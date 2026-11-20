The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), Indore, has officially released its Annual Examination Calendar for 2027 on November 20, 2026, on its official website that is mppsc.mp.gov.in. The exam calendar has been published in a PDF format and mentions the tentative dates for the upcoming state civil services, forest services, and departmental recruitment exam, which are scheduled across the 2027 calendar year. The release comes amid the increased recruitment planning in Madhya Pradesh, where the state administration has outlined plans for large-scale direct hiring alongside two proposed State Service Examinations cycles, including both regular and special in 2027 to fill departmental vacancies promptly.

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2027 OUT

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the exam calendar for various posts like the State Service Preliminary Exam 2027 (Special), State Forest Service Main Exam 2027, Deputy Director Principal category-2, Assistant Director (Technical) Exam 2027, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam 2027, State Eligibility Test (SET)- 2027, State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2027, etc. These exams are scheduled to start from January to October 2027. Candidates can check the exam calendar from the direct link given below:-