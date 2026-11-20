JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026 Release Date Announced, Download Hall Ticket PDF at jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated on November 26, 2026 on the official website at jkssb.nic.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their login credentials and registered mobile number or email ID. Check the exam date, direct download link and steps here.
Key Points
- JKSSB SI Admit Cards 2026 will be available for download from November 26, 2026.
- The OMR-based written examination for SI posts is scheduled for November 29, 2026.
- This recruitment drive aims to fill 669 Sub Inspector vacancies in the Home Department.
JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026 release date for the Sub Inspector (Home Department) examination. As per the official notification released on November 20, 2026 the board is set to conduct the OMR based written examination on November 29, 2026. Candidates who will appear for this recruitment under Notification No 02 of 2024 can download their admit cards from November 26, 2026 through the official website at jkssb.nic.in.
Through this recruitment drive a total of 669 vacancies would be filled under the Home Department J&K Police.
Check- JKSSB SI Notice 2026
JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026: Overview
The selection process for the JKSSB SI Exam includes OMR-based written examination, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Document Verification. Check the important details in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Post Name
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Sub Inspector (Home Department)
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Notification Number
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02 of 2024
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Item Number
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07
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Total Vacancies
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669
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Exam Date
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November 29, 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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November 26, 2026
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Exam Mode
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OMR-Based
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Official Website
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jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link
The JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated on November 26, 2026 on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the Sub Inspector (Home Department) examination can check their hall tickets by entering their login credentials and verifying the OTP sent to their registered email ID and mobile number. We will also provide a direct download link below once activated.
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JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026 Link
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Click Here (Activated Soon)
JKSSB Sub Inspector Exam 2026: Exam Schedule
As per the notice JKSSB Sub Inspector written examination will be conducted on November 29, 2026. The admit cards will be available for download from November 26 onwards. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their login credentials including their username and password. They must enter OTP received on their registered email ID and mobile number to download the admit card.
How to Download JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their JKSSB Sub Inspector Hall Ticket 2026-
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Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.
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On the homepage click on the link to download the E Admit Card.
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Enter your login credentials such as username and password.
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Enter the OTP received on your registered email ID and mobile number.
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Download the JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026.
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Bring a copy of the hall ticket on the exam day.
Details Mentioned on JKSSB SI Hall Ticket 2026
After downloading the admit card candidates can check all the details mentioned on it. In case of any errors they can contact the board through the official email ID: ssbjk-grievance@jk.gov.in.
For more details related to the JKSSB SI Exam please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.