KEA Jailor Answer Key 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KEA Jailor Answer Key 2026 for various posts, including Jailor, Warder, Second Division Instructor Grade-2, and Warder cum Nursing on its official website. Along with the provisional answer key, the authority has released the response sheet and the raise objection link, if any for various Kalyana Karnataka cadre posts in the Prison Department. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the provisional answer key and raise objection link after using their login credentials at the link on the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka Jailor Answer Key 2026 Download Link

Along with the provisional answer key, the authority has released the response sheet and the raise objection link, if any, for various Kalyana Karnataka cadre posts in the Prison Department. The Karnataka Jailor Answer Key 2026 has been released in PDF format, which will provide the answers mapped across 100 questions for Question Paper Version Codes A1, B1, C1, and D1. You can download the answer key PDF directly through the link given below-