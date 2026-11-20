JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026 release date for the Sub Inspector (Home Department) examination. As per the official notification released on November 20, 2026 the board is set to conduct the OMR based written examination on November 29, 2026. Candidates who will appear for this recruitment under Notification No 02 of 2024 can download their admit cards from November 26, 2026 through the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive a total of 669 vacancies would be filled under the Home Department J&K Police.

Check- JKSSB SI Notice 2026

JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026: Overview

The selection process for the JKSSB SI Exam includes OMR-based written examination, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Document Verification. Check the important details in the table below.