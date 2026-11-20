India A vs Nepal Highlights: Nepal Register Fifth-Lowest Total in List A History as India A Win by 306 Runs
India A ripped through Nepal's batting lineup to register a massive 306-run victory in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. Nepal were bowled out for just 26 runs, the fifth-lowest total in List A cricket history.
India A registered a mammoth 306-run victory over Nepal in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Friday, November 20. In the Group B clash at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, India A started their campaign in a memorable fashion. This is India biggest List A Victory.
After being invited to bat first, centuries from skipper Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra powered India A to a massive total of 332/9 in 50 overs. In reply, Nepal were bundled out for just 26 runs in 11.3 overs, with no batter managing to reach double figures.Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana starred with the ball picking up 5 and 4 wickets, respectively.
India A's largest victory (by runs) in List A cricket ✅ An exceptional performance from India A to register a mammoth 3️⃣0️⃣6️⃣-run victory over Nepal to kickstart their #RisingStarsAsiaCup campaign 🥳🥳 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/r7KnQLPzIm #TeamIndia | #INDAvNEP https://t.co/RMzAlrrHDG— BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026
India A vs Nepal Highlights: First Innings
India A did not get off to a good start as Abhishek Sharma and Ayush Badoni departed early. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 26 runs off 32 deliveries.
However, the deciding partnership came between skipper Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra. Both batters stitched together a 206-run partnership to put India A in a commanding position.
Tilak Varma scored 107 runs off 113 deliveries, while Kumar Kushagra smashed 117 runs off 102 deliveries. For Nepal, Lalit Rajbanshi and Sandeep Lamichhane picked up 3 wickets each.
First Innings Scorecard
India A – 332/9 (50 Overs)Batting
|
Batter
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
Tilak Varma
|
107
|
113
|
Kumar Kushagra
|
117
|
102
Bowling
|
Bowler
|
Overs
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
Sandeep Lamichhane
|
10
|
61
|
3
|
Lalit Rajbanshi
|
10
|
61
|
3
India A vs Nepal Highlights: Second Innings
Nepal had a forgettable outing with the bat as both their openers departed for ducks. The side lost 4 wickets with just 1 run on the board.
Rashid Khan and Pawan Sarraf were the joint-highest run-scorers for Nepal, managing just 6 runs each as the side was bundled out for 26 runs in 11.3 overs.
For India A, Prince Yadav delivered a brilliant bowling performance, picking up 5 wickets while conceding just 6 runs in his 5 overs. He was supported by Harshit Rana, who claimed 4 wickets in his 6 overs, conceding 16 runs.
Second Innings Scorecard
Nepal – 26 All Out (11.3 Overs)Batting
|
Batter
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
Rashid Khan
|
6
|
14
|
Pawan Sarraf
|
6
|
19
Bowling
|
Bowler
|
Overs
|
Runs
|
Wickets
|
Harshit Rana
|
6
|
16
|
4
|
Prince Yadav
|
5
|
6
|
5
Lowest Totals in List A Cricket
Nepal's total of 26 runs against India A is the fifth-lowest completed innings total in List A cricket history.
-
West Indies U19 vs Barbados – 18 runs (2007)
-
Saracens vs Colts CC – 19 runs (2012)
-
Middlesex vs Yorkshire – 23 runs (1974)
-
Oman vs Scotland – 24 runs (2019)
-
Nepal vs India A – 26 runs (2026)
Result: India A won by 306 runs
Also READ: India A vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Included in Playing XI as Nepal Opts to Bowl
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
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