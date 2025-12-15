RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Which City Is Known as the Pink City of India

By Jasreet Kaur
Dec 15, 2025, 10:23 IST

Jaipur is known as the Pink City of India. It is famous for its pink buildings, royal palaces, historic forts, traditional markets and rich cultural heritage. Explore its planned city layout, UNESCO World Heritage status, famous landmarks and top tourist attractions.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Pink City: Jaipur is known as the Pink City of India and is the capital city of Rajasthan. It is one of the most famous heritage cities in India, known for its pink-coloured buildings royal palaces traditional bazaars and rich cultural history, which attracts visitors from across the world.

Why Is Jaipur Called the Pink City?

Jaipur was painted pink in 1876 to welcome the Prince of Wales during his visit to India. Pink symbolises hospitality and warmth in Rajasthani culture and after the royal visit the colour became a permanent identity of the old city.

History of Pink City Jaipur

Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh ordered the entire walled city to be painted pink. Later, local authorities introduced laws to ensure all buildings in the old city maintain the pink shade which helped preserve Jaipur’s historic appearance.

pink city

Pink Colour Architecture of Jaipur

The pink colour seen across Jaipur comes from pink sandstone and approved pink paint used on buildings. This uniform architectural style creates visual harmony and gives the city a distinct identity among Indian heritage cities.

Famous Pink City Buildings

Jaipur is home to iconic landmarks such as Hawa Mahal City Palace Jantar Mantar Govind Dev Ji Temple Amber Fort and the old city gates which reflect Rajput architecture and royal design while following the pink colour theme.

Jaipur Old City Heritage

The old city of Jaipur is surrounded by historic walls and gates and follows a grid based town planning system with wide streets organised markets and heritage buildings which continue to follow strict colour and construction rules.

Planned City of India

Jaipur was designed in 1727 by Vidyadhar Bhattacharya making it one of the earliest planned cities in India. The city was built using Vastu Shastra principles with straight roads central markets and planned residential areas which was advanced for its time.

UNESCO World Heritage City

Jaipur was declared a UNESCO World Heritage City in 2019 for its well preserved urban planning historic buildings traditional bazaars and cultural continuity. It became the second Indian city after Ahmedabad to receive this global recognition.

planned city

Interesting Facts About the Pink City of India

Pink Colour Law in Jaipur

The pink colour of buildings in Jaipur old city is protected by law and all construction renovation or repainting must follow the approved pink shade to maintain the city’s heritage identity and visual unity.

Royal Capital of Rajasthan

Jaipur served as the royal capital of the Kachwaha Rajput dynasty and remains a major cultural centre of Rajasthan. The city is filled with forts palaces temples and monuments that reflect royal lifestyle and Rajput architecture.

Golden Triangle Tourist City

Jaipur is part of the Golden Triangle tourist circuit along with Delhi and Agra which makes it one of the most popular tourist destinations in India attracting millions of domestic and international visitors every year.

Famous Markets of Jaipur

Jaipur is famous for traditional markets such as Johari Bazaar Bapu Bazaar and Tripolia Bazaar which are known for jewellery textiles handicrafts and traditional Rajasthani goods.

Cultural Festivals of Jaipur

The city hosts famous festivals like Jaipur Literature Festival Teej Gangaur and Elephant Festival which highlight Rajasthan culture music dance and traditions and attract global attention.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News