of the Match Award: Shafali Verma was the Player of the Match in the final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, representing India. She played a great game, making 87 runs off 78 balls and taking 2 wickets for 36 runs in her 7 overs. Her impactful all-round performance helped India to an unprecedented World Cup victory over South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The ICC had announced a historic push towards gender pay equity in the sport of cricket through the record-breaking prize money that stands out as one of the highlights of the 2025 Women's World Cup: Winner Prize Money: The winning Indian team was given an all-time high prize money of 4.48 million (around Rs 37.3 crore) which indicates a 239 percent growth over the last time.

Runner-up Prize Money: South Africa was given 2.24 million dollars (around Rs 18.6 crore), which is more than two-fold of what it used to pay out as rewards to the runner-ups.

Semi-finalists: Australia and England won 1.12 million each.

Total Prize Money: The tournament offered a commendable amount of 13.88 million as a total prize money, and it is also very high in comparison with the prize money that is provided to men in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which is the historical milestone in the history of women in the sport of cricket.