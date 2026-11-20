TSLPRB Telangana SI Admit Card 2026: Download Sub Inspector Hall Ticket PDF, Link Here Soon
TSLPRB has issued an official notification confirming the Telangana Police SI Preliminary Written Test hall ticket download date. Check the complete information in the article below.
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued an official notification on November 20, 2026, confirming the exam schedule and hall ticket download dates for the Sub-Inspector (Civil) and equivalent posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) 2026. As per the TSLPRB Chairman V.V. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, the Preliminary Written Test for 1,60,712 registered candidates who will appear for the exam for 257 vacancies will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM across 335 exam centres in Telangana. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from tgprb.in starting from 8:00 AM on November 22, 2026, until midnight on November 28, 2026.
TSLPRB Telangana SI Admit Card 2026
TSLPRB will release the admit cards for the Telangana SI recruitment exam 2026on November 22, 2026, and it will be available for download till November 28, 2026. The Telangana SI (Civil) recruitment exam 2026 will be held on November 29, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This exam is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies, and it will be conducted across 335 exam centres across Telangana. The exam date and the admit card details were released through a press release, which has been provided below for the candidates:-
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TSLPRB Telangana SI Admit Card 2026
Telangana Police SI Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some important key highlights of the Telangana Police SI Admit Card for the candidates who will be appearing for the November 29, 2026 exam:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB)
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Posts covered
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Sub-Inspector (Civil) and Equivalent Posts (275 Vacancies)
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Total Registered Candidates
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1,60,712 candidates who will be appearing across 335 Exam Centres
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Hall Ticket Download Window
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November 22, 2026 to November 28, 2026
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Exam Date
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November 29, 2026 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)
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Official Website
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tgprb.in
Also check, MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: Check All Exams Schedule at mppsc.mp.gov.in and Other Details
Important Instructions For Telangana SI Hall Ticket 2026
TSLPRB has laid down some strict exam-day protocols that every candidate will have to follow compulsorily; these are as follows:-
- Candidates must print their hall ticket on A4-size paper and affix the exact same passport-size photograph uploaded during the online application. Entry will be denied without the pasted photograph of the candidates.
- Exam Centre gates open one hour before the exam, and candidates who arrive even a minute late after 10:00 AM will not be permitted to go inside the examination hall.
- Centres will conduct Aadhaar face authentication, fingerprint capture, and signature checks; applicants are advised to avoid applying anything on their fingers.
- Only the printed hall ticket and a blue or black ballpoint pen are allowed inside the hall, while mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, books, and bags will be strictly banned.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.