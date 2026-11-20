ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: NAPS Application Last Date Extended to November 29
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has extended the application deadline for Trade Apprentice posts under NAPS to November 29, 2026 due to technical issues.
Key Points
- ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 offers 3047 vacancies; applications began Oct 29, 2026.
- The final deadline for online application submission is November 29, 2026.
- Eligible candidates can apply online for positions across 24 work centres.
ONGC Recruitment 2026: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has extended the last date for the online submission of application form for Engagement of Apprentices till October 29, 2026. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt. No ONGC/APPR/1/2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 3047 apprentice vacancies would be filled across 24 work centres. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the respective NAPS and NATS portals. The application process commenced from October 29, 2026. Those who have not applied till now can use this opportunity.
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)
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Recruitment Name
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ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement No.
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ONGC/APPR/1/2026
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Number of Vacancies
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3,047
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Work Centres
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24
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 29, 2026
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Last Date for Submission of Online Application
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November 29, 2026
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Age Limit
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18 to 24 Years
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Training Duration
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12 Months
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Selection Process
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Merit-Based Selection
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Official Website
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ongcindia.com
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The recruitment drive is conducted under the engagement of apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Candidates can apply online through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal depending on the chosen trade. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification of the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 below.
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ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Link
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ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
Steps to Apply for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps simple given below to complete the online application-
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Go to the official NAPS portal at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or NATS portal at nats.education.gov.in, depending on the selected trade.
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Complete the registration process on the portal.
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Log in using your credentials.
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Now click on the ONGC apprenticeship opportunity and select the eligible trade and work centre.
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Enter your personal, educational and contact details.
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Review all details once before the final submission.
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Submit and save the application form for future references.
For more details and official announcements related to the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Also Check- SSC CHSL City Intimation Slip 2026 (OUT) Today LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.