NEET PG 2026 Counselling Registration Begins at mcc.nic.in, Check Direct Link, Dates and Application Process

NEET PG Registration 2026: The much-awaited registration process for NEET PG Counselling has officially commenced. Candidates participating in round 1 of NEET PG counselling must visit the officia website and complete the registration and choice filling process.

As per the schedule released, the last date for students to register for NEET PG 2026 round 1 counselling is October 21, 2026. Candidates can enter the choice of course and college for round 1 allotment from October 13 to 22, 2026. After entering the choice, candidates are required to upload all the required documents and submit the registration fee

NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Students can also click on the direct link given below to complete the registration process