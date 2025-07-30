[OUT] UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 Declared: Direct Link to Download Prelims Answer Key & Raise Objections Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

UPPSC RO ARO exam 2025 for Prelims was completed on 27th July 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now begin to download the provisional answer key online from 30th July 2025 onwards. The answer key download link is active for raising objections is up to 4th August 2025. Know where to check the answer key, how to download it and raise objections. 

uppsc ro aro answer key 2025 out, check details here

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 

Uttar Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (UPPSC) concluded the UPPSC RO ARO exam 2025 on 27th July 2025. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can begin to download the official answer key. The UPPSC RO ARO answer key has been released on 30th July 2025. 

This year, around 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the UPPSC RO ARO exam that was held across 75 districts in the state. As the official UPPSC RO ARO answer key has been declared, the candidates can download it online from uppsc.up.nic.in up to 4th August 2025.

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 Download Link

The direct link to download the UPPSC RO ARO answer key 2025 has been declared on 30th July 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key online from uppsc.up.nic.in. The link to check the answer key is active up to 4th August 2025. 

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 Link Click Here

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key 2025 Highlights 

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 Highlights

Organization

Uttar Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (UPPSC)

Post

Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer

Vacancies

411

Exam Date

27th July 2025

Marking Scheme

+1 for each correct answer

-0.33 for each incorrect answer

Selection Process
  • Prelims Exam
  • Mains Exam
  • Typing Test

Official Website

www.uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2025 Official Notice 

UPPSC has released an official notice regarding the declaration of the UPPSC RO ARO answer key 2025. Given below is the screenshot of the answer key notice. 

download uppsc ro aro answer key 2025 out

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key 2025 

The UPPSC RO ARO Prelims answer key has been released on 30th July 2025. UPPSC has released an official notice regarding the release of UPPSC RO ARO answer key. 

UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025 Events

Dates

UPPSC RO ARO Notification Release Date

9th October 2023

Application Form Release Date

9th October 2023

Apply Online Last Date

24th November 2023 (Extended)

UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date (Prelims)

27th July 2025

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key Date

30th July 2025 (Declared) 

What are the Steps to Download UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Answer Key?

The official link to download UPPSC RO ARO answer key for Prelims shall be made available on uppsc.up.nic.in. Given below are the steps that will help you to download the provisional answer key online. 

  • Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (UPPSC) at www.uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on “View Answer Key” appearing on your screen 
  • Click on the link for A-7/E-1/2023, click on “QUESTION BOOKLET WITH ANSWERS”. 
  • The UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key PDF for all shifts appears on your screen.
  • Download and cross-check the answer using the PDF. 

Latest Education News