JNVST Admissions 2026: Class 9th, 11th Registration window to Close Today, Apply at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST Admissions 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 registrations today, October 7, 2025. Candidates who are interested to seek admission to class 9 and 11 can apply online till today at navodaya.gov.in. The test will be conducted on February 7, 2026. Students who have resided in the same district of application will be eligible according to the stipulated age criteria.

JNVST Admissions 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to JNVST 9th, 11th Admissions 2026: