UGAYUSH 2026: KEA Karnataka Releases Provisional Seat Matrix for Ayurveda, Homeopathy Courses
KEA Karnataka UGAYUSH 2026 seat matrix released for Ayurveda and Homeopathy courses. Check BAMS, BHMS seat details, download steps and counselling updates.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released seat matrix details for undergraduate AYUSH admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, covering Ayurveda and Homeopathy courses. Candidates participating in Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH counselling can check the college-wise and category-wise seat distribution through the official KEA website.
The seat matrix is an important document for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) programmes. It helps candidates identify participating colleges, available seats and applicable categories before making their college preferences during counselling.
Candidates should check the date and status of the latest seat matrix carefully, as KEA has published multiple versions and updates during the UGAYUSH 2026 admission process.
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UGAYUSH 2026: How to Download the KEA Provisional Seat Matrix
Candidates can follow these steps to check the UGAYUSH 2026 seat matrix online:
- Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Open the UGNEET 2026 or UGAYUSH 2026 section
- Look for the latest seat matrix notification or the relevant BAMS and BHMS seat matrix PDFs
- Select the document corresponding to the course you wish to pursue
- Open and download the PDF
- Check the college names, seat availability and category-wise distribution
- Save the document for reference during the counselling and option-entry process
UGAYUSH 2026 Releases Provisional Seat Matrix for Ayurveda, Homeopathy Courses: Direct LINK
Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2026: What Candidates Should Check
Candidates seeking admission through Karnataka UGAYUSH counselling should carefully review the seat matrix before selecting their preferred colleges. They should check the availability of seats under the relevant quota and category, along with the eligibility requirements for the chosen institution.
The BAMS and BHMS seat matrices provide information that can help candidates compare colleges and make informed choices during option entry. Candidates should also keep their NEET UG 2026 scorecards, counselling registration details and required documents ready.
The publication of a seat matrix does not, by itself, confirm a new option-entry window or a revised counselling deadline. Candidates should check the latest KEA notification for any changes to the schedule and follow the instructions issued by the authority.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.