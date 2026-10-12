NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in, Check Direct Link, Dates and Application Process
NEET PG Registration 2026 link is now live. Students can complete the online registration and apply cation process by October 21, 2026 at mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Registration 2026: The much-awaited registration process for NEET PG Counselling has officially commenced. Candidates participating in round 1 of NEET PG counselling must visit the officia website and complete the registration and choice filling process.
As per the schedule released, the last date for students to register for NEET PG 2026 round 1 counselling is October 21, 2026. Candidates can enter the choice of course and college for round 1 allotment from October 13 to 22, 2026. After entering the choice, candidates are required to upload all the required documents and submit the registration fee
NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Students can also click on the direct link given below to complete the registration process
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration Link - Click Here
NEET PG 2026 Counselling – Important Dates
The registration process for NEET PG round 1 allotment counselling is now live. Students can check the schedule here.
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Registration and fee payment
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October 12 to 21, 2026
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Choice filling and locking
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October 13 to 22, 2026
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Process of allotment
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October 22 to 23, 2026
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Seat allotment result
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October 24, 2026
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Reporting to colleges
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October 26 to November 2, 2026
Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: MCC Registration to Started, Check Round 1 Schedule, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment
NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration Fee and Security Deposit
The link to submit the registration fee and security deposit is active along with the online registration process. When submitting the registration fee, candidates can use Credit/ Debit cards or Net banking and UPI facilities. It is mandatory to submit the fee in order to proceed to the choice filling and locking procedure.
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration
Candidates participating in the first round of counselling must complete the counselling registration process through the link on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG Counselling
Step 2: Click on Round 1 Registration link
Step 3: Login with NEET PG Credentials
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Upload required documents
Step 7: Save and click on submit
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Documents Required
When applying for the counselling round, students are required to upload scanned copies of the following documents.
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NEET PG 2026 Admit Card.
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NEET PG 2026 Scorecard / Rank Letter
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MBBS Degree / Provisional Certificate
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MBBS Mark Sheets.
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Internship Completion Certificate.
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Medical Registration Certificate.
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Date of Birth Proof
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Valid Government Photo ID
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Passport-size Photographs
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Caste / Category Certificate
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PwBD Certificate
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Domicile Certificate
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NRI Documents.
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible to apply for NEET PG counselling 2026, students are required to qualify the NEET PG entrance exam with the required marks and percentile. NEET PG AIQ Counselling is conducted for 50% of seats in medical colleges and institutions.
NEET PG 2026 Counselling Cutoff: Minimum Marks and Percentile for Admissions
Along with the NEET PG results, NBEMS also issued the minimum marks and percentile required by students to apply for admissions to various NEET PG courses. The category-wise cutoff details are given below
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Category
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Minimum Qualifying/ Eligibility Criteria
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Cut-Off Scores (Out of 720)
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General/EWS
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50th percentile
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262
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General PwBD
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45th percentile
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244
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SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC)
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40th percentile
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226
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.