India A will take on Nepal in their first match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 on Friday, November 20. The crucial Group B clash will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

India A will feature some exciting young names, whereas Nepal will look to make a mark against one of the best teams in the world.

Check out the match details, including the date, time, venue, toss, playing XI and key players to watch out for.

🚨 Toss Update from Doha 🚨 Nepal have won the toss and elected to field first against India A Updates ▶️ https://t.co/r7KnQLPzIm #TeamIndia | #INDAvNEP | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/wbsMsHaffj — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026

India A vs Nepal: Key Match Details