The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued an official notification on November 20, 2026, confirming the exam schedule and hall ticket download dates for the Sub-Inspector (Civil) and equivalent posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) 2026. As per the TSLPRB Chairman V.V. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, the Preliminary Written Test for 1,60,712 registered candidates who will appear for the exam for 257 vacancies will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM across 335 exam centres in Telangana. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from tgprb.in starting from 8:00 AM on November 22, 2026, until midnight on November 28, 2026.

TSLPRB Telangana SI Admit Card 2026

TSLPRB will release the admit cards for the Telangana SI recruitment exam 2026on November 22, 2026, and it will be available for download till November 28, 2026. The Telangana SI (Civil) recruitment exam 2026 will be held on November 29, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This exam is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies, and it will be conducted across 335 exam centres across Telangana. The exam date and the admit card details were released through a press release, which has been provided below for the candidates:-