JNVST Admissions 2026: Class 9th, 11th Registration window to Close Today, Apply at navodaya.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 7, 2025, 13:34 IST

JNVST Admissions 2026: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 registrations will end today October 7, 2025. Interested candidates can apply online for Class 9 and 11 admissions at navodaya.gov.in, for the test scheduled on February 7, 2026.

Key Points

  • JNVST Admissions 2026 registrations will end today, October 7, 2025.
  • Candidates can apply online for Class 9 and 11 admissions at navodaya.gov.in.
  • The exam will be held on February 7, 2026.

JNVST Admissions 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 registrations today, October 7, 2025. Candidates who are interested to seek admission to class 9 and 11 can apply online till today at navodaya.gov.inThe test will be conducted on February 7, 2026. Students who have resided in the same district of application will be eligible according to the stipulated age criteria. 

JNVST Admissions 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to JNVST 9th, 11th Admissions 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

JNVST Class 9, 11 Admissions 2026 Registration deadline 

Exam name 

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST)

Board name 

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

Academic year

2026-27

Official website 

navodaya.gov.in

Classes 

9

11

Exam date 

February 7, 2026

How to apply for JNVST Admissions 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for JNVST Class 9, 11 Admissions 2026: 

  1. Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026’ link
  3. In the registration window, provide your details
  4. Complete the application by entering your correct personal and academic details
  5. Upload the required documents in prescribed formats
  6. Carefully submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - JNVST Admission 2026 Class 9 Registration

DIRECT LINK - JNVST Admission 2026 Class 11 Registration

