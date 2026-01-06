In this article, we will explore about the Aquaphobia, which is also refers as the "fear of water", which may be different in individuals. Fear of water may be a result of many negative experiences.

In Aquaphobia, the Word “aqua” is Latin for water, and “phobos” is Greek for fear and it is a type of Phobia.

Let's dive into this article for in detail about Aquaphobia.

What is Aquaphobia?

Aquaphobia is a psychological condition in which an individual fears water very much and becomes deeply terrified by it.

This fear may be experienced even in the absence of danger.

A person who is aquaphobic might be extremely anxious just by mere thoughts of water, by just seeing pictures of the water, or by being close to water bodies like pools, rivers and oceans.

Source: shutterstock

The term aquaphobia is derived from two classical languages: