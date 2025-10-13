RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

JEE Main 2026 Registration Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Expected Date of Notification and Other Details

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 13, 2025, 13:48 IST

JEE Main 2026 Registration Date: NTA will soon start the JEE Main 2026 registrations on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency will release the notification carrying the important details related to the exams soon. Candidates must check eligibility before applying.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JEE Main 2026 Registrations to begin soon.
JEE Main 2026 Registrations to begin soon.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • JEE Main 2026 Registrations to begin soon.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • The official notification will carry important details related to the exams.

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Registrations soon. Candidates will be able to register on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in once the board releases the notification. According to past year trends, the registrations are expected to start from October 2025. The entire registration process is online and candidates will need to check their eligibility before applying for the exam.

JEE Main 2026 Registration Overview

Candidates can follow the following table to learn the JEE Main 2026 registration details: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

JEE Main 2026 Registration date

Exam name 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main

Board name 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jeemain.nta.nic.in

Board website 

nta.nic.in

Stream 

Engineering 

Architecture 

Programmes 

Bachelor of Technology (BTech)

Bachelor of Engineering (BE) 

Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)

Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Sessions 

First: January 2026 

Second: April 2026

NTA has also released the demo link for students registaering online for JEE Main 2026 exams. The website is demo.nta.nic.in where candidates can lear about the application process for JEE main exams. 

How to Register for JEE Main 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for JEE Main 2026 exams for the 2026-27 academic year admissions: 

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on  the JEE Main 2026 registration link
  3. Register using your details 
  4. Log in to the account using a system-generated application number and password
  5. Complete the application process by providing your personal and academic details 
  6. Pay the online application fee and submit the form
  7. Download the confirmation page for future reference

NTA has asked candidates to update their Aadhaar Card, UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities) and Category Certificate to avoid any chances of discrepancies and grievances later. Candidates can read the official notice here.

Related Stories

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News