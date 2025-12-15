Which City Is Known as the Pink City of India

Pink City: Jaipur is known as the Pink City of India and is the capital city of Rajasthan. It is one of the most famous heritage cities in India, known for its pink-coloured buildings royal palaces traditional bazaars and rich cultural history, which attracts visitors from across the world. Why Is Jaipur Called the Pink City? Jaipur was painted pink in 1876 to welcome the Prince of Wales during his visit to India. Pink symbolises hospitality and warmth in Rajasthani culture and after the royal visit the colour became a permanent identity of the old city. History of Pink City Jaipur Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh ordered the entire walled city to be painted pink. Later, local authorities introduced laws to ensure all buildings in the old city maintain the pink shade which helped preserve Jaipur’s historic appearance.

Pink Colour Architecture of Jaipur The pink colour seen across Jaipur comes from pink sandstone and approved pink paint used on buildings. This uniform architectural style creates visual harmony and gives the city a distinct identity among Indian heritage cities. Famous Pink City Buildings Jaipur is home to iconic landmarks such as Hawa Mahal City Palace Jantar Mantar Govind Dev Ji Temple Amber Fort and the old city gates which reflect Rajput architecture and royal design while following the pink colour theme. Jaipur Old City Heritage The old city of Jaipur is surrounded by historic walls and gates and follows a grid based town planning system with wide streets organised markets and heritage buildings which continue to follow strict colour and construction rules. Planned City of India Jaipur was designed in 1727 by Vidyadhar Bhattacharya making it one of the earliest planned cities in India. The city was built using Vastu Shastra principles with straight roads central markets and planned residential areas which was advanced for its time.

UNESCO World Heritage City Jaipur was declared a UNESCO World Heritage City in 2019 for its well preserved urban planning historic buildings traditional bazaars and cultural continuity. It became the second Indian city after Ahmedabad to receive this global recognition. Interesting Facts About the Pink City of India Pink Colour Law in Jaipur The pink colour of buildings in Jaipur old city is protected by law and all construction renovation or repainting must follow the approved pink shade to maintain the city’s heritage identity and visual unity. Royal Capital of Rajasthan Jaipur served as the royal capital of the Kachwaha Rajput dynasty and remains a major cultural centre of Rajasthan. The city is filled with forts palaces temples and monuments that reflect royal lifestyle and Rajput architecture.