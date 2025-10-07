JEE Main 2026 Notification Soon, Demo Registration Link Live, Check Latest Updates Here

Key Points
- Demo registration link for JEE Main 2026 session 1 is now live
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1 official notification expected soon
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 Exams in January and April 2026
JEE Main 2026 Session 1: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 official notification in the coming days. Candidates preparing to appear for the JEE Mains 2026 exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.
According to an earlier notification issued by the NTA, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 notification and online applications will commence in October 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the Engineering entrance exams will be able to apply for the same through the link on the official website.
JEE Main 2026 exams will be held in two sessions. JEE Main 2026 session 1 will be conducted in January 2026, while JEE Main 2026 session 2 will be held in April 2026. The official notification for JEE Main 2026 will be released on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2026 Demo Registration Link
A demo link for the JEE Main 2026 registration is available at demo.nta.nic.in. The link includes the Steps to Apply Online, New registration and Login link. It must be noted that this is not the official link for JEE Main 2026 session 1 registrations but just a demo of the page. The official link will be activated soon.
JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Demo Registration - Click Here
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Official Notification
The National Testing Agency will soon be releasing the official notification for JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 Exams. As per the latest media reports, the JEE Main 2026 notification will be released by today or tomorrow. No official confirmation on the same has been issued. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this space for the latest updates.
JEE Main 2026 Exam Details
The National Testing Agency conducts the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE Mains) for admissions to the engineering courses offered in colleges across the country. The exams are held in two sessions. The JEE Mains 2026 session 1 exam will be held in January 2026, while the JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 exam will be held in April 2026. Registrations for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam will begin in the coming days.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration
The JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link will be available on the official website. To register candidates are required to have a valid email id and mobile number. Follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026
Step 2: Click on the Session 1 registration link
Step 3: Enter the required details in the new registration link
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the session 1 registration fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
