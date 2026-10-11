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NEET PG Admissions 2026 LIVE: MCC Counselling Choice Filling Started, Check Round 1 Schedule, Seat Allotment

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 13, 2026, 19:34 IST

NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the Round 1 registration process for NEET PG 2026 counselling today, October 12. Eligible candidates will be able to register, pay the counselling fee and participate in the choice-filling process through the official MCC website. This LIVE blog will cover the latest updates on registration, documents required, choice filling, seat matrix, seat allotment and reporting.

NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE
NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET PG 2026 Round 1 registration has started today, October 12 and continue till October 21, 2026.
  • Choice filling and locking will be conducted from October 13 to October 22, while the Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled for October 24.
  • Candidates should keep their NEET PG scorecard, admit card, MBBS documents, internship certificate, medical registration and category certificate, if applicable, ready for counselling.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the schedule for NEET PG 2026 counselling for admission to postgraduate medical courses. The Round 1 registration process has today, October 12, 2026, on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2026 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. 

As per the announced schedule, NEET PG counselling registration and fee payment for Round 1 will be conducted from October 12 to October 21. Candidates will be able to fill and lock their choices from October 13 to October 22. The Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on October 24, followed by reporting at the allotted institutes from October 26 to November 2.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule

Event

Date

Seat matrix verification

October 10 to 12, 2026

Registration and fee payment

October 12 to 21, 2026

Choice filling and locking

October 13 to 22, 2026

Seat allotment processing

October 22 to 23, 2026

Round 1 seat allotment result

October 24, 2026

Reporting/joining

October 26 to November 2, 2026

Joined candidate data verification

November 3, 2026

The MCC counselling will cover 50% All India Quota (AIQ) postgraduate medical seats, along with seats in deemed universities, central universities, ESIC institutions and other institutions under MCC's counselling process. The remaining state quota seats will be handled by respective state counselling authorities.

How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2026

  1. Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in
  2. Go to the PG Medical Counselling section on the homepage
  3. Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2026 / New Registration link
  4. Enter the required NEET PG 2026 details and personal information to begin the registration process
  5. Create the required login credentials and log in to the counselling portal
  6. Complete the registration form by entering the required academic, contact and other details
  7. Pay the registration fee and security deposit, as applicable to the candidate's category. MCC states that the registration fee is non-refundable, while the security deposit is refundable subject to counselling rules
  8. Review all the details carefully before submitting the registration form
  9. Submit the form and save/download the registration confirmation page for future reference
  10. After successful registration, candidates can proceed to the choice-filling process as per the MCC counselling schedule

Documents Required for NEET PG Counselling 2026

Candidates should keep the required documents ready before starting the registration and admission process. These may include the NEET PG 2026 admit card, NEET PG scorecard/rank letter, MBBS degree or provisional certificate, MBBS marksheets, internship completion certificate, medical registration certificate, valid government-issued photo ID and category certificate, if applicable. Candidates should also check the MCC counselling guidelines for any additional documents required at the time of reporting.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 13, 2026, 19:34 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: What Candidates Need To Do Today

    Candidates participating in Round 1 should complete their registration, pay the applicable counselling fee, review the available seats and begin preparing their college and course preference list as choice filling is now underway.

    Key schedule

    Counselling event

    Date

    Round 1 Registration & Fee Payment

    October 12–21, 2026

    Choice Filling & Locking

    October 13–22, 2026

    Seat Allotment Processing

    October 22–23, 2026

    Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

    October 24, 2026

    Reporting/Joining

    October 26–November 2, 2026

    Joined Candidate Data Verification

    November 3, 2026
  • Oct 13, 2026, 18:43 IST

    NEET PG Round 1 Allotment Processing Dates

    After candidates complete choice filling and locking, MCC will process the Round 1 seat allotment between October 22 and October 23. The Round 1 result is scheduled for October 24. 

  • Oct 13, 2026, 17:56 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2026 and meet the prescribed eligibility requirements can participate in the MCC counselling process. Candidates must also fulfil the internship and medical registration requirements applicable to admission.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 17:11 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Registration Link Active

    The New Registration option for NEET PG Counselling 2026 is available through the MCC PG Medical Counselling portal. Candidates should use the official MCC website for registration and avoid relying on unofficial links. 


  • Oct 13, 2026, 15:53 IST

    NEET PG 2026 LIVE: Candidates Must Carefully Lock Choices

    Candidates should review their preferred MD, MS and other eligible postgraduate courses and colleges before locking choices. Once choices are locked, candidates should retain a copy of the submitted preferences for future reference.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 15:06 IST

    NEET PG 2026 LIVE: Counselling Schedule At A Glance

    MCC's Round 1 schedule includes registration and payment from October 12 to 21, choice filling and locking from October 13 to 22, seat allotment processing from October 22 to 23, and the result on October 24.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 14:48 IST

    NEET PG choice filling: Candidates advised to check seat matrix

    Candidates should carefully check the available NEET PG 2026 seat matrix before submitting their preferences. The choice-filling process is an important stage as the submitted preferences will be considered during seat allotment.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 14:08 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Check NEET PG 2026 Fees

    For 50% AIQ and central university seats, the reported non-refundable registration fee is Rs 1,000 for General candidates and Rs 500 for SC, ST and OBC candidates, with a refundable security deposit of Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. Deemed university candidates have a separate fee structure. 

  • Oct 13, 2026, 13:50 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Documents Required

    Candidates should keep their NEET PG 2026 scorecard and admit card, MBBS degree/provisional certificate, MBBS marksheets, internship completion certificate, medical registration certificate, government ID and category/PwBD certificates, wherever applicable, ready for counselling and admission.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 12:08 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 for 50 Percent AIQ seats

    MCC is conducting counselling for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) postgraduate medical seats, along with seats in central universities, deemed universities and ESIC institutes. The remaining state quota seats are handled by respective state counselling authorities.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 11:50 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Reporting to allotted colleges from October 26

    Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling 2026 will have to complete the reporting or joining process between October 26 and November 2, 2026. Candidates should carry all required original documents while reporting. 

  • Oct 13, 2026, 11:33 IST

    NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on October 24

    MCC is scheduled to announce the NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result on October 24. The allotment process will be conducted after the choice-filling window closes.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 10:38 IST

    NEET PG 2026 LIVE: counselling registration deadline

    Candidates must complete their NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration and fee payment by October 21, 2026. Aspirants are advised not to wait until the last date to complete the application process.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 10:15 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Choice filling begins today

    Candidates participating in NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 can begin filling and locking their preferred colleges and postgraduate medical courses from October 13. The choice-filling window will remain open until October 22, 2026.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 09:55 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Round 1 Registration Underway

    The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration process. Eligible candidates can register through the official MCC website for admission to postgraduate medical courses under the counselling process.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 05:32 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: How Will Seats Be Allotted?

    The NEET PG seat-allotment process considers multiple factors, including the candidate's NEET PG merit position, category, preferences submitted during choice filling, available seats and applicable reservation and eligibility rules.
    Candidates should understand that registering for counselling does not guarantee a postgraduate medical seat. Similarly, selecting a particular college does not ensure admission to that institution.

  • Oct 13, 2026, 04:18 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling Fee: Check Category-Wise Registration Charges

    Candidates registering for NEET PG Counselling 2026 must pay the applicable non-refundable registration fee and security deposit. As per the published fee details reported, General category candidates applying under the 50% All India Quota and central universities are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000 and a security deposit of Rs 25,000. For SC, ST and OBC candidates in these categories, the reported amounts are Rs 500 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

     

  • Oct 13, 2026, 02:05 IST

    How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2026

    1. Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in
    2. Go to the PG Medical Counselling section on the homepage
    3. Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2026 / New Registration link
    4. Enter the required NEET PG 2026 details and personal information to begin the registration process
    5. Create the required login credentials and log in to the counselling portal
    6. Complete the registration form by entering the required academic, contact and other details
    7. Pay the registration fee and security deposit, as applicable to the candidate's category. MCC states that the registration fee is non-refundable, while the security deposit is refundable subject to counselling rules
    8. Review all the details carefully before submitting the registration form
    9. Submit the form and save/download the registration confirmation page for future reference
    10. After successful registration, candidates can proceed to the choice-filling process as per the MCC counselling schedule
  • Oct 13, 2026, 00:07 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule at a Glance

    MCC has published the tentative schedule for NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1. Registration and payment are scheduled from October 12 to 21, while choice filling and locking will take place from October 13 to 22. Seat allotment processing is scheduled for October 22 and 23, followed by the result on October 24. Candidates allotted seats will be required to report between October 26 and November 2. Applicants should check mcc.nic.in for any revised dates or additional instructions.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 22:19 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling Fee and Security Deposit

    Candidates registering for NEET PG Counselling 2026 must pay the applicable registration fee and security deposit according to their counselling category and institution preferences. The fee structure differs for All India Quota and deemed university counselling. Applicants should verify the latest fee details on the official MCC portal and retain the payment receipt after completing the transaction.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 20:32 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Candidates Advised to Check Seat Matrix

    Candidates are advised to review the NEET PG Counselling 2026 seat matrix before filling in their college preferences. The seat matrix provides details of available postgraduate medical seats across participating institutions and courses. Applicants should check the relevant quota, category and specialisation to make informed choices during the option-entry process.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 18:37 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Begins

    The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced registration for NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 on October 12. Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses, including MD and MS programmes, can register online through the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates should complete the registration and fee payment within the prescribed deadline to participate in the counselling process.

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Direct LINK

  • Oct 12, 2026, 18:30 IST

    MCC Conducts Counselling for 50 percentage All India Quota PG Medical Seats

    The Medical Counselling Committee conducts counselling for 50% All India Quota postgraduate medical seats, along with seats in specified central universities, deemed universities and participating institutions under its jurisdiction. State counselling authorities conduct separate counselling for state quota seats according to their respective rules. Candidates should identify the correct counselling authority before registering.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 17:30 IST

    Documents Required for NEET PG Counselling 2026

    Candidates should keep their NEET PG 2026 admit card and scorecard, MBBS degree or provisional certificate, MBBS marksheets, internship completion certificate and medical registration certificate ready for counselling. A valid photo identity proof, photographs and applicable category or disability certificates may also be required. Candidates should consult the official MCC information bulletin and allotted college instructions for the complete document checklist.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 16:08 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Reporting from October 26

    Candidates allotted seats during NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 will be required to report to their respective institutions between October 26 and November 2, according to the published schedule. Candidates should download their allotment letters and carry the required original documents for verification. They must also follow the reporting instructions issued by the allotted college.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 15:12 IST

    MCC NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on October 24

    The NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on October 24. MCC will process the choices submitted by candidates against the available seats and applicable counselling rules. Candidates should regularly check the official portal for the allotment result and subsequent instructions regarding reporting and admission.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 14:34 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Choice Filling Begins October 13

    The choice-filling process for NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 is scheduled to begin on October 13. Candidates will be able to select their preferred medical colleges and postgraduate specialisations through the MCC counselling portal. Applicants should research colleges, course availability, fee structures and previous-year closing ranks before arranging their preferences.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 13:45 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling Live: Registration Last Date October 21

    Candidates participating in NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 must complete their online registration by October 21. The registration process includes entering personal and examination details, completing the counselling form and paying the applicable fee and security deposit. Applicants should verify all information before submitting the form to avoid discrepancies during admission.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 12:48 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Choice Filling

    After completing registration, candidates will be required to fill in their preferred colleges and postgraduate medical courses. Choice filling for Round 1 is scheduled to begin on October 13 and will continue till October 22. Candidates should arrange their choices carefully according to their preferred course, college and expected admission options.

     

  • Oct 12, 2026, 12:19 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Check Round 1 Registration Last Date

    Candidates planning to participate in NEET PG Counselling 2026 should mark October 21 as the scheduled last date for Round 1 registration and fee payment. The registration window will open on October 12, giving eligible applicants time to complete the online process.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 11:41 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Registration Link to Be Available at mcc.nic.in

    Candidates are advised to visit the official MCC website for the NEET PG 2026 counselling registration link. The Round 1 registration process is scheduled to commence on October 12. Candidates should open the PG Medical Counselling section and check the latest notices before proceeding with their application.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 11:11 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Round 1 seat allotment result on October 24

    MCC will process the choices submitted by candidates between October 22 and 23. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 24, 2026. Candidates allotted seats will have to report to their respective institutes between October 26 and November 2.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 11:03 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Documents Required

    Candidates should keep the required documents ready before starting the registration and admission process. These may include the NEET PG 2026 admit card, NEET PG scorecard/rank letter, MBBS degree or provisional certificate, MBBS marksheets, internship completion certificate, medical registration certificate, valid government-issued photo ID and category certificate, if applicable. Candidates should also check the MCC counselling guidelines for any additional documents required at the time of reporting.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 10:38 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: How to Register

    1. Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in

    2. Go to the PG Medical Counselling section on the homepage

    3. Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2026 / New Registration link

    4. Enter the required NEET PG 2026 details and personal information to begin the registration process

    5. Create the required login credentials and log in to the counselling portal

    6. Complete the registration form by entering the required academic, contact and other details

    7. Pay the prescribed registration fee and security deposit, as applicable to the candidate's category. MCC states that the registration fee is non-refundable, while the security deposit is refundable subject to counselling rules

    8. Review all the details carefully before submitting the registration form

    9. Submit the form and save/download the registration confirmation page for future reference

  • Oct 12, 2026, 10:01 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Commence Shortly

    The online registration and application process for NEET PG counselling is set to commence shortly. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG entrance exam can visit the official website to register and enter the choices for the first round of allotment. The link will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 09:46 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow

    NEET PG Round 1 counselling choice filling window opens tomorrow, October 13, 2026. Candidates registering for admissions must make sure they enter the choices in order of preference for allotment. Students can also refer to the seat matrix released for the first round of NEET PG counselling when entering the choices for the first round of allotment. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 09:05 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Registration Link Shortly

    The link for students to register for NEET PG round 1 counselling will be activated on the offcial website shortly. Eligible candidates an register at mcc.nic.in. The choice filling window will open tomorrow, October 13, 2026. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 08:52 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Allotment Result

    The first round seat allotment result for round 1 of counselling will be announced on October 24, 2026. Those who have completed the registration and choice filling process for the first round of counselling must visit the official website of MCC to download the allotment result. After selecting the option of choice, students can download the allotment letter and report to the colleges for admissions. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 08:39 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: How Many Counselling Rounds are Conducted?

    As per the detailed schedule released, a total of three counselling rounds will be conducted for admissions to PG medical courses. After round 3 of counselling is conducted, the online stray vacancy round will be conducted to fill up vacant seats under various categories for available PG courses. Candidates applying for admissions must check the seat matrix after every round and enter the choices in the order of preference as per the available seats. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 08:25 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Seat Matrix After Institute Verification

    NMC had earlier released the seat matrix for NEET PG counselling. Participating institutions are required to complete the verification of the tentative seat matrix. The final seat matrix for round 1 of NEET PG counselling will be available on the official counselling portal. Based on the seat matrix released, candidates can enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 08:11 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Official Counselling Portal

    The link for students to register for NEET PG 2026 counselling will be available on the official counselling website. Candidates must visit the counselling portal - mcc.nic.in and register through the New Registration link provided under PG counselling. To be allotted seats in the counselling round, it is mandatory for students to complete the online registration process as per the schedule provided. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 07:57 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Last Date to Apply

    According to the schedule provided, the last date for eligible candidates to register for the NEET PG counselling process is October 21, 2026. Candidates need to make sure they complete the registration, document submission and fee submission within the window provided. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 07:44 IST

    NEET PG Round 1 Registration: Documents Required to be Uploaded

    When applying for the first round of counselling students need to upload the following documents

    • NEET PG admit card 2026
    • NEET PG 2026 scorecard
    • MBBS Degree certificate
    • MBBS marksheets
    • MBBS registration certificate
    • Valid photo ID issued by government of India
    • Passport-size photograph
    • Category certificate, if applicable
    • Internship certificate
    • Date of birth proof
    • Medical registration certificate
    • Migration certificate
     
  • Oct 12, 2026, 07:28 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Steps to Apply

    The online registration and fee submission link is set to be activated soon. Those participating in the counselling round can follow the steps provided below to register

    Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling

    Step 2: Click on Round 1 registration

    Step 3: Login with the application number and password

    Step 4: Fill out all necessary details

    Step 5: Upload required documents

    Step 6: Submit the registration fee

    Step 7: Save and click on submit

  • Oct 12, 2026, 07:15 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Schedule

    Students applying for the NEET PG counselling round can check the complete schedule here

    Event

    Date

    Seat matrix verification

    October 10 to 12, 2026

    Registration and fee payment

    October 12 to 21, 2026

    Choice filling and locking

    October 13 to 22, 2026

    Seat allotment processing

    October 22 to 23, 2026

    Round 1 seat allotment result

    October 24, 2026

    Reporting/joining

    October 26 to November 2, 2026

    Joined candidate data verification

    November 3, 2026
  • Oct 12, 2026, 07:04 IST

    MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: Has Registration Process Commenced?

    No, MCC is yet to commence the online registration and application process for the NEET PG counselling. Round 1 registration is set to begin anytime after 10 AM. Students applying are advised to keep their credentials ready with them to register for the first round of counselling. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 06:52 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Registration: Documents Must be Uploaded

    After completing the registration process, students are required to upload all necessary documents. The documents are to be uploaded as scanned copies. Candidates need to carry the originals with them during the admission procedure. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 06:28 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration: Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow

    The link for students to enter the choices for the first round of NEET PG counselling opens tomorrow, October 13, 2026. Candidates can register and submit the requisite fee today, while the window for entering the college and course for allotment must be entered starting tomorrow. The last date for students to complete the choice filling and locking process is October 22, 2026. Based on the choices entered the first round allotment result will be declared on October 24, 2026. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 05:55 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Link Today

    The official counselling process will commence today with the registration and fee payment process for NEET PG Admissions. Candidates who have cleared their NEET PG entrance exam and are eligible for 50% All India Quota Seats can visit the official counselling portal to register for the admission process. The choice filling window stats tomorrow, October 13, 2026. Refering to the seat matrix released, students can enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 05:41 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Matrix to be Released After Verification

    After the verification of the tentative seat matrix is conducted by participating institutes, the final PDF will be available on the official website soon. As per the schedule, the last date for institutes to verify the seat matrix is today, October 12, 2026. With the help of the seat matrix, students can enter the choices for th first round of NEET PG counselling. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 05:28 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Registration to Choice Filling, Candidates Should Track Every Last Date

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 approaching, candidates should keep track of every stage of the counselling process, from registration and fee payment to choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment and reporting. MCC has published the PG counselling schedule and information bulletin for the 2026 session on its official website. Medical Counselling Committee
    Candidates should keep all required documents ready, verify their details during registration and carefully arrange their college and course preferences.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 04:13 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Registration Does Not Complete the Admission Process

    Candidates should note that completing the NEET PG counselling registration is only the first stage of the admission process. After registration and fee payment, eligible candidates have to participate in choice filling and locking before they can be considered for seat allotment. Candidates allotted seats in a particular round must subsequently follow the reporting and admission instructions issued by MCC and the allotted institute.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 03:57 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Keep Login Details Safe

    Once NEET PG counselling registration begins, candidates should keep their login credentials safe for accessing the counselling portal during subsequent stages. The same account may be required for activities such as choice filling, checking seat allotment results and accessing counselling-related information.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 03:01 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Check MCC Official Website for Latest Notices

    Candidates waiting for NEET PG Counselling 2026 registration should regularly check the official MCC website for the latest updates. The MCC portal hosts counselling schedules, information bulletins, notices and other important documents related to postgraduate medical admissions.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 02:17 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Check Official AIQ Schedule

    MCC has published the PG All India Quota schedule 2026 on its official portal. The schedule provides candidates with the timeline for various activities under the postgraduate All India Quota counselling process. Medical Counselling Committee
    NEET PG candidates should keep the official schedule saved and regularly check the MCC website for any revised dates.

  • Oct 12, 2026, 00:57 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: PwD Candidates Can Check Assessment Guidelines

    MCC has published information related to PwD assessment for NEET PG Round 1 2026. The committee has also listed the final guidelines received from the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) for postgraduate medical courses. Medical Counselling Committee
    Candidates applying under the PwD category should carefully check the applicable assessment requirements and ensure that they complete the prescribed process within the notified timeline. 

  • Oct 12, 2026, 00:04 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: MCC Releases PG Information Bulletin

    The Medical Counselling Committee has made the PG Information Bulletin 2026 available on its official website. Candidates participating in NEET PG Counselling 2026 should go through the bulletin carefully before beginning the registration process. The document contains important information related to counselling, eligibility, registration, choice filling, seat allotment and other admission procedures. Medical Counselling Committee

  • Oct 11, 2026, 23:11 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE Updates: Joined Candidate Data Verification on November 3

    After the Round 1 reporting and joining window, MCC's published schedule provides for verification of joined candidates data on November 3, 2026. Candidates allotted seats are scheduled to report to their respective institutes from October 26 to November 2.
    During the admission process, candidates should complete the required institute-level formalities and submit the documents requested for verification.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 21:34 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: What Candidates Should Verify Before Registration

    Before registering for NEET PG Counselling 2026, candidates should confirm their eligibility, review the information bulletin and keep their examination and academic details ready. Applicants should also check the fee applicable to their counselling category and the instructions for completing registration and payment.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 19:52 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: MCC Releases Round-Wise Schedule

    MCC's published timetable outlines the schedule for Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and the stray vacancy round of NEET PG Counselling 2026. Round 1 registration is scheduled to begin on October 12, followed by Round 2 registration in November and subsequent counselling activities extending into December.
    Candidates should keep track of each round's registration, choice-filling, allotment and reporting dates.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 18:56 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Stray Vacancy Round Scheduled for December

    The counselling timetable includes a stray vacancy round for eligible candidates seeking postgraduate medical seats remaining vacant after earlier rounds. As per the published schedule, registration and fee payment for this round are scheduled from December 16 to December 21, while choice filling and locking are also scheduled during the same period.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 18:04 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Round 3 Schedule, Check Important Dates

    The published NEET PG Counselling 2026 timetable also includes a third round of counselling. Round 3 registration and fee payment are scheduled from November 26 to December 1, followed by choice filling and locking from November 27 to December 2.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 17:13 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Registration Dates Announced

    Candidates who are tracking the complete NEET PG Counselling 2026 timetable should also note the scheduled dates for Round 2. As per the published schedule, Round 2 registration and fee payment will take place from November 6 to November 11, while choice filling and locking are scheduled from November 7 to November 12.
    Seat allotment processing is scheduled for November 12 and 13, with the result expected on November 14.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 16:28 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Seat Allotment Processing From October 22

    The seat allotment process for NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 is scheduled to take place on October 22 and 23. During this stage, the Medical Counselling Committee will process the preferences submitted by registered candidates against the available seats and applicable allotment rules.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 15:49 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Choice Locking Deadline on October 22

    The choice-filling and locking window for NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 is scheduled to close on October 22. Candidates will be able to select their preferred postgraduate medical courses and colleges from October 13, according to the counselling timetable.
    The reported schedule specifies that choice locking will begin at 4 PM on October 21 and continue until 10 AM on October 22. Candidates should not confuse the general choice-filling deadline with the separate locking window. 

  • Oct 11, 2026, 14:56 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Registration, Choice Filling and Allotment Updates

    The NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration process is scheduled to begin on October 12, marking the start of the next phase of postgraduate medical admissions. Eligible candidates should monitor the MCC portal for the registration link, payment instructions and any additional notices released before the application window opens.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 14:17 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling Fee: Check Category-Wise Registration Charges

    Candidates registering for NEET PG Counselling 2026 must pay the applicable non-refundable registration fee and security deposit. As per the published fee details reported, General category candidates applying under the 50% All India Quota and central universities are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000 and a security deposit of Rs 25,000. For SC, ST and OBC candidates in these categories, the reported amounts are Rs 500 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 13:34 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Check Registration and Fee Payment Deadline

    Candidates planning to participate in NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 should note the separate deadlines for registration and fee payment. According to the published schedule, registration and fee payment will begin on October 12, with registration closing at 12 noon on October 21 and the payment facility remaining available until 3 PM on October 21.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 12:51 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Avoid Multiple Registrations and Incorrect Details

    Candidates should complete their counselling application carefully and follow the instructions in the current MCC information bulletin. They should enter accurate personal, examination and academic details and check the information before final submission.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 12:22 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: How Will Seats Be Allotted?

    The NEET PG seat-allotment process considers multiple factors, including the candidate's NEET PG merit position, category, preferences submitted during choice filling, available seats and applicable reservation and eligibility rules.
    Candidates should understand that registering for counselling does not guarantee a postgraduate medical seat. Similarly, selecting a particular college does not ensure admission to that institution.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 11:54 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Seat Matrix Verification Scheduled Before Registration

    According to the published counselling timetable, the Round 1 seat-matrix verification period is scheduled from October 10 to October 12. This stage concerns the verification of seat information ahead of the main counselling activities.
    Candidates should follow the MCC website for updates concerning participating institutions, postgraduate courses and available seats. The final seat availability information is important when deciding which colleges and courses to include in the choice list. Applicants should check official notices for any corrections or changes before making their final preferences.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 11:37 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Why Choice Filling Is Important

    During NEET PG counselling, candidates are required to submit their preferred colleges and postgraduate courses in the order they wish to be considered for admission. The seat-allotment process takes into account the submitted preferences, NEET PG merit, category, available seats and applicable counselling rules.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 11:11 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Who Can Participate in MCC Round 1?

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 is intended for candidates who have qualified the entrance examination and satisfy the applicable eligibility criteria for postgraduate medical admissions. Eligible candidates must complete the prescribed registration formalities to participate in the MCC counselling process.
    Candidates should check the official information bulletin for the applicable eligibility conditions, documentation requirements and seat categories covered by MCC. The counselling process includes seats under the 50% All India Quota and specified central, deemed university and other institutional categories handled by MCC.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 11:01 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Round 1 Registration Last Date is October 21

    Candidates will have until October 21, 2026 to complete the Round 1 registration and fee payment process. MCC has also specified separate deadlines for registration and payment, so candidates should avoid waiting until the last day.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 10:45 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Choice Filling

    After completing registration, candidates will be required to fill in their preferred colleges and postgraduate medical courses. Choice filling for Round 1 is scheduled to begin on October 13 and will continue till October 22. Candidates should arrange their choices carefully according to their preferred course, college and expected admission options.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 10:36 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2026?

    Once the registration link is activated, candidates can visit mcc.nic.in and open the PG Medical Counselling section. They should select the NEET PG 2026 registration option, enter the required examination and personal details, create or access their login credentials and complete the application form.
    Applicants must then pay the applicable registration fee and security deposit as specified by MCC. Before final submission, candidates should review all the information entered in the form. After successful submission, they should save the confirmation page and payment details.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 10:24 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Check Round 1 Registration Last Date

    Candidates planning to participate in NEET PG Counselling 2026 should mark October 21 as the scheduled last date for Round 1 registration and fee payment. The registration window will open on October 12, giving eligible applicants time to complete the online process.
    Candidates should not wait until the final day to register, as technical problems, payment failures or incorrect information could complicate the application process.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 10:09 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Registration Link to Be Available at mcc.nic.in

    Candidates are advised to visit the official MCC website for the NEET PG 2026 counselling registration link. The Round 1 registration process is scheduled to commence on October 12. Candidates should open the PG Medical Counselling section and check the latest notices before proceeding with their application.
    The registration link should be accessed only through the official MCC portal. Candidates should avoid relying on unofficial websites or social media messages for application links and counselling instructions. Once registration opens, applicants should read the instructions carefully, enter the required details and retain their login credentials for subsequent counselling activities.

  • Oct 11, 2026, 10:06 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Registration to Begin Tomorrow

    The NEET PG 2026 Round 1 counselling registration process will begin tomorrow, October 12. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2026 examination will be able to register through the official MCC counselling portal.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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