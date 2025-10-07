JNVST Admissions 2026: Class 9th, 11th Registration window to Close Today, Apply at navodaya.gov.in

Key Points
- JNVST Admissions 2026 registrations will end today, October 7, 2025.
- Candidates can apply online for Class 9 and 11 admissions at navodaya.gov.in.
- The exam will be held on February 7, 2026.
JNVST Admissions 2026: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 registrations today, October 7, 2025. Candidates who are interested to seek admission to class 9 and 11 can apply online till today at navodaya.gov.in. The test will be conducted on February 7, 2026. Students who have resided in the same district of application will be eligible according to the stipulated age criteria.
JNVST Admissions 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to JNVST 9th, 11th Admissions 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
JNVST Class 9, 11 Admissions 2026 Registration deadline
|
Exam name
|
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST)
|
Board name
|
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
navodaya.gov.in
|
Classes
|
9
11
|
Exam date
|
February 7, 2026
How to apply for JNVST Admissions 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for JNVST Class 9, 11 Admissions 2026:
- Visit the official website at navodaya.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026’ link
- In the registration window, provide your details
- Complete the application by entering your correct personal and academic details
- Upload the required documents in prescribed formats
- Carefully submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - JNVST Admission 2026 Class 9 Registration
DIRECT LINK - JNVST Admission 2026 Class 11 Registration
