UP Police Constable Salary 2026: Check In-Hand Salary, Allowances, Job Profile, and Career Growth

The UP Police Constable Salary 2026 comes with a well-structured and appealing pay package for candidates selected through the recruitment process. Candidates preparing for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 should clearly understand the salary details. This includes basic pay, in-hand salary, allowances, and additional benefits. The job also offers timely salary increments and promotion opportunities along with a fixed monthly income. This ensures long-term job security and career growth. Go through the article below to get complete and updated information about the UP Police Constable Salary 2026. UP Police Constable Salary 2026 UP Police Constable Salary 2026 is officially released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) through its recruitment notification. As per the latest pay structure, the UP Constable Salary 2026 includes a grade pay of ₹7,200, and selected candidates receive an initial in-hand salary of around ₹21,700 at the time of joining.

In addition to the basic pay, UP Police Constables are entitled to several allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), medical benefits, and other government-approved perks. The UPPRPB conducts the UP Police Constable examination to appoint eligible and deserving candidates to serve as constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. This offers a secure job with steady income and growth opportunities.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) calculates the UP Police Constable Salary 2026 as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. Candidates selected for the constable post are placed under Pay Level 3. It offers a stable income along with government allowances and benefits.

Check the UP Police Constable salary structure in the table below: Salary Component Details Basic Pay (Starting) ₹21,700 Pay Scale ₹21,700 – ₹69,100 Grade Pay ₹2,000 Pay Band ₹5,200 – ₹20,200 Gross Monthly Salary ₹30,000 – ₹40,000 (approx.) Annual Salary ₹4.2 lakh – ₹4.8 lakh (approx.) UP Police Constable Allowances and Benefits The UP Police Constable Salary 2026 is decided according to the 7th Pay Commission, which provides a well-defined and attractive pay structure. Selected candidates receive several allowances that significantly increase their total monthly income in addition to the basic salary. UP Police Constables are entitled to the following allowances: Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Medical Allowance

High Altitude Allowance

City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)

Travel Allowance (TA)

Detachment Allowance:

UP Police Constable In-Hand Salary and Deductions The UP Police Constable in-hand salary is based on a basic pay of ₹21,700, and after adding allowances, the monthly take-home salary ranges between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000. This salary package also includes long-term benefits such as job security, pension, and promotion opportunities. This makes it a stable government career in Uttar Pradesh. Some standard deductions are applied to the monthly salary, including: Provident Fund (PF)

Income Tax (if applicable)

Professional Tax

Insurance Premiums UP Police Constable Job Profile and Responsibilities A UP Police Constable is the backbone of the police force and works directly with the public to ensure safety and order. The following are the main responsibilities: Regular patrolling of assigned areas to maintain peace and security

Managing crowd control during festivals, rallies, and public events

Registering and assisting in the filing of First Information Reports (FIRs)

Supporting investigation work under senior officers

Assisting higher officials in daily police operations

Regulating traffic during peak hours or emergencies

Ensuring the strict implementation of government laws and regulations