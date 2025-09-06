UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025: Check PET Exam Expected Cutoff Marks Category Wise

The UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off 2025 Marks can be checked from here. The UPSSSC PET or UP PET is an eligibility test for the recruitment exam for various Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ posts under the commission. The PET cut off marks varies according to the candidate's category and the post the candidate wishes to apply for. Go through this post to get complete details regarding the UPSSSC PET exam expected cut off as well as previous year marks.
UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2025
UPSSSC PET Cut off 2025 will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) along with the PET Result. The cut off is the minimum marks which is needed to be scored by the candidates to be declared qualified in the Preliminary Examination Test. With the UPSSSC PET exam being held on 6th and 7th September 2025 in two shifts, candidates can check the expected cut off marks from here. We have shared the expected cut off marks for each category of candidate here.
UPSSSC PET Expected Cut Off 2025
The UPSSSC PET exam is being held on 6th and 7th September 2025. Candidates can check the expected cut off marks based on the paper difficulty level, good attempts, etc. The expected marks will let you know the marks that one needs to score in order to be declared qualified in the exam.
UPSSSC PET Previous Year Cut Off
UPSSSC PET exam aspirants can check the UPSSSC PET previous year cut off marks from here. The last year’s cut off marks will enable the exam aspirants to know the level of preparation needed to qualify the exam. We have shared the previous year’s UP PET cut off marks below in the table.
UPSSSC PET Cut Off 2023
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off Marks
|
General/UR
|
60-65 marks
|
OBC
|
58-63 marks
|
EWS
|
57-62 marks
|
SC
|
55-60 marks
|
ST
|
50-55 marks
|
Female of all Candidates
|
58-63 marks
|
Freedom Fighter Family
|
50-55 marks
|
PwD
|
45-50 marks
UPSSSC PET 2021 Cut Off for Lekhpal
The UPSSSC released the PET 2021 cut-off for the post of Lekhpal. The category-wise cut-off has been presented in the table below –
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
Vertical Reservation
|
UR
|
62.96
|
SC
|
61.8
|
ST
|
44.71
|
OBC
|
62.96
|
EWS
|
62.96
|
Horizontal Reservation
|
Dependents of freedom fighters
|
49.84
|
PwD
|
51.12
|
Women
|
64.74
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
00.91
Check other competitive exams:
Trending Exams:
UPSC IAS | BPSC PCS | MPPSC | APPSC Group 1