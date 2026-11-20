Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2026: The Allahabad High Court released the provisional answer keys on November 20, 2026 for the post of Private Secretary Grade I Recruitment Examination. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination held on November 17, 2026 can now download the response sheet pdf by visiting the official website of the High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in. Along with the release of answer key the objection process has been made live from 11:00 AM and candidates can raise objections till November 22, 2026 by 11:55 PM

Through this recruitment drive a total of 195 vacancies for the post of Private Secretary would be filled. To download the answer key candidate need to enter their credentials such as application number, user password and security pin