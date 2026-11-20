ONGC Recruitment 2026: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has extended the last date for the online submission of application form for Engagement of Apprentices till October 29, 2026. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt. No ONGC/APPR/1/2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 3047 apprentice vacancies would be filled across 24 work centres. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the respective NAPS and NATS portals. The application process commenced from October 29, 2026. Those who have not applied till now can use this opportunity.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 in the table below.