India A registered a mammoth 306-run victory over Nepal in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Friday, November 20. In the Group B clash at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, India A started their campaign in a memorable fashion. This is India biggest List A Victory. After being invited to bat first, centuries from skipper Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra powered India A to a massive total of 332/9 in 50 overs. In reply, Nepal were bundled out for just 26 runs in 11.3 overs, with no batter managing to reach double figures.Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana starred with the ball picking up 5 and 4 wickets, respectively. India A's largest victory (by runs) in List A cricket ✅ An exceptional performance from India A to register a mammoth 3️⃣0️⃣6️⃣-run victory over Nepal to kickstart their #RisingStarsAsiaCup campaign 🥳🥳 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/r7KnQLPzIm #TeamIndia | #INDAvNEP https://t.co/RMzAlrrHDG — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026

India A vs Nepal Highlights: First Innings India A did not get off to a good start as Abhishek Sharma and Ayush Badoni departed early. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 26 runs off 32 deliveries. However, the deciding partnership came between skipper Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra. Both batters stitched together a 206-run partnership to put India A in a commanding position. Tilak Varma scored 107 runs off 113 deliveries, while Kumar Kushagra smashed 117 runs off 102 deliveries. For Nepal, Lalit Rajbanshi and Sandeep Lamichhane picked up 3 wickets each. First Innings Scorecard India A – 332/9 (50 Overs)Batting Batter Runs Balls Tilak Varma 107 113 Kumar Kushagra 117 102 Bowling Bowler Overs Runs Wickets Sandeep Lamichhane 10 61 3 Lalit Rajbanshi 10 61 3

India A vs Nepal Highlights: Second Innings Nepal had a forgettable outing with the bat as both their openers departed for ducks. The side lost 4 wickets with just 1 run on the board. Rashid Khan and Pawan Sarraf were the joint-highest run-scorers for Nepal, managing just 6 runs each as the side was bundled out for 26 runs in 11.3 overs. For India A, Prince Yadav delivered a brilliant bowling performance, picking up 5 wickets while conceding just 6 runs in his 5 overs. He was supported by Harshit Rana, who claimed 4 wickets in his 6 overs, conceding 16 runs. Second Innings Scorecard Nepal – 26 All Out (11.3 Overs)Batting Batter Runs Balls Rashid Khan 6 14 Pawan Sarraf 6 19 Bowling Bowler Overs Runs Wickets Harshit Rana 6 16 4 Prince Yadav 5 6 5