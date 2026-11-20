MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027 OUT: Check All Exams Schedule at mppsc.mp.gov.in and Other Details
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has published the exam calendar 2027 on November 20, 2026, at mppsc.mp.gov.in. Check the download steps and other details in the article below.
Key Points
- MPPSC released its Annual Examination Calendar for 2027 on November 20, 2026.
- The calendar details tentative dates for state civil, forest, and other exams for 2027.
- Exams are scheduled from January to October 2027, supporting increased state recruitment.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Indore, has officially released its Annual Examination Calendar for 2027 on November 20, 2026, on its official website that is mppsc.mp.gov.in. The exam calendar has been published in a PDF format and mentions the tentative dates for the upcoming state civil services, forest services, and departmental recruitment exam, which are scheduled across the 2027 calendar year. The release comes amid the increased recruitment planning in Madhya Pradesh, where the state administration has outlined plans for large-scale direct hiring alongside two proposed State Service Examinations cycles, including both regular and special in 2027 to fill departmental vacancies promptly.
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027 OUT
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the exam calendar for various posts like the State Service Preliminary Exam 2027 (Special), State Forest Service Main Exam 2027, Deputy Director Principal category-2, Assistant Director (Technical) Exam 2027, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2027, State Eligibility Test (SET)- 2027, State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2027, etc. These exams are scheduled to start from January to October 2027. Candidates can check the exam calendar from the direct link given below:-
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MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027 OUT
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027, which the aspirants should know about:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Indore
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Exam Calendar OUT Date
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November 20, 2026
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Nature of Schedule
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Tentative (Subject to administrative and court directions)
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Major Exams Covered
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Official Website
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mppsc.mp.gov.in
Also check, UPPSC to Verify Documents via DigiLocker; Only Digital Applications Allowed After Six Months
How to Download MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027 PDF?
Candidates who will be preparing for the Madhya Pradesh state-level competitive exams can download the official exam calendar PDF by following these simple steps, which are given below:-
- Go to the official website of MPPSC, i.e., mppsc.mp.gov.in
- Look for the What’s New or Exam Calendar section once taken to the homepage.
- Click on the notification link which is titled as Exam Calendar 2027.
- The official PDF document will open on the screen,
- Download the Exam Calendar and save a copy to map the study plan accordingly.
Also check, HSSC PST Schedule 2026 Out: Check Exam Dates and Shift Timings for Forest Guard, Forester & Deputy Ranger
As a standard MPPSC practice, dates which are listed in the annual exam calendar are tentative and subject to change based on the approvals and judicial directives. Candidates are advised to always cross check the final exam dates in the specific recruitment advertisement.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.