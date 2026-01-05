UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Subject Wise Topics, Download PDF

The UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026 and exam pattern have been officially announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) along with the notification for 32,679 Constable vacancies.

Aspirants planning to appear for the exam should thoroughly understand the latest syllabus, subject-wise topics, marking scheme, and exam structure to improve their chances of success in the written examination. This article covers the complete and updated UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026. This helps candidates prepare in a focused and effective way.

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026 Overview

Candidates aiming to clear the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 should carefully review the latest syllabus and exam pattern before starting their preparation. A clear understanding of subject-wise topics, question distribution, and the marking scheme helps in creating a smart study plan and scoring higher in the written examination. Check the overview of UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern in the table below: