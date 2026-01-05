UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Subject Wise Topics, Download PDF

The UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026 and exam pattern have been officially announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) along with the notification for 32,679 Constable vacancies.
Aspirants planning to appear for the exam should thoroughly understand the latest syllabus, subject-wise topics, marking scheme, and exam structure to improve their chances of success in the written examination. This article covers the complete and updated UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026. This helps candidates prepare in a focused and effective way.
UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026 Overview
Candidates aiming to clear the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 should carefully review the latest syllabus and exam pattern before starting their preparation. A clear understanding of subject-wise topics, question distribution, and the marking scheme helps in creating a smart study plan and scoring higher in the written examination. Check the overview of UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern in the table below:
|
Details
|
Information
|
Organization
|
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
|
Post Name
|
Constable
|
Total Vacancies
|
32,679
|
Category
|
Syllabus & Exam Pattern
|
Exam Scheme
|
300 Marks
|
Total Questions
|
150
|
Exam Duration
|
120 Minutes (2 Hours)
|
Official Website
|
https://uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026
The UP Police Constable written exam evaluates candidates on General Knowledge, Hindi, Numerical Ability, Mental Ability, and Reasoning. Below is the detailed subject-wise syllabus for effective preparation.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Knowledge (GK)
|
General Science
Indian History
Indian Constitution
Indian Economy and Culture
Agriculture
Commerce & Trade
Population
Environment & Urbanization
Geography (India & World)
Natural Resources
Education
UP Culture & Social Practices
UP Revenue, Police & Administration
Human Rights
Internal Security & Terrorism
India’s Relations with Neighbouring Countries
International Organizations
Demonetization & Important Days
Cyber Crime
GST
Awards & Honors
Countries/Capitals/Currencies
Research & Discoveries
Books & Authors
Social Media Communication
|
General Hindi
|
Hindi Alphabet
Grammar
Synonyms
Antonyms
Words with Multiple Meanings
One-Word Substitution
Correcting Sentences
Gender
Pronouns
Tenses
Adjectives & Verbs
Prefix & Suffix
Conjunctions & Punctuation
Idioms & Proverbs
Poetry
Famous Writers & Works
Awards in Hindi Language
|
Numerical Ability
|
Number System
Simplification
Decimal & Fraction
HCF & LCM
Ratio & Proportion
Percentage
Profit & Loss
Discount
Simple & Compound Interest
Partnership
Time & Work
Average
Time & Distance
Use of Tables & Graphs
Mensuration
Arithmetic Calculations
Analytical Functions
Miscellaneous
|
Mental Ability
|
Logical Diagrams
Symbol Relationships
Interpretation & Perception Test
Word Formation
Letter & Number Series
Analogies
Common Sense Test
Direction Test
Data Interpretation
Forcefulness of Arguments
Determining Implied Meaning
|
Mental Aptitude / IQ / Reasoning Ability
|
Relationships & Analogies
Spotting Dissimilarities
Series Completion
Coding & Decoding
Direction Sense
Blood Relations
Alphabet-Based Problems
Venn Diagrams & Chart Tests
Mathematical Reasoning
Spatial Visualization
Problem Solving
Analysis & Judgment
Decision Making
Visual Memory
Observation
Abstract Thinking & Symbol Relationships
UP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026
The UP Police Constable written exam 2026 will be conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets. The exam will have 150 objective-type questions carrying a total of 300 marks, and candidates will be given 2 hours to complete it. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Check the overview of UP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026 in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
General Knowledge
|
150
|
300
|
General Hindi
|
Numerical & Mental Ability
|
Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning
UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026 PDF Download
Candidates can now download the UP Police Constable 2026 syllabus and exam pattern PDF directly from this page. Understanding the syllabus in detail will help aspirants focus on important topics, organise their study plan efficiently, and improve their chances of scoring higher in the exam.
UP Police Constable Selection Process 2026
The selection process for UP Police Constable 2026 consists of multiple stages as mentioned in the official notification. The final merit list is mainly prepared based on the marks obtained in the written examination.
-
Stage 1 – Written Examination
-
Stage 2 – Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST)
-
Stage 3 – Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
UP Police Constable Exam 2026 Preparation Tips
Proper planning and preparation are essential to score well in the UP Police Constable exam. The following are some simple and effective tips:
-
Start with the subjects that are frequently asked in the exam. This will strengthen preparation.
-
Allocate enough time to each subject. Spend extra time on difficult topics, but don’t skip any.
-
Understand how many marks each topic carries and prepare accordingly. This helps study smartly and maximise the score.
