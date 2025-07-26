Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

HSSC CET Cutoff 2025: Check Expected & Previous year Haryana CET Exam Cutoff Marks

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

HSSC CET cut off 2025 shall be released by the officials along with the result. Candidates who are going to take the HSSC CET exam on 26th and 27th July 2025 will be able to check the Haryana CET expected cut off marks from here. The expected cut off marks allows one to estimate their marks based on the feedback of the students who appeared for the exam.

Know the HSSC CET cut off

HSSC CET Cut Off 2025 

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will release the Haryana CET cut off 2025 along with the result. The HSSC CET cut off marks is the minimum marks which is required by the candidates to score in the exam in order to qualify the exam.

This year, the HSSC CET exam is scheduled to be held on 26th and 27th July 2025. Hence, the candidates who are going to take the exam will be able to check the expected cut off marks from here. Other than this, we have also shared the HSSC CET previous year cut off marks. 

HSSC CET Expected Cut Off 2025 

The HSSC CET expected cut off is the anticipated marks that is prepared based on the exam paper level. For this, candidates can check the HSSC CET exam analysis. The expected marks are based on the paper difficulty level, past year trend, number of vacancies etc. 

We shall share the Haryana CET expected cut off marks here for each category of candidates once the exam is completed. 

Haryana CET Cut Off 2024

The direct link to download HSSC CET cut off 2024 PDF is shared below here. 

HSSC CET cutoff 2024 PDF Link

Click here

HSSC CET Previous Year Cut Off Marks

We have shared the HSSC CET previous year cut off marks for reference here. The last year’s cut off marks will let the exam aspirants know what was the least marks that was supposed to be obtained by the candidates. 

Name of Post

Category

UR

EWS

SC/ST

OBC

Sectional Officer

48.75

-

-

-

Junior Engineer (Civil)

67.275

56.55

54.6

56.5

Assistant Manager

69.225

61.425

50.7

53.55

Junior Engineer (PwD)

71.175

64.35

59.475

62.4

Junior Engineer (Sports)

61.425

-

-

-

Supervisor

53.625

-

48.75

-

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

74.1

-

72.15

68.25

Operator Grade-1

51.675

-

51.675

57.525

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

57.525

-

-

-

Technical Assistant

50.7

45.825

47.775

49.725

How to Calculate Your Haryana CET Score Using the Official Answer Key

To estimate the marks obtained in the Haryana CET exam, candidates can follow the process outlined below:

  1. Download the Answer Key:
    Visit the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) to access the official Haryana CET answer key.

  2. Match Your Responses:
    Compare the answers you marked in the exam with those provided in the answer key.

  3. Understand the Marking Scheme:

    • Award yourself +1 mark for every correct answer.

    • No negative marking is applied for incorrect or unattempted answers.

  4. Calculate Total Marks:
    Use the formula:
    Total Score = Number of Correct Answers × 1

  5. Estimate Your Result:
    Add up all your correct answers to get an approximate idea of your performance in the Haryana CET exam

You may also apply for other Government Jobs

SSC Exams Banking Exams
Business and Management Exams Defence Exams Law Exams

Trending

Other Exams

TNPSC Group 2

UPSC IAS

UPPSC RO ARO

TNPSC Group 1

MPPSC

RPSC RAS

BPSC Bihar PCS

EPFO ASSISTANT

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News