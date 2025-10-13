JEE Main 2026 Registration Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Expected Date of Notification and Other Details

News

JEE Main 2026 Registration Date: NTA will soon start the JEE Main 2026 registrations on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency will release the notification carrying the important details related to the exams soon. Candidates must check eligibility before applying.

Key Points JEE Main 2026 Registrations to begin soon.

Candidates will need to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The official notification will carry important details related to the exams.

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Registrations soon. Candidates will be able to register on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in once the board releases the notification. According to past year trends, the registrations are expected to start from October 2025. The entire registration process is online and candidates will need to check their eligibility before applying for the exam. JEE Main 2026 Registration Overview Candidates can follow the following table to learn the JEE Main 2026 registration details: Overview Details Event name JEE Main 2026 Registration date Exam name Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Board name National Testing Agency (NTA) Academic year 2025-26 Official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Board website nta.nic.in Stream Engineering Architecture Programmes Bachelor of Technology (BTech) Bachelor of Engineering (BE) Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning) Level Undergraduate (UG) Sessions First: January 2026 Second: April 2026

NTA has also released the demo link for students registaering online for JEE Main 2026 exams. The website is demo.nta.nic.in where candidates can lear about the application process for JEE main exams. How to Register for JEE Main 2026? Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for JEE Main 2026 exams for the 2026-27 academic year admissions: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in On the home page, click on the JEE Main 2026 registration link Register using your details Log in to the account using a system-generated application number and password Complete the application process by providing your personal and academic details Pay the online application fee and submit the form Download the confirmation page for future reference NTA has asked candidates to update their Aadhaar Card, UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities) and Category Certificate to avoid any chances of discrepancies and grievances later. Candidates can read the official notice here.