India A vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Included in Playing XI as Nepal Opts to Bowl
India A take on Nepal in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 on November 20. Check the latest toss update, confirmed playing XIs, match details and team combinations.
India A will take on Nepal in their first match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 on Friday, November 20. The crucial Group B clash will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
India A will feature some exciting young names, whereas Nepal will look to make a mark against one of the best teams in the world.
Check out the match details, including the date, time, venue, toss, playing XI and key players to watch out for.
🚨 Toss Update from Doha 🚨 Nepal have won the toss and elected to field first against India A Updates ▶️ https://t.co/r7KnQLPzIm #TeamIndia | #INDAvNEP | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/wbsMsHaffj— BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026
India A vs Nepal: Key Match Details
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Detail
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Information
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Match
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India A vs Nepal
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Tournament
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Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026
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Group
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Group B
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Date
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Friday, November 20
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Venue
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West End Park International Cricket Stadium
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Location
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Doha, Qatar
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Time
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3:30 PM IST
India A vs Nepal Toss Update
Nepal won the toss and elected to bowl first against India A in their opening match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026.
India A Playing XI vs Nepal
India A's batting lineup will feature Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the opening pair. Captain Tilak Varma will lead the side, with Ayush Badoni and Rinku Singh strengthening the middle order. Kumar Kushagra will handle the wicketkeeping duties, while Shahbaz Ahmed and Suryansh Shedge will provide all-round options. The bowling department will feature Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav.
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Player Name
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Role
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Abhishek Sharma
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Opening Batter
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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Opening Batter
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Tilak Varma (C)
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Batter
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Ayush Badoni
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Batter
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Rinku Singh
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Batter
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Kumar Kushagra (WK)
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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Shahbaz Ahmed
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All-rounder
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Suryansh Shedge
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All-rounder
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Vipraj Nigam
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All-rounder
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Harshit Rana
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Fast Bowler
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Prince Yadav
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Fast Bowler
India A vs Nepal, Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
Fans can enjoy the live action of India A vs Nepal match on Sony Sports Network. The live telecast will be available on different channels of Sony Sports Network. Whereas, the live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.
Also READ: India A vs Nepal 4th Match Group B Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Check Match Date, Time, Squad and Venue
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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