UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern and Subject Wise Topics, Download PDF

The UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026 and exam pattern have been released for 32,679 vacancies. The written exam covers General Knowledge, Hindi, Numerical & Mental Ability, and Reasoning. This article includes a detailed syllabus, exam pattern, selection process, and preparation tips to help aspirants plan effectively.

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026

The UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026 and exam pattern have been officially announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) along with the notification for 32,679 Constable vacancies. 

Aspirants planning to appear for the exam should thoroughly understand the latest syllabus, subject-wise topics, marking scheme, and exam structure to improve their chances of success in the written examination. This article covers the complete and updated UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026. This helps candidates prepare in a focused and effective way.

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026 Overview

Candidates aiming to clear the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 should carefully review the latest syllabus and exam pattern before starting their preparation. A clear understanding of subject-wise topics, question distribution, and the marking scheme helps in creating a smart study plan and scoring higher in the written examination. Check the overview of UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026 and Exam Pattern in the table below:

Details

Information

Organization

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB)

Post Name

Constable

Total Vacancies

32,679

Category

Syllabus & Exam Pattern

Exam Scheme

300 Marks

Total Questions

150

Exam Duration

120 Minutes (2 Hours)

Official Website

https://uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026

The UP Police Constable written exam evaluates candidates on General Knowledge, Hindi, Numerical Ability, Mental Ability, and Reasoning. Below is the detailed subject-wise syllabus for effective preparation.

Subject

Topics

General Knowledge (GK)

General Science

Indian History

Indian Constitution

Indian Economy and Culture

Agriculture

Commerce & Trade

Population

Environment & Urbanization

Geography (India & World)

Natural Resources

Education

UP Culture & Social Practices

UP Revenue, Police & Administration

Human Rights

Internal Security & Terrorism

India’s Relations with Neighbouring Countries

International Organizations

Demonetization & Important Days

Cyber Crime

GST

Awards & Honors

Countries/Capitals/Currencies

Research & Discoveries

Books & Authors

Social Media Communication

General Hindi

Hindi Alphabet

Grammar

Synonyms

Antonyms

Words with Multiple Meanings

One-Word Substitution

Correcting Sentences

Gender

Pronouns

Tenses

Adjectives & Verbs

Prefix & Suffix

Conjunctions & Punctuation

Idioms & Proverbs

Poetry

Famous Writers & Works

Awards in Hindi Language

Numerical Ability

Number System

Simplification

Decimal & Fraction

HCF & LCM

Ratio & Proportion

Percentage

Profit & Loss

Discount

Simple & Compound Interest

Partnership

Time & Work

Average

Time & Distance

Use of Tables & Graphs

Mensuration

Arithmetic Calculations

Analytical Functions

Miscellaneous

Mental Ability

Logical Diagrams

Symbol Relationships

Interpretation & Perception Test

Word Formation

Letter & Number Series

Analogies

Common Sense Test

Direction Test

Data Interpretation

Forcefulness of Arguments

Determining Implied Meaning

Mental Aptitude / IQ / Reasoning Ability

Relationships & Analogies

Spotting Dissimilarities

Series Completion

Coding & Decoding

Direction Sense

Blood Relations

Alphabet-Based Problems

Venn Diagrams & Chart Tests

Mathematical Reasoning

Spatial Visualization

Problem Solving

Analysis & Judgment

Decision Making

Visual Memory

Observation

Abstract Thinking & Symbol Relationships

UP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026

The UP Police Constable written exam 2026 will be conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets. The exam will have 150 objective-type questions carrying a total of 300 marks, and candidates will be given 2 hours to complete it. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Check the overview of UP Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026 in the table below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

General Knowledge

150

300

General Hindi

Numerical & Mental Ability

Mental Aptitude/IQ/Reasoning

UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026 PDF Download

Candidates can now download the UP Police Constable 2026 syllabus and exam pattern PDF directly from this page. Understanding the syllabus in detail will help aspirants focus on important topics, organise their study plan efficiently, and improve their chances of scoring higher in the exam.

Click Here to Download UP Police Constable Syllabus 2026 PDF 

UP Police Constable Selection Process 2026

The selection process for UP Police Constable 2026 consists of multiple stages as mentioned in the official notification. The final merit list is mainly prepared based on the marks obtained in the written examination.

  • Stage 1 – Written Examination

  • Stage 2 – Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

  • Stage 3 – Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

UP Police Constable Exam 2026 Preparation Tips

Proper planning and preparation are essential to score well in the UP Police Constable exam. The following are some simple and effective tips:

  1. Start with the subjects that are frequently asked in the exam. This will strengthen preparation.

  2. Allocate enough time to each subject. Spend extra time on difficult topics, but don’t skip any.

  3. Understand how many marks each topic carries and prepare accordingly. This helps study smartly and maximise the score.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

