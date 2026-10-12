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NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in, Check Direct Link, Dates and Application Process

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 18:39 IST

NEET PG Registration 2026 link is now live. Students can complete the online registration and apply cation process by October 21, 2026 at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in, Check Direct Link, Dates and Application Process
NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in, Check Direct Link, Dates and Application Process
Register for Result Updates

NEET PG Registration 2026: The much-awaited registration process for NEET PG Counselling has officially commenced. Candidates participating in round 1 of NEET PG counselling must visit the officia website and complete the registration and choice filling process.

As per the schedule released, the last date for students to register for NEET PG 2026 round 1 counselling is October 21, 2026. Candidates can enter the choice of course and college for round 1 allotment from October 13 to 22, 2026. After entering the choice, candidates are required to upload all the required documents and submit the registration fee

NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Students can also click on the direct link given below to complete the registration process 

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration Link - Click Here

NEET PG 2026 Counselling – Important Dates

The registration process for NEET PG round 1 allotment counselling is now live. Students can check the schedule here.

Registration and fee payment

October 12 to 21, 2026

Choice filling and locking

October 13 to 22, 2026

Process of allotment

October 22 to 23, 2026

Seat allotment result

October 24, 2026

Reporting to colleges

October 26 to November 2, 2026

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: MCC Registration to Started, Check Round 1 Schedule, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment

NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration Fee and Security Deposit

The link to submit the registration fee and security deposit is active along with the online registration process. When submitting the registration fee, candidates can use Credit/ Debit cards or Net banking and UPI facilities. It is mandatory to submit the fee in order to proceed to the choice filling and locking procedure. 

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration

Candidates participating in the first round of counselling must complete the counselling registration process through the link on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG Counselling

Step 2: Click on Round 1 Registration link

Step 3: Login with NEET PG Credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Upload required documents

Step 7: Save and click on submit

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Documents Required

When applying for the counselling round, students are required to upload scanned copies of the following documents.

  • NEET PG 2026 Admit Card.

  • NEET PG 2026 Scorecard / Rank Letter

  • MBBS Degree / Provisional Certificate

  • MBBS Mark Sheets.

  • Internship Completion Certificate.

  • Medical Registration Certificate.

  • Date of Birth Proof

  • Valid Government Photo ID

  • Passport-size Photographs

  • Caste / Category Certificate

  • PwBD Certificate

  • Domicile Certificate

  • NRI Documents.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to apply for NEET PG counselling 2026, students are required to qualify the NEET PG entrance exam with the required marks and percentile. NEET PG AIQ Counselling is conducted for 50% of seats in medical colleges and institutions. 

NEET PG 2026 Counselling Cutoff: Minimum Marks and Percentile for Admissions

Along with the NEET PG results, NBEMS also issued the minimum marks and percentile required by students to apply for admissions to various NEET PG courses. The category-wise cutoff details are given below

Category

Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria

Cut-Off Scores (Out of 720)

General/EWS

50th percentile

262

General PwBD

45th percentile

244

SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC)

40th percentile

226

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 18:39 IST
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