SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 (November 21) OUT: Check Exam Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 21, 2025, 13:42 IST

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 (November 21) is out now. As per candidate feedback, the overall exam was of moderate to difficult level. Check here the section-wise difficulty level, number of good attempts, and question trends to analyse your performance and expected cut off marks.

SBI Clerk Analysis
SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) successfully conducted Shift 1 of the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 today, November 21. Thousands of banking aspirants appeared for the exam and shared their feedback, stating that the overall difficulty level was moderate to difficult. 

Test-takers can check the detailed SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 here, including the section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and questions asked. Reviewing the SBI Clerk paper analysis will help aspirants assess their performance and estimate their probable scores. Check the SBI Clerk Today’s Exam Analysis 2025 below.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 21 November 2025 is now available. The State Bank of India successfully conducted the first shift today, and as per candidate feedback, the difficulty level of paper was of moderate level. SBI Clerk Mains exam comprises four sections: Reasoning & Computer Knowledge, Quantitative Aptitude, General/Financial Awareness, and English Language.

Over 8 lakhs of candidates have applied for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025, and 10 times the number of candidates were selected for the Mains exam. Those who will clear all stags will be recruited for 6589 Clerk (Junior Associate) posts.

Also, check: SBI Clerk Syllabus

SBI Clerk Mains Difficulty Level 2025

The shift 1 of SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 was characterised as moderate, with sections testing candidates on reasoning, quantitative aptitude, english and financial awareness. Aspirants who are planning to appear for the exam in upcoming shifts must check the SBI Clerk Mains Difficulty Level to refine their preparation strategy and secure more than SBI Clerk Expected Cutoff.

Sections

Difficulty Level

Reasoning Ability & Computer Knowledge

Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Moderate

English Language

Easy to Moderate

General/Financial Awareness

Moderate

Overall

Moderate

SBI Clerk Mains Good Attempts 2025 Section-wise

Good attempts play a crucial role in determining the SBI Clerk Cut Off. Generally, the higher the number of good attempts in the SBI Clerk Mains exam, the higher the cut-off marks.

Sections

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

General English

40

23

Quantitative Aptitude

50

20

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

50

30

General/Financial Awareness

50

33

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis 2025 Quantitative Aptitude

Candidates can check the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam analysis for the Quantitative Aptitude section from the table below. This section tests how good candidates are with numbers. The majroity number of questions were based on topics such as Arithmetic, Data Interpretation, Approximation and more.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025: Quantitative Aptitude
Topics No. Of Questions
Approximation 4
Number Series (Double Series, p,q) 3
Quadratic Equation 3
Double Number Series (Wrong Number) 2
 Statement Based Quadratic Equation 2
Tabular Data Interpretation (A,B,C/ 2023 & 2024) 6
Bar Graph Interpretation (Monday, Tuesday, Wed. Thursday, Friday) 6
Caselet Data Interpretation (Table and school Based) 4
Line Graph DI 4
Quantity Comparison (Q1 and Q2) 4-5
Data Sufficiency 2
Arithmetic 10
Total 50

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025 English

As compared to other sections, English section was the easiest. The good attemps for this section is estimated to be 23. You can check the number of questions asked from each topic in the table below.

Topics No. Of Questions
Reading Comprehension (Discipline & Advertisement Based) 8
Reading Comprehension (Philosophy) 7
Word Usage 2
Para Jumble (7 Sentences) 5
Word Swap (Fixed Word) 5
Error (Statement Based) 3
Idiom & Phrases 3
Connecters 4
Double Fillers 3
Total 40

SBI Clerk Mains Questions Asked: General Awareness

The SBI Clerk Main Exam section section had 50 questions to be answered in 35 minutes. Most of these questions are based on current affairs, events and more. Listed below are the questions asked from this section:

  1. Who is Chief Minister of Odisha
  2. ISSF World Cup 2027 will be held in which country
  3. World’s Most Peaceful Country
  4. Niveshak Didi II Launched by
  5. FDI Data 2024-25
  6. International Sign Language Day

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Analysis 2025: Reasoning Ability & Computer Knowledge

The Reasoning & Computer Knowledge section has 50 questions, each worth 1 mark. It covers different topics like syllogism, critical reasoning, puzzles and more.

Topics No. Of Questions
Tringle + Musical, Instrument Based Puzzle 5
Certain Number of Puzzle (18 Persons) 3-4
Designation + Color Puzzle (8 Persons) 5
Box & Stationary Based Puzzle(7 Books) 5
Inequality (Reverse) 1
Coded Syllogism 3
Coded Blood Relation 4
Data Sufficiency (2 Statements) 4-5
Critical Reasoning (Statement Based) 9
Meaning full Word (Condition Based) 1
Machine Input Output 5
New Pattern Coding 5
Total 50

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

