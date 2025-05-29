UP School Holiday List 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government releases the yearly calendar for all the employees and schools covered under the boundaries of the state. The administration keeps all the major holidays in the list of gazetted holidays, which are compulsory to take. The rest of the holidays are placed in a restricted list that varies from place to place.
The list of holidays for 2025 that applies to Uttar Pradesh schools can be found here. The school administration must make sure that educators and students are informed about these holidays in a timely and accurate manner.
The district authorities of Muzaffarnagar and Meerut have ordered all schools to be closed from July 16 to July 23. With the goal of reducing traffic and addressing safety issues during the pilgrimage, this move is a direct response to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. With Shivratri on July 23 expected to attract a significant number of devotees, the annual yatra is already at its height and these precautions are required.
UP Schools Closed from July 16 to 23
Several districts in Uttar Pradesh will have their schools closed from July 16 to July 23, 2025, because of the annual Kanwar Yatra, a major Hindu pilgrimage that brings with it a lot of people and traffic during Shravan.
- In Meerut and Muzaffarnagar, all public and private educational institutions have been ordered shut by district administrations. The decision aims to ensure student safety and maintain smooth traffic flow during the influx of Kanwariyas preparing for Shivratri on July 23
- Ghaziabad schools will also remain closed from July 17 to 23, accompanied by increased police deployment at key traffic junctions to manage jams
- Other UP districts—including Bareilly and Badaun have similarly scheduled closures or adjusted weekly holiday patterns to minimize disruptions. During the holy month, primary schools (Classes 1–8) have been instructed by the Badaun authorities to observe a weekly holiday on Saturdays and Mondays.
These closures affect both government and private schools across the region. Parents and students are advised to note these dates and monitor local updates for any further changes.
Meerut Schools Closed from July 16 to 23 for Kanwar Yatra 2025: Check Details
The district administration of Meerut has declared that, due to of the Kanwar Yatra, all public and private schools, including those run by the UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE, will be closed from July 16 to July 23, 2025. The purpose of this action is to control traffic during the pilgrimage and guarantee the safety of the children. Drones, medical assistance, police deployment, and one-way traffic are examples of special arrangements that are being planned. After the Yatra concludes, schools will reopen on July 24, 2025.
Noida Schools Closed in July
In Noida, heavy rainfall and disruptions in roads lead to the Noida School Holiday closed in July, 2025 for a tentative period of time. Due to the heavy monsoon rains and extensive waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate ordered the closure of all Noida and Greater Noida schools up to Class 12 on Wednesday, July 9. Residents in low-lying areas were also forced to migrate because of the Hindon River's flooding.
When will UP Schools be Closed for Muharram on 6th or 7th July?
Most government holiday calendars now indicate that July 6 is the tentative date for Muharram. However, the commemoration can be moved to July 7 if the moon is not seen on the expected evening, which would affect the closing of offices and schools in a number of states. Many schools are probably waiting for the moon sighting and the ensuing state notifications before announcing the closure on July 7.
People continue to wonder whether offices, colleges, and schools will be closed on Sunday, July 6, or Monday, July 7, as Muharram draws near. The time the moon is visible determines the precise day. The new Islamic year and the celebration of Muharram, a public holiday in India, are determined by this moon sighting. Thus, the Muharram 2025 holiday date is still subject to change.
For confirmation, parents are advised to monitor district-level announcements and local school circulars. As the deadline approaches, it is expected that states with major Muslim populations: such as West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh—will provide information.
UP School Classes to Resume Tomorrow: No Dates Extented for Summer Holidays
All Government and Private Schools in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to reopen on July 1, 2025, as no formal the extension of the summer break has been announced. Despite the constantly wet and humid weather, schools will continue to run as usual. However, if severe weather disrupts the routine, authorities may declare temporary closures or switch classes to online mode for safety. Parents and children are urged to keep track of local weather alerts and government announcements all through the coming days.
UP Summer Vacation: Dates Extended
Due to the extreme heat, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council announced that all state schools up to class 8 will be closed till June 30.
The summer break was scheduled to run from May 20 to June 15, 2025, however it will now last until June 30, 2025, for class 8. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council tweeted the details of the summer holiday. For complete details, see the tweet below:
In view of the scorching heat, schools up to class 8 will remain closed till June 30 in the state: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council pic.twitter.com/tClt2BJFJ3— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2025
UP Winter Break Updates 2025
District Magistrate Deepak Meena has announced a break in schools from nursery to class VIII on December 30 and 31 due to the extreme cold in Meerut. Teachers and other employees, however, will continue to work in their departments while they are on campus. Classes one through eight in Bulandshahr will have winter break from December 31 to January 14.
UP School Holiday Calendar 2025-2026
Out of the 365 days in 2025, 104 will be weekends, such as Saturdays and Sundays.
|
Total Number of Days in 2025
|
365
|
Total Number of Saturdays in 2025
|
52
|
Total Number of Sundays in 2025
|
52
The dates and days mentioned below are the gazetted holidays for the year 2025-26. Keep the list handy to check whenever required.
UP Gazetted Holidays 2025
|
SI. No.
|
Name of Holidays
|
Date
|
Day
|
No. of Days
|
1.
|
Makar Sankranti
|
14.01.2025
|
Tuesday
|
1
|
2.
|
Republic Day
|
26.01.2025
|
Sunday
|
1
|
3.
|
Mauni Amavasya
|
29.01.2025
|
Wednesday
|
1
|
4.
|
Basant Panchami
|
02.02.2025
|
Sunday
|
1
|
5.
|
Maghi Purnima
|
12.02.2025
|
Wednesday
|
1
|
6.
|
Maha Shivratri
|
26.02.2025
|
Wednesday
|
1
|
7.
|
Holi
|
13.03.2025 to 14.03.2025
|
Thursday to Friday
|
2
|
8.
|
Id-ul-Fitr
|
31.03.2025
|
Monday
|
1
|
9.
|
Ramnavmi
|
06.04.2025
|
Sunday
|
1
|
10.
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
10.04.2025
|
Thursday
|
1
|
11.
|
Ambedkar Jayanti
|
14.04.2025
|
Monday
|
1
|
12.
|
Good Friday
|
18.04.2025
|
Friday
|
1
|
13.
|
Buddha Purnima
|
12.05.2025
|
Monday
|
1
|
14.
|
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
|
07.06.2025
|
Saturday
|
1
|
15.
|
Summer Break
|
10.05.2025- 04.07.2025
|
Saturday to Friday
|
56
|
16.
|
Muharram
|
06.07.2025
|
Sunday
|
1
|
17.
|
Rakshabandhan
|
09.08.2025
|
Saturday
|
1
|
18.
|
Independence Day
|
15.08.2025
|
Friday
|
1
|
19.
|
Janamashtami
|
16.08.2025
|
Saturday
|
1
|
20.
|
Milad-Un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad
|
05.09.2025
|
Friday
|
1
|
21.
|
Dussehra Break
|
30.09.2025 - 02.10.2025
|
Tuesday to Thursday
|
3
|
22.
|
Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday
|
02.10.2025
|
Thursday
|
1
|
23.
|
Deepawali (Diwali)
|
20.10.2025- 21.10.2025
|
Monday to Tuesday
|
2
|
24.
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
05.11.2025
|
Wednesday
|
1
|
25.
|
Winter Vacation
|
20.12.2025- 31.12.2025
|
Saturday to Wednesday
|
12
|
26.
|
Christmas Day
|
25.12.2025
|
Thursday
|
1
UP Restricted Holidays 2025
|
Sl.No.
|
Name of Restricted Holidays
|
Date
|
Day
|
No. of Days
|
1.
|
New Year's Day
|
01.01.2025
|
Wednesday
|
1
|
2.
|
Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday
|
06.01.2025
|
Monday
|
1
|
3.
|
Magh Bihu/Pongal/Hazrat Ali's birthday
|
14.01.2025
|
Tuesday
|
1
|
4.
|
Sri Panchami
|
02.02.2025
|
Sunday
|
1
|
5.
|
Guru Ravidas Jayanti
|
12.02.2025
|
Wednesday
|
1
|
6.
|
Shivaji Jayanti
|
19.02.2025
|
Wednesday
|
1
|
7.
|
Swami Dayananda Saraswati
|
23.02.2025
|
Sunday
|
1
|
8.
|
Holika Dahan
|
13.03.2025
|
Thursday
|
1
|
9.
|
Dol Yatra
|
14.03.2025
|
Friday
|
1
|
10.
|
Jamat-Ul-Vida
|
28.03.2025
|
Friday
|
1
|
11.
|
Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padwa/Ugadi/Cheti Chand
|
30.03.2025
|
Sunday
|
1
|
12.
|
Ram Navmi
|
06.04.2025
|
Sunday
|
1
|
13.
|
Vaishakhi/Vishu
|
13.04.2025
|
Sunday
|
1
|
14.
|
Meshadi
|
14.04.2025
|
Monday
|
1
|
15.
|
Vaisakhadi (Bengal) / Bahag Bihu (Assam)
|
15.04.2025
|
Tuesday
|
1
|
16.
|
Easter Sunday
|
20.04.2025
|
Sunday
|
1
|
17.
|
Guru Rabindranath's Tagore Birthday
|
09.05.2025
|
Friday
|
1
|
18.
|
Rath Yatra
|
27.06.2025
|
Friday
|
1
|
19.
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
09.08.2025
|
Saturday
|
1
|
20.
|
Parsi's New Year's day/Nauraj
|
15.08.2025
|
Friday
|
1
|
21.
|
Janmashtami (Smarta)
|
15.08.2025
|
Friday
|
1
|
22.
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
27.08.2025
|
Wednesday
|
1
|
23.
|
Onam
|
05.09.2025
|
Friday
|
1
|
24.
|
Dusssehra (Saptami)
|
29.09.2025
|
Monday
|
1
|
25.
|
Dusssehra (Maha Asthmi)
|
30.09.2025
|
Tuesday
|
1
|
26.
|
Dusssehra (Maha Navmi)
|
01.10.2025
|
Wednesday
|
1
|
27.
|
Maharshi Valmiki's Birthday
|
07.10.2025
|
Tuesday
|
1
|
28.
|
Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chouth)
|
10.10.2025
|
Friday
|
1
|
29.
|
Naraka Chaturdasi
|
20.10.2025
|
Monday
|
1
|
30.
|
Govardhan Puja
|
22.10.2025
|
Wednesday
|
1
|
31.
|
Bhai Duj
|
23.10.2025
|
Thursday
|
1
|
32.
|
Partihar Sashthi or Chhat Puja
|
28.10.2025
|
Tuesday
|
1
|
33.
|
Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day
|
24.11.2025
|
Monday
|
1
|
34.
|
Christmas Eve
|
24.12.2025
|
Wednesday
|
1
Also Check | Winter Vacation 2024
UP Month-Wise School Holidays 2025
January 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
Duration
|
01-Jan-25
|
Wednesday
|
New Year's Day
|
Restricted
|
1
|
06-Jan-25
|
Monday
|
Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday
|
Restricted
|
1
|
14-Jan-25
|
Tuesday
|
Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu
|
Gazetted / Restricted
|
1
|
26-Jan-25
|
Sunday
|
Republic Day
|
Gazetted
|
1
|
29-Jan-25
|
Wednesday
|
Mauni Amavasya
|
Gazetted
|
1
Also Check | Important School Holidays in January 2025
February 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
Duration
|
02-Feb-25
|
Sunday
|
Basant Panchami
|
Gazetted
|
1
|
12-Feb-25
|
Wednesday
|
Maghi Purnima / Guru Ravidas Jayanti
|
Gazetted / Restricted
|
1
|
19-Feb-25
|
Wednesday
|
Shivaji Jayanti
|
Restricted
|
1
|
23-Feb-25
|
Sunday
|
Swami Dayananda Saraswati
|
Restricted
|
1
|
26-Feb-25
|
Wednesday
|
Maha Shivratri
|
Gazetted
|
1
March 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
Duration
|
13-Mar-25
|
Thursday
|
Holika Dahan
|
Restricted
|
1
|
13-Mar-25 to 14-Mar-25
|
Thurs-Fri
|
Holi
|
Gazetted
|
2
|
28-Mar-25
|
Friday
|
Jamat-Ul-Vida
|
Restricted
|
1
|
30-Mar-25
|
Sunday
|
Chaitra Sukladi / Gudi Padwa
|
Restricted
|
1
|
31-Mar-25
|
Monday
|
Id-ul-Fitr*
|
Gazetted
|
1
April 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
Duration
|
06-Apr-25
|
Sunday
|
Ram Navmi
|
Gazetted
|
1
|
10-Apr-25
|
Thursday
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
Gazetted
|
1
|
12-Apr-25
|
Monday
|
Buddha Purnima
|
Gazetted
|
1
|
14-Apr-25
|
Monday
|
Ambedkar Jayanti / Meshadi
|
Gazetted / Restricted
|
1
|
18-Apr-25
|
Friday
|
Good Friday
|
Gazetted
|
1
|
20-Apr-25
|
Sunday
|
Easter Sunday
|
Restricted
|
1
May 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
Duration
|
09-May-25
|
Friday
|
Guru Rabindranath Tagore Birthday
|
Restricted
|
1
|
10-May-25 to 04-Jul-25
|
Sat-Fri
|
Summer Break
|
Gazetted
|
56
June 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
Duration
|
07-Jun-25
|
Saturday
|
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)*
|
Gazetted
|
1
|
27-Jun-25
|
Friday
|
Rath Yatra
|
Restricted
|
1
July 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
Duration
|
06-Jul-25
|
Sunday
|
Muharram
|
Gazetted
|
1
August 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
Duration
|
09-Aug-25
|
Saturday
|
Rakshabandhan
|
Gazetted
|
1
|
15-Aug-25
|
Friday
|
Independence Day / Parsi New Year
|
Gazetted / Restricted
|
1
|
16-Aug-25
|
Saturday
|
Janmashtami
|
Gazetted
|
1
|
27-Aug-25
|
Wednesday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
Restricted
|
1
September 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
Duration
|
05-Sep-25
|
Friday
|
Milad-Un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad / Onam
|
Gazetted / Restricted
|
1
|
30-Sep-25
|
Tuesday
|
Dussehra (Saptami)
|
Restricted
|
1
October 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
Duration
|
01-Oct-25
|
Wednesday
|
Dussehra (Maha Navmi)
|
Restricted
|
1
|
02-Oct-25
|
Thursday
|
Gandhi Jayanti
|
Gazetted
|
1
|
20-Oct-25
|
Monday
|
Diwali / Naraka Chaturdasi
|
Gazetted / Restricted
|
1
|
21-Oct-25
|
Tuesday
|
Deepawali
|
Gazetted
|
1
|
22-Oct-25
|
Wednesday
|
Govardhan Puja
|
Restricted
|
1
|
23-Oct-25
|
Thursday
|
Bhai Duj
|
Restricted
|
1
November 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
Duration
|
05-Nov-25
|
Wednesday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
Gazetted
|
1
|
24-Nov-25
|
Monday
|
Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day
|
Restricted
|
1
December 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday Name
|
Type
|
Duration
|
20-Dec-25 to 31-Dec-25
|
Sat-Wed
|
Winter Vacation
|
Gazetted
|
12
|
24-Dec-25
|
Wednesday
|
Christmas Eve
|
Restricted
|
1
|
25-Dec-25
|
Thursday
|
Christmas
|
Gazetted
|
1
Ask your teachers and senior school authorities before taking a holiday. Based on the various scenarios, there might be changes in the future.
