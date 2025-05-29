UP School Holiday List 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government releases the yearly calendar for all the employees and schools covered under the boundaries of the state. The administration keeps all the major holidays in the list of gazetted holidays, which are compulsory to take. The rest of the holidays are placed in a restricted list that varies from place to place. The list of holidays for 2025 that applies to Uttar Pradesh schools can be found here. The school administration must make sure that educators and students are informed about these holidays in a timely and accurate manner. The district authorities of Muzaffarnagar and Meerut have ordered all schools to be closed from July 16 to July 23. With the goal of reducing traffic and addressing safety issues during the pilgrimage, this move is a direct response to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. With Shivratri on July 23 expected to attract a significant number of devotees, the annual yatra is already at its height and these precautions are required.

UP Schools Closed from July 16 to 23 Several districts in Uttar Pradesh will have their schools closed from July 16 to July 23, 2025, because of the annual Kanwar Yatra, a major Hindu pilgrimage that brings with it a lot of people and traffic during Shravan. In Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, all public and private educational institutions have been ordered shut by district administrations. The decision aims to ensure student safety and maintain smooth traffic flow during the influx of Kanwariyas preparing for Shivratri on July 23

Ghaziabad schools will also remain closed from July 17 to 23, accompanied by increased police deployment at key traffic junctions to manage jams

Other UP districts—including Bareilly and Badaun have similarly scheduled closures or adjusted weekly holiday patterns to minimize disruptions. During the holy month, primary schools (Classes 1–8) have been instructed by the Badaun authorities to observe a weekly holiday on Saturdays and Mondays.

These closures affect both government and private schools across the region. Parents and students are advised to note these dates and monitor local updates for any further changes. Meerut Schools Closed from July 16 to 23 for Kanwar Yatra 2025: Check Details The district administration of Meerut has declared that, due to of the Kanwar Yatra, all public and private schools, including those run by the UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE, will be closed from July 16 to July 23, 2025. The purpose of this action is to control traffic during the pilgrimage and guarantee the safety of the children. Drones, medical assistance, police deployment, and one-way traffic are examples of special arrangements that are being planned. After the Yatra concludes, schools will reopen on July 24, 2025. Also Check: School Closed in THESE Cities for Kanwar Yatra

Noida Schools Closed in July In Noida, heavy rainfall and disruptions in roads lead to the Noida School Holiday closed in July, 2025 for a tentative period of time. Due to the heavy monsoon rains and extensive waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate ordered the closure of all Noida and Greater Noida schools up to Class 12 on Wednesday, July 9. Residents in low-lying areas were also forced to migrate because of the Hindon River's flooding. Also Check: Delhi School Holiday in July 2025 When will UP Schools be Closed for Muharram on 6th or 7th July? Most government holiday calendars now indicate that July 6 is the tentative date for Muharram. However, the commemoration can be moved to July 7 if the moon is not seen on the expected evening, which would affect the closing of offices and schools in a number of states. Many schools are probably waiting for the moon sighting and the ensuing state notifications before announcing the closure on July 7.

People continue to wonder whether offices, colleges, and schools will be closed on Sunday, July 6, or Monday, July 7, as Muharram draws near. The time the moon is visible determines the precise day. The new Islamic year and the celebration of Muharram, a public holiday in India, are determined by this moon sighting. Thus, the Muharram 2025 holiday date is still subject to change. For confirmation, parents are advised to monitor district-level announcements and local school circulars. As the deadline approaches, it is expected that states with major Muslim populations: such as West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh—will provide information. UP School Classes to Resume Tomorrow: No Dates Extented for Summer Holidays

All Government and Private Schools in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to reopen on July 1, 2025, as no formal the extension of the summer break has been announced. Despite the constantly wet and humid weather, schools will continue to run as usual. However, if severe weather disrupts the routine, authorities may declare temporary closures or switch classes to online mode for safety. Parents and children are urged to keep track of local weather alerts and government announcements all through the coming days.

UP Summer Vacation: Dates Extended Due to the extreme heat, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council announced that all state schools up to class 8 will be closed till June 30.



The summer break was scheduled to run from May 20 to June 15, 2025, however it will now last until June 30, 2025, for class 8. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council tweeted the details of the summer holiday. For complete details, see the tweet below: In view of the scorching heat, schools up to class 8 will remain closed till June 30 in the state: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council pic.twitter.com/tClt2BJFJ3 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2025 UP Winter Break Updates 2025 District Magistrate Deepak Meena has announced a break in schools from nursery to class VIII on December 30 and 31 due to the extreme cold in Meerut. Teachers and other employees, however, will continue to work in their departments while they are on campus. Classes one through eight in Bulandshahr will have winter break from December 31 to January 14.

UP School Holiday Calendar 2025-2026 Out of the 365 days in 2025, 104 will be weekends, such as Saturdays and Sundays. Total Number of Days in 2025 365 Total Number of Saturdays in 2025 52 Total Number of Sundays in 2025 52 The dates and days mentioned below are the gazetted holidays for the year 2025-26. Keep the list handy to check whenever required. UP Gazetted Holidays 2025 SI. No. Name of Holidays Date Day No. of Days 1. Makar Sankranti 14.01.2025 Tuesday 1 2. Republic Day 26.01.2025 Sunday 1 3. Mauni Amavasya 29.01.2025 Wednesday 1 4. Basant Panchami 02.02.2025 Sunday 1 5. Maghi Purnima 12.02.2025 Wednesday 1 6. Maha Shivratri 26.02.2025 Wednesday 1 7. Holi 13.03.2025 to 14.03.2025 Thursday to Friday 2 8. Id-ul-Fitr 31.03.2025 Monday 1 9. Ramnavmi 06.04.2025 Sunday 1 10. Mahavir Jayanti 10.04.2025 Thursday 1 11. Ambedkar Jayanti 14.04.2025 Monday 1 12. Good Friday 18.04.2025 Friday 1 13. Buddha Purnima 12.05.2025 Monday 1 14. Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) 07.06.2025 Saturday 1 15. Summer Break 10.05.2025- 04.07.2025 Saturday to Friday 56 16. Muharram 06.07.2025 Sunday 1 17. Rakshabandhan 09.08.2025 Saturday 1 18. Independence Day 15.08.2025 Friday 1 19. Janamashtami 16.08.2025 Saturday 1 20. Milad-Un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad 05.09.2025 Friday 1 21. Dussehra Break 30.09.2025 - 02.10.2025 Tuesday to Thursday 3 22. Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday 02.10.2025 Thursday 1 23. Deepawali (Diwali) 20.10.2025- 21.10.2025 Monday to Tuesday 2 24. Guru Nanak Jayanti 05.11.2025 Wednesday 1 25. Winter Vacation 20.12.2025- 31.12.2025 Saturday to Wednesday 12 26. Christmas Day 25.12.2025 Thursday 1

UP Restricted Holidays 2025 Sl.No. Name of Restricted Holidays Date Day No. of Days 1. New Year's Day 01.01.2025 Wednesday 1 2. Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday 06.01.2025 Monday 1 3. Magh Bihu/Pongal/Hazrat Ali's birthday 14.01.2025 Tuesday 1 4. Sri Panchami 02.02.2025 Sunday 1 5. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 12.02.2025 Wednesday 1 6. Shivaji Jayanti 19.02.2025 Wednesday 1 7. Swami Dayananda Saraswati 23.02.2025 Sunday 1 8. Holika Dahan 13.03.2025 Thursday 1 9. Dol Yatra 14.03.2025 Friday 1 10. Jamat-Ul-Vida 28.03.2025 Friday 1 11. Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padwa/Ugadi/Cheti Chand 30.03.2025 Sunday 1 12. Ram Navmi 06.04.2025 Sunday 1 13. Vaishakhi/Vishu 13.04.2025 Sunday 1 14. Meshadi 14.04.2025 Monday 1 15. Vaisakhadi (Bengal) / Bahag Bihu (Assam) 15.04.2025 Tuesday 1 16. Easter Sunday 20.04.2025 Sunday 1 17. Guru Rabindranath's Tagore Birthday 09.05.2025 Friday 1 18. Rath Yatra 27.06.2025 Friday 1 19. Raksha Bandhan 09.08.2025 Saturday 1 20. Parsi's New Year's day/Nauraj 15.08.2025 Friday 1 21. Janmashtami (Smarta) 15.08.2025 Friday 1 22. Ganesh Chaturthi 27.08.2025 Wednesday 1 23. Onam 05.09.2025 Friday 1 24. Dusssehra (Saptami) 29.09.2025 Monday 1 25. Dusssehra (Maha Asthmi) 30.09.2025 Tuesday 1 26. Dusssehra (Maha Navmi) 01.10.2025 Wednesday 1 27. Maharshi Valmiki's Birthday 07.10.2025 Tuesday 1 28. Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chouth) 10.10.2025 Friday 1 29. Naraka Chaturdasi 20.10.2025 Monday 1 30. Govardhan Puja 22.10.2025 Wednesday 1 31. Bhai Duj 23.10.2025 Thursday 1 32. Partihar Sashthi or Chhat Puja 28.10.2025 Tuesday 1 33. Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day 24.11.2025 Monday 1 34. Christmas Eve 24.12.2025 Wednesday 1

Also Check | Winter Vacation 2024 UP Month-Wise School Holidays 2025 January 2025 Date Day Holiday Name Type Duration 01-Jan-25 Wednesday New Year's Day Restricted 1 06-Jan-25 Monday Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday Restricted 1 14-Jan-25 Tuesday Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu Gazetted / Restricted 1 26-Jan-25 Sunday Republic Day Gazetted 1 29-Jan-25 Wednesday Mauni Amavasya Gazetted 1 Also Check | Important School Holidays in January 2025 February 2025 Date Day Holiday Name Type Duration 02-Feb-25 Sunday Basant Panchami Gazetted 1 12-Feb-25 Wednesday Maghi Purnima / Guru Ravidas Jayanti Gazetted / Restricted 1 19-Feb-25 Wednesday Shivaji Jayanti Restricted 1 23-Feb-25 Sunday Swami Dayananda Saraswati Restricted 1 26-Feb-25 Wednesday Maha Shivratri Gazetted 1

March 2025 Date Day Holiday Name Type Duration 13-Mar-25 Thursday Holika Dahan Restricted 1 13-Mar-25 to 14-Mar-25 Thurs-Fri Holi Gazetted 2 28-Mar-25 Friday Jamat-Ul-Vida Restricted 1 30-Mar-25 Sunday Chaitra Sukladi / Gudi Padwa Restricted 1 31-Mar-25 Monday Id-ul-Fitr* Gazetted 1 April 2025 Date Day Holiday Name Type Duration 06-Apr-25 Sunday Ram Navmi Gazetted 1 10-Apr-25 Thursday Mahavir Jayanti Gazetted 1 12-Apr-25 Monday Buddha Purnima Gazetted 1 14-Apr-25 Monday Ambedkar Jayanti / Meshadi Gazetted / Restricted 1 18-Apr-25 Friday Good Friday Gazetted 1 20-Apr-25 Sunday Easter Sunday Restricted 1 May 2025 Date Day Holiday Name Type Duration 09-May-25 Friday Guru Rabindranath Tagore Birthday Restricted 1 10-May-25 to 04-Jul-25 Sat-Fri Summer Break Gazetted 56

June 2025 Date Day Holiday Name Type Duration 07-Jun-25 Saturday Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)* Gazetted 1 27-Jun-25 Friday Rath Yatra Restricted 1 July 2025 Date Day Holiday Name Type Duration 06-Jul-25 Sunday Muharram Gazetted 1 August 2025 Date Day Holiday Name Type Duration 09-Aug-25 Saturday Rakshabandhan Gazetted 1 15-Aug-25 Friday Independence Day / Parsi New Year Gazetted / Restricted 1 16-Aug-25 Saturday Janmashtami Gazetted 1 27-Aug-25 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi Restricted 1 September 2025 Date Day Holiday Name Type Duration 05-Sep-25 Friday Milad-Un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad / Onam Gazetted / Restricted 1 30-Sep-25 Tuesday Dussehra (Saptami) Restricted 1