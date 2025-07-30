Who is Susan Monarez? Check Education and Career of New CDC Director

Dr. Susan Monarez, a biomedical scientist and leader in public health, has recently been ratified as the new Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With over 20 years of direct experience ranging from government research and science policy to biodefense, Monarez has valuable knowledge of the science around infectious diseases and health security. Dr. Monarez's work at BARDA and ARPA-H toward pandemic preparedness and innovation experience provides her a perfect leadership role at the CDC, especially when rebuilding trust in public health and addressing vaccine hesitancy are national priorities. Monarez's appointment as Director has national significance also because she is the first CDC Director to require Senate confirmation under a law passed in 2022. Check Out: List of Top 5 Historic NBA Moments of All Time

Congratulations to Dr. Susan Monarez, PhD, on her Senate confirmation as the 21st Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She brings decades of distinguished experience in health innovation, disaster preparedness, global health, and biosecurity to @CDCgov. Dr.… pic.twitter.com/xG4nsRdFnS — CDC (@CDCgov) July 29, 2025 Education Dr. Susan Monarez has a solid educational background in biomedical sciences, and she earned all of her post-secondary degrees from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Dr. Monarez earned her Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Ph.D. degrees in microbiology and immunology, finishing her Ph.D. in 2003. Her doctoral research focused on infectious disease, specifically how Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense, the etiological agent of African sleeping sickness impacts the immune system and macrophage regulation.

Following her time doing doctoral studies, she completed postdoctoral studies at Stanford University School of Medicine, continuing her studies of infectious disease and immunology. Her academic trajectory definitely offered a scientific foundation that influences her current career in public health policy, biodefense research, and national health leadership. Career of Susan Monarez: New CDC Director Dr. Susan P. Monarez is a microbiologist and experienced federal health official who assumed the role of Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in July 2025. She is the first CDC Director to undergo Senate confirmation under a new law, and the first in decades without a medical degree. Early Career Susan Monarez finished her postdoctoral research at the Stanford University School of Medicine, where she continued her formal research in microbiology and infectious disease.

She previously held in 2009-2010 influential positions as a senior science policy analyst and a senior science advisor, respectively, at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and at the National Security Council. Federal Service Highlights Susan Monarez served in leadership roles with the Department of Homeland Security, in which she led health research programs and oversaw international scientific collaborations. Susan later served as the Deputy Director for ARPA-H (a federal health innovation agency) leading a wide variety of projects focused on artificial intelligence, mental health, and expanding healthcare access. CDC Leadership Susan Monarez became the Acting Director of the CDC in January 2025. She was officially confirmed as the permanent Director in July 2025 following a close Senate vote. She is the first woman to lead the agency without holding a medical degree.