UP School Holiday List 2025: Kanwar Yatra & Upcoming School Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

School Holidays 2025 in UP: The 2025 holiday calendar for UP Schools is published and distributed to the authorities. The calendar has the list of gazetted and restricted holidays applicable to take in Uttar Pradesh.

Jul 17, 2025, 11:12 IST
Get here UP board holidays 2025

UP School Holiday List 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government releases the yearly calendar for all the employees and schools covered under the boundaries of the state. The administration keeps all the major holidays in the list of gazetted holidays, which are compulsory to take. The rest of the holidays are placed in a restricted list that varies from place to place.

The list of holidays for 2025 that applies to Uttar Pradesh schools can be found here. The school administration must make sure that educators and students are informed about these holidays in a timely and accurate manner. 

The district authorities of Muzaffarnagar and Meerut have ordered all schools to be closed from July 16 to July 23. With the goal of reducing traffic and addressing safety issues during the pilgrimage, this move is a direct response to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. With Shivratri on July 23 expected to attract a significant number of devotees, the annual yatra is already at its height and these precautions are required.

UP Schools Closed from July 16 to 23

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh will have their schools closed from July 16 to July 23, 2025, because of the annual Kanwar Yatra, a major Hindu pilgrimage that brings with it a lot of people and traffic during Shravan.

  • In Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, all public and private educational institutions have been ordered shut by district administrations. The decision aims to ensure student safety and maintain smooth traffic flow during the influx of Kanwariyas preparing for Shivratri on July 23
  • Ghaziabad schools will also remain closed from July 17 to 23, accompanied by increased police deployment at key traffic junctions to manage jams
  • Other UP districts—including Bareilly and Badaun have similarly scheduled closures or adjusted weekly holiday patterns to minimize disruptions. During the holy month, primary schools (Classes 1–8) have been instructed by the Badaun authorities to observe a weekly holiday on Saturdays and Mondays.

These closures affect both government and private schools across the region. Parents and students are advised to note these dates and monitor local updates for any further changes.

Meerut Schools Closed from July 16 to 23 for Kanwar Yatra 2025: Check Details

The district administration of Meerut has declared that, due to of the Kanwar Yatra, all public and private schools, including those run by the UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE, will be closed from July 16 to July 23, 2025. The purpose of this action is to control traffic during the pilgrimage and guarantee the safety of the children. Drones, medical assistance, police deployment, and one-way traffic are examples of special arrangements that are being planned. After the Yatra concludes, schools will reopen on July 24, 2025.

Noida Schools Closed in July

In Noida, heavy rainfall and disruptions in roads lead to the Noida School Holiday closed in July, 2025 for a tentative period of time. Due to the heavy monsoon rains and extensive waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate ordered the closure of all Noida and Greater Noida schools up to Class 12 on Wednesday, July 9. Residents in low-lying areas were also forced to migrate because of the Hindon River's flooding.

When will UP Schools be Closed for Muharram on 6th or 7th July?

Most government holiday calendars now indicate that July 6 is the tentative date for Muharram. However, the commemoration can be moved to July 7 if the moon is not seen on the expected evening, which would affect the closing of offices and schools in a number of states. Many schools are probably waiting for the moon sighting and the ensuing state notifications before announcing the closure on July 7.

People continue to wonder whether offices, colleges, and schools will be closed on Sunday, July 6, or Monday, July 7, as Muharram draws near. The time the moon is visible determines the precise day. The new Islamic year and the celebration of Muharram, a public holiday in India, are determined by this moon sighting. Thus, the Muharram 2025 holiday date is still subject to change.

For confirmation, parents are advised to monitor district-level announcements and local school circulars. As the deadline approaches, it is expected that states with major Muslim populations: such as West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh—will provide information.

UP School Classes to Resume Tomorrow: No Dates Extented for Summer Holidays

All Government and Private Schools in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to reopen on July 1, 2025, as no formal the extension of the summer break has been announced. Despite the constantly wet and humid weather, schools will continue to run as usual. However, if severe weather disrupts the routine, authorities may declare temporary closures or switch classes to online mode for safety. Parents and children are urged to keep track of local weather alerts and government announcements all through the coming days.

UP Summer Vacation: Dates Extended

Due to the extreme heat, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council announced that all state schools up to class 8 will be closed till June 30.

The summer break was scheduled to run from May 20 to June 15, 2025, however it will now last until June 30, 2025, for class 8. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council tweeted the details of the summer holiday. For complete details, see the tweet below: 

UP Winter Break Updates 2025

District Magistrate Deepak Meena has announced a break in schools from nursery to class VIII on December 30 and 31 due to the extreme cold in Meerut. Teachers and other employees, however, will continue to work in their departments while they are on campus. Classes one through eight in Bulandshahr will have winter break from December 31 to January 14.

UP School Holiday Calendar 2025-2026

Out of the 365 days in 2025, 104 will be weekends, such as Saturdays and Sundays.

Total Number of Days in 2025

365

Total Number of Saturdays in 2025

52

Total Number of Sundays in 2025

52

The dates and days mentioned below are the gazetted holidays for the year 2025-26. Keep the list handy to check whenever required.

UP Gazetted Holidays 2025

SI. No.

Name of Holidays

Date

Day

No. of Days

1.

Makar Sankranti

14.01.2025

Tuesday

1

2.

Republic Day

26.01.2025

Sunday

1

3.

Mauni Amavasya

29.01.2025

Wednesday

1

4.

Basant Panchami

02.02.2025

Sunday

1

5.

Maghi Purnima

12.02.2025

Wednesday

1

6.

Maha Shivratri

26.02.2025

Wednesday

1

7.

Holi

13.03.2025 to 14.03.2025

Thursday to Friday

2

8.

Id-ul-Fitr

31.03.2025

Monday

1

9.

Ramnavmi

06.04.2025

Sunday

1

10.

Mahavir Jayanti

10.04.2025

Thursday

1

11.

Ambedkar Jayanti

14.04.2025

Monday

1

12.

Good Friday

18.04.2025

Friday

1

13.

Buddha Purnima

12.05.2025

Monday

1

14.

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)

07.06.2025

Saturday

1

15.

Summer Break

10.05.2025- 04.07.2025

Saturday to Friday

56

16.

Muharram

06.07.2025

Sunday

1

17.

Rakshabandhan

09.08.2025

Saturday

1

18.

Independence Day

15.08.2025

Friday

1

19.

Janamashtami

16.08.2025

Saturday

1

20.

Milad-Un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad

05.09.2025

Friday

1

21.

Dussehra Break

30.09.2025 - 02.10.2025

Tuesday to Thursday

3

22.

Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

02.10.2025

Thursday

1

23.

Deepawali (Diwali)

20.10.2025- 21.10.2025

Monday to Tuesday

2

24.

Guru Nanak Jayanti

05.11.2025

Wednesday

1

25.

Winter Vacation

20.12.2025- 31.12.2025

Saturday to Wednesday

12

26.

Christmas Day

25.12.2025

Thursday

1

UP Restricted Holidays 2025

Sl.No.

Name of Restricted Holidays

Date

Day

No. of Days

1.

New Year's Day

01.01.2025

Wednesday

1

2.

Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday

06.01.2025

Monday

1

3.

Magh Bihu/Pongal/Hazrat Ali's birthday

14.01.2025

Tuesday

1

4.

Sri Panchami

02.02.2025

Sunday

1

5.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti

12.02.2025

Wednesday

1

6.

Shivaji Jayanti

19.02.2025

Wednesday

1

7.

Swami Dayananda Saraswati

23.02.2025

Sunday

1

8.

Holika Dahan

13.03.2025

Thursday

1

9.

Dol Yatra

14.03.2025

Friday

1

10.

Jamat-Ul-Vida

28.03.2025

Friday

1

11.

Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padwa/Ugadi/Cheti Chand

30.03.2025

Sunday

1

12.

Ram Navmi

06.04.2025

Sunday

1

13.

Vaishakhi/Vishu

13.04.2025

Sunday

1

14.

Meshadi

14.04.2025

Monday

1

15.

Vaisakhadi (Bengal) / Bahag Bihu (Assam)

15.04.2025

Tuesday

1

16.

Easter Sunday

20.04.2025

Sunday

1

17.

Guru Rabindranath's Tagore Birthday

09.05.2025

Friday

1

18.

Rath Yatra

27.06.2025

Friday

1

19.

Raksha Bandhan

09.08.2025

Saturday

1

20.

Parsi's New Year's day/Nauraj

15.08.2025

Friday

1

21.

Janmashtami (Smarta)

15.08.2025

Friday

1

22.

Ganesh Chaturthi

27.08.2025

Wednesday

1

23.

Onam

05.09.2025

Friday

1

24.

Dusssehra (Saptami)

29.09.2025

Monday

1

25.

Dusssehra (Maha Asthmi)

30.09.2025

Tuesday

1

26.

Dusssehra (Maha Navmi)

01.10.2025

Wednesday

1

27.

Maharshi Valmiki's Birthday

07.10.2025

Tuesday

1

28.

Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chouth)

10.10.2025

Friday

1

29.

Naraka Chaturdasi

20.10.2025

Monday

1

30.

Govardhan Puja

22.10.2025

Wednesday

1

31.

Bhai Duj

23.10.2025

Thursday

1

32.

Partihar Sashthi or Chhat Puja

28.10.2025

Tuesday

1

33.

Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day

24.11.2025

Monday

1

34.

Christmas Eve

24.12.2025

Wednesday

1

UP Month-Wise School Holidays 2025

January 2025

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

Duration

01-Jan-25

Wednesday

New Year's Day

Restricted

1

06-Jan-25

Monday

Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday

Restricted

1

14-Jan-25

Tuesday

Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu

Gazetted / Restricted

1

26-Jan-25

Sunday

Republic Day

Gazetted

1

29-Jan-25

Wednesday

Mauni Amavasya

Gazetted

1

February 2025

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

Duration

02-Feb-25

Sunday

Basant Panchami

Gazetted

1

12-Feb-25

Wednesday

Maghi Purnima / Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Gazetted / Restricted

1

19-Feb-25

Wednesday

Shivaji Jayanti

Restricted

1

23-Feb-25

Sunday

Swami Dayananda Saraswati

Restricted

1

26-Feb-25

Wednesday

Maha Shivratri

Gazetted

1

March 2025

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

Duration

13-Mar-25

Thursday

Holika Dahan

Restricted

1

13-Mar-25 to 14-Mar-25

Thurs-Fri

Holi

Gazetted

2

28-Mar-25

Friday

Jamat-Ul-Vida

Restricted

1

30-Mar-25

Sunday

Chaitra Sukladi / Gudi Padwa

Restricted

1

31-Mar-25

Monday

Id-ul-Fitr*

Gazetted

1

April 2025

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

Duration

06-Apr-25

Sunday

Ram Navmi

Gazetted

1

10-Apr-25

Thursday

Mahavir Jayanti

Gazetted

1

12-Apr-25

Monday

Buddha Purnima

Gazetted

1

14-Apr-25

Monday

Ambedkar Jayanti / Meshadi

Gazetted / Restricted

1

18-Apr-25

Friday

Good Friday

Gazetted

1

20-Apr-25

Sunday

Easter Sunday

Restricted

1

May 2025

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

Duration

09-May-25

Friday

Guru Rabindranath Tagore Birthday

Restricted

1

10-May-25 to 04-Jul-25

Sat-Fri

Summer Break

Gazetted

56

June 2025

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

Duration

07-Jun-25

Saturday

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)*

Gazetted

1

27-Jun-25

Friday

Rath Yatra

Restricted

1

July 2025

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

Duration

06-Jul-25

Sunday

Muharram

Gazetted

1

August 2025

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

Duration

09-Aug-25

Saturday

Rakshabandhan

Gazetted

1

15-Aug-25

Friday

Independence Day / Parsi New Year

Gazetted / Restricted

1

16-Aug-25

Saturday

Janmashtami

Gazetted

1

27-Aug-25

Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi

Restricted

1

September 2025

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

Duration

05-Sep-25

Friday

Milad-Un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad / Onam

Gazetted / Restricted

1

30-Sep-25

Tuesday

Dussehra (Saptami)

Restricted

1

October 2025

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

Duration

01-Oct-25

Wednesday

Dussehra (Maha Navmi)

Restricted

1

02-Oct-25

Thursday

Gandhi Jayanti

Gazetted

1

20-Oct-25

Monday

Diwali / Naraka Chaturdasi

Gazetted / Restricted

1

21-Oct-25

Tuesday

Deepawali

Gazetted

1

22-Oct-25

Wednesday

Govardhan Puja

Restricted

1

23-Oct-25

Thursday

Bhai Duj

Restricted

1

November 2025

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

Duration

05-Nov-25

Wednesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Gazetted

1

24-Nov-25

Monday

Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day

Restricted

1

December 2025

Date

Day

Holiday Name

Type

Duration

20-Dec-25 to 31-Dec-25

Sat-Wed

Winter Vacation

Gazetted

12

24-Dec-25

Wednesday

Christmas Eve

Restricted

1

25-Dec-25

Thursday

Christmas

Gazetted

1

Ask your teachers and senior school authorities before taking a holiday. Based on the various scenarios, there might be changes in the future.

