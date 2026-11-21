UP Special TET Result 2026: The UP Special TET Result 2026 has been released late at night on 20 November 2026 by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC). The exam was held on 3 November 2026 for in-service teachers. Candidates can now check their result and download the scorecard from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Qualifying this test is important for teachers who want to stay eligible for their roles and future recruitment. In this article, we share the result link, qualifying marks, steps to check the result and what to do next.

The UP Special TET Result 2026 is now available online on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates can open the link below, log in with their details and download the result PDF.

UP Special TET Result 2026 Link Check Here

UP Special TET Result 2026 Statistics

UPESSC declared the result just 17 days after the exam on 3 November 2026. In total, 38,902 in-service teachers qualified, across both the primary and upper primary levels. The table below shows the level-wise numbers.