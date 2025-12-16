Which city is called the City of Seven Islands?

City of Seven Islands: Mumbai is called the City of Seven Islands. The modern metropolis of Mumbai was created by joining seven separate islands through extensive land reclamation, a process that completely transformed its geography, economy, and historical importance. Location of the City of Seven Islands Mumbai is situated on the western coast of India along the Arabian Sea in the state of Maharashtra. Its coastal position gave it a strong maritime advantage, helping it develop as a major natural harbour, trading port, and commercial centre. The surrounding sea and creeks influenced the city’s early settlement patterns and urban planning. Why is Mumbai called the City of Seven Islands? Originally a group of seven independent islands Mumbai was once made up of seven distinct islands separated by shallow waters, marshes, and tidal creeks. Each island had its own villages, fishing communities, and local economy, mainly dependent on the sea.

Large-scale land reclamation projects To support trade, transport, and urban growth, large land reclamation projects were carried out from the 17th to the 19th century. Causeways such as the Hornby Vellard helped connect the islands and control flooding, permanently changing the landscape. Strategic coastal and harbour advantage The natural deep harbour formed by these islands made Mumbai one of the safest and most efficient ports on the west coast of India. This helped the city grow rapidly as a centre for shipping, trade, and naval activities. Rapid urban and economic expansion Once the islands were merged, Mumbai expanded quickly in population and infrastructure. Industries, railways, ports, and financial institutions developed, turning Mumbai into the financial and commercial capital of India.

Names of the Seven Islands of Mumbai The seven original islands were Bombay Island, Colaba, Old Woman’s Island (Little Colaba), Mahim, Mazagaon, Parel, and Worli. Over time, these islands lost their separate identities as they were connected and developed into a single continuous city. Interesting facts about the City of Seven Islands One of India’s earliest land reclamation efforts The merging of the seven islands is considered one of the earliest planned land reclamation projects in India and played a key role in the city’s growth. Natural deep-water harbour Mumbai’s harbour, created by the island formation, is regarded as one of the finest natural harbours in the world and continues to support major ports today. From fishing villages to megacity The city evolved from small coastal fishing settlements into a global megacity with millions of residents and massive economic influence.