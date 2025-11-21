SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 (November 21) OUT: Check Exam Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) successfully conducted Shift 1 of the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 today, November 21. Thousands of banking aspirants appeared for the exam and shared their feedback, stating that the overall difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Test-takers can check the detailed SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 here, including the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked. Reviewing the SBI Clerk paper analysis will help aspirants assess their performance and estimate their probable scores. Check the SBI Clerk Today’s Exam Analysis 2025 below. SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 21 November 2025 is now available. The State Bank of India successfully conducted the first shift today, and as per candidate feedback, the difficulty level of paper was of moderate level. SBI Clerk Mains exam comprises four sections: Reasoning & Computer Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness, and English Language.

Over 8 lakhs of candidates have applied for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025, and 10 times the number of candidates were selected for the Mains exam. Those who will clear all stags will be recruited for 6589 Clerk (Junior Associate) posts. Also, check: SBI Clerk Syllabus SBI Clerk Mains Difficulty Level 2025 The shift 1 of SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 was characterised as moderate, with sections testing candidates on reasoning, quantitative aptitude, english and financial awareness. Aspirants who are planning to appear for the exam in upcoming shifts must check the SBI Clerk Mains Difficulty Level to refine their preparation strategy and secure more than SBI Clerk Expected Cutoff. Sections Difficulty Level Reasoning Ability & Computer Knowledge Moderate Quantitative Aptitude Moderate English Language Easy to Moderate General/Financial Awareness Moderate Overall Moderate

Also, read: IBPS RRB PO Clerk Syllabus

IBPS Clerk Cut Off SBI Clerk Mains Good Attempts 2025 Section-wise Good attempts play a crucial role in determining the SBI Clerk Cut Off. Generally, the higher the number of good attempts in the SBI Clerk Mains exam, the higher the cut-off marks. Sections No. of Questions Good Attempts General English 40 23 Quantitative Aptitude 50 20 Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude 50 30 General/Financial Awareness 50 33 SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025 Quantitative Aptitude Candidates can check the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam analysis for the Quantitative Aptitude section from the table below. This section tests how good candidates are with numbers. The majroity number of questions were based on topics such as Arithmetic, Data Interpretation, Approximation and more.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025: Quantitative Aptitude Topics No. Of Questions Approximation 4 Number Series (Double Series, p,q) 3 Quadratic Equation 3 Double Number Series (Wrong Number) 2 Statement Based Quadratic Equation 2 Tabular Data Interpretation (A,B,C/ 2023 & 2024) 6 Bar Graph Interpretation (Monday, Tuesday, Wed. Thursday, Friday) 6 Caselet Data Interpretation (Table and school Based) 4 Line Graph DI 4 Quantity Comparison (Q1 and Q2) 4-5 Data Sufficiency 2 Arithmetic 10 Total 50 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 English As compared to other sections, English section was the easiest. The good attemps for this section is estimated to be 23. You can check the number of questions asked from each topic in the table below. Topics No. Of Questions Reading Comprehension (Discipline & Advertisement Based) 8 Reading Comprehension (Philosophy) 7 Word Usage 2 Para Jumble (7 Sentences) 5 Word Swap (Fixed Word) 5 Error (Statement Based) 3 Idiom & Phrases 3 Connecters 4 Double Fillers 3 Total 40