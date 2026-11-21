UP Special TET Result 2026 (OUT): Download Score Card PDF at upessc.up.gov.in
UP Special TET Result 2026: UPESSC has released the UP Special TET Result 2026 on 20 November 2026. In total, 38,902 in-service teachers qualified: 15,159 at primary and 23,743 at upper primary level. Candidates can download scorecards online at upessc.up.gov.in.
Key Points
- The UP Special TET Result 2026 was declared on 20 November 2026 by UPESSC.
- The exam for in-service teachers was conducted on 3 November 2026.
- A total of 38,902 in-service teachers qualified the 2026 Special TET.
UP Special TET Result 2026: The UP Special TET Result 2026 has been released late at night on 20 November 2026 by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC). The exam was held on 3 November 2026 for in-service teachers. Candidates can now check their result and download the scorecard from the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Qualifying this test is important for teachers who want to stay eligible for their roles and future recruitment. In this article, we share the result link, qualifying marks, steps to check the result and what to do next.
वि o संख्या 03/2026 विशेष शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा ( Special TET-2026) परिणाम एवं विज्ञप्ति URL - https://t.co/cz2HUPsR1M https://t.co/N6fU00v3xh https://t.co/WANHLr8N4O— UPESSC (@upesscprayagraj) November 20, 2026
UP Special TET Result 2026 PDF Download
The UP Special TET Result 2026 is now available online on the official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates can open the link below, log in with their details and download the result PDF.
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UP Special TET Result 2026 Link
UP Special TET Result 2026 Statistics
UPESSC declared the result just 17 days after the exam on 3 November 2026. In total, 38,902 in-service teachers qualified, across both the primary and upper primary levels. The table below shows the level-wise numbers.
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Level / Paper
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Candidates Appeared
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Candidates Qualified
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Pass Percentage (%)
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Candidates Not Qualified
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Primary Level(Classes 1–5)
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50,666
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15,159
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29.92%
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35,507
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Upper Primary Level(Classes 6–8)
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43,015
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23,743
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55.20%
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19,272
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Total (Combined)
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93,681
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38,902
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41.53%
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54,779
UP Special TET Result 2026 Highlights
The UP Special TET Result 2026 was conducted by UPESSC for in-service teachers. The table below gives the key details at a glance, so candidates can find the main facts quickly before checking their scorecards.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj
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Exam Name
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Uttar Pradesh Special Teacher Eligibility Test (UP Special TET) 2026
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Advertisement No.
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03/2026
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Target Eligibility Group
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In-Service Teachers (Primary: Classes 1 to 5 and Upper Primary: Classes 6 to 8)
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Registration Window
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5 September 2026 to 4 October 2026
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Exam Date
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3 November 2026
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Provisional Answer Key Date
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5 November 2026
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Result Declaration Date
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20 November 2026(Late night)
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Result Mode
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Online (Digital Scorecard via Candidate Login)
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Total Candidates Registered
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~1,06,553 (derived from 87.92% attendance)
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Total Candidates Appeared
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93,681(Primary [Classes 1–5]: 50,666 | Upper Primary [Classes 6–8]: 43,015)
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Overall Attendance / Turnout
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87.92%
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Qualifying Marks Criteria
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• General / Unreserved (UR): 60% (90 out of 150 marks)
• Reserved Categories (OBC / SC / ST / PwD): 55% (82 out of 150 marks)
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Certificate Validity
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Lifetime
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Official Website
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upessc.up.gov.in
Steps to Download UP Special TET Result 2026
Candidates can check the UP Special TET Result 2026 online in a few simple steps. Keep your roll number and OTR login details ready before you start.
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Visit the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.
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On the home page, find the link titled "UP Special TET Result 2026".
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Click on the link. A login page will open.
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Enter your roll number or OTR login details.
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Submit the details. Your result and scorecard will appear on the screen.
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Check your qualifying status and marks.
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Download the scorecard PDF and keep a printout for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com