NEET PG Admissions 2026 LIVE: MCC Counselling Choice Filling Started, Check Round 1 Schedule, Seat Allotment

NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the schedule for NEET PG 2026 counselling for admission to postgraduate medical courses. The Round 1 registration process has today, October 12, 2026, on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2026 will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

As per the announced schedule, NEET PG counselling registration and fee payment for Round 1 will be conducted from October 12 to October 21. Candidates will be able to fill and lock their choices from October 13 to October 22. The Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on October 24, followed by reporting at the allotted institutes from October 26 to November 2.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule

Event Date Seat matrix verification October 10 to 12, 2026 Registration and fee payment October 12 to 21, 2026 Choice filling and locking October 13 to 22, 2026 Seat allotment processing October 22 to 23, 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result October 24, 2026 Reporting/joining October 26 to November 2, 2026 Joined candidate data verification November 3, 2026

The MCC counselling will cover 50% All India Quota (AIQ) postgraduate medical seats, along with seats in deemed universities, central universities, ESIC institutions and other institutions under MCC's counselling process. The remaining state quota seats will be handled by respective state counselling authorities.

How to Register for NEET PG Counselling 2026

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in Go to the PG Medical Counselling section on the homepage Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2026 / New Registration link Enter the required NEET PG 2026 details and personal information to begin the registration process Create the required login credentials and log in to the counselling portal Complete the registration form by entering the required academic, contact and other details Pay the registration fee and security deposit, as applicable to the candidate's category. MCC states that the registration fee is non-refundable, while the security deposit is refundable subject to counselling rules Review all the details carefully before submitting the registration form Submit the form and save/download the registration confirmation page for future reference After successful registration, candidates can proceed to the choice-filling process as per the MCC counselling schedule

Documents Required for NEET PG Counselling 2026

Candidates should keep the required documents ready before starting the registration and admission process. These may include the NEET PG 2026 admit card, NEET PG scorecard/rank letter, MBBS degree or provisional certificate, MBBS marksheets, internship completion certificate, medical registration certificate, valid government-issued photo ID and category certificate, if applicable. Candidates should also check the MCC counselling guidelines for any additional documents required at the time of reporting.