UGAYUSH 2026: KEA Karnataka Releases Provisional Seat Matrix for Ayurveda, Homeopathy Courses

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released seat matrix details for undergraduate AYUSH admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, covering Ayurveda and Homeopathy courses. Candidates participating in Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH counselling can check the college-wise and category-wise seat distribution through the official KEA website.

The seat matrix is an important document for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) programmes. It helps candidates identify participating colleges, available seats and applicable categories before making their college preferences during counselling.

Candidates should check the date and status of the latest seat matrix carefully, as KEA has published multiple versions and updates during the UGAYUSH 2026 admission process.