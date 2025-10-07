Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

JEE Main 2026 Notification Soon, Demo Registration Link Live, Check Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 7, 2025, 13:56 IST

JEE Main 2026 official notification is expected to be issued soon. Candidates preparing to appear for the Engineering Entrance Exam can visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in to check official notification. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JEE Main 2026 Notification Soon
JEE Main 2026 Notification Soon
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Demo registration link for JEE Main 2026 session 1 is now live
  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 official notification expected soon
  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 Exams in January and April 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 official notification in the coming days. Candidates preparing to appear for the JEE Mains 2026 exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates. 

According to an earlier notification issued by the NTA, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 notification and online applications will commence in October 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the Engineering entrance exams will be able to apply for the same through the link on the official website.

JEE Main 2026 exams will be held in two sessions. JEE Main 2026 session 1 will be conducted in January 2026, while JEE Main 2026 session 2 will be held in April 2026. The official notification for JEE Main 2026 will be released on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Demo Registration Link

A demo link for the JEE Main 2026 registration is available at demo.nta.nic.in. The link includes the Steps to Apply Online, New registration and Login link. It must be noted that this is not the official link for JEE Main 2026 session 1 registrations but just a demo of the page. The official link will be activated soon. 

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Demo Registration - Click Here

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Official Notification

The National Testing Agency will soon be releasing the official notification for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 Exams. As per the latest media reports, the JEE Main 2026 notification will be released by today or tomorrow. No official confirmation on the same has been issued. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this space for the latest updates. 

Related Stories

JEE Main 2026 Exam Details

The National Testing Agency conducts the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE Mains) for admissions to the engineering courses offered in colleges across the country. The exams are held in two sessions. The JEE Mains 2026 session 1 exam will be held in January 2026, while the JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 exam will be held in April 2026. Registrations for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam will begin in the coming days. 

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration 

The JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link will be available on the official website. To register candidates are required to have a valid email id and mobile number. Follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026

Step 2: Click on the Session 1 registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the new registration link

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the session 1 registration fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

Also Read: JNVST Admissions 2026: Class 9th, 11th Registration window to Close Today, Apply at navodaya.gov.in


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News