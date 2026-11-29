KEA Answer Key 2026 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Jailor, Warder Response Sheet And Raise Objection Link Here
KEA Jailor Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for various posts including Jailor, Warder, Second Division Instructor Grade-2, and Warder cum Nursing on its official website. Candidates can download the provisional answer key and raise objection link at -https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check details here.
KEA Jailor Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KEA Jailor Answer Key 2026 for various posts, including Jailor, Warder, Second Division Instructor Grade-2, and Warder cum Nursing on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the authority has released the response sheet and the raise objection link, if any for various Kalyana Karnataka cadre posts in the Prison Department. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the provisional answer key and raise objection link after using their login credentials at the link on the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka Jailor Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Along with the provisional answer key, the authority has released the response sheet and the raise objection link, if any, for various Kalyana Karnataka cadre posts in the Prison Department. The Karnataka Jailor Answer Key 2026 has been released in PDF format, which will provide the answers mapped across 100 questions for Question Paper Version Codes A1, B1, C1, and D1. You can download the answer key PDF directly through the link given below-
|Karnataka Jailor Answer Key 2026
|Download Link
How to Download KEA Jail Warder Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can download the KEA Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 for Warder, Instructor Grade-II, and Warder cum Nursing Posts through the official website. You can download the admit card after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official KEA website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
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Open the relevant recruitment section.
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Find the Karnataka Jail Warder Answer Key 2026 link.
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You will get the Answer Key PDF in a new window.
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Download the answer key PDF and take a clear printout for the examination.
KEA Jail Warder Answer Key 2026: How To Raise an Objection?
Candidates are advised to download the provisional answer key and match the same with their response sheet extensively. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, after following the objection submission guidelines released by the exam authority.
Candidates will have to submit all the crucial documents, including paper details, exam date, version code, question number, and supporting documents in PDF format, alongside a non-refundable fee of ₹25 per objection as displayed in the notification.
Candidates can submit objections to the answer keys online via the KEA website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/) until 10:30 AM on November 30, 2026.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.