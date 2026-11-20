Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Private Secretary Response Sheet PDF Link Here
The Allahabad High Court has released the provisional answer keys for the exam conducted on November 17, 2026. Candidates can check the response sheet to calculate marks. The recruitment drive will fill 195 vacancies. Check details here.
Key Points
- The Allahabad High Court released provisional answer keys on November 20, 2026.
- Candidates can raise objections until November 22, 2026, by 11:55 PM.
- The exam was held on November 17, 2026, for 195 Private Secretary vacancies.
Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2026: The Allahabad High Court released the provisional answer keys on November 20, 2026 for the post of Private Secretary Grade I Recruitment Examination. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination held on November 17, 2026 can now download the response sheet pdf by visiting the official website of the High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in. Along with the release of answer key the objection process has been made live from 11:00 AM and candidates can raise objections till November 22, 2026 by 11:55 PM
Through this recruitment drive a total of 195 vacancies for the post of Private Secretary would be filled. To download the answer key candidate need to enter their credentials such as application number, user password and security pin
Allahabad High Court Private Secretary Answer Key 2026 PDF Download
The Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2026 download link is now active on the official website. Candidates can now check the provisional answer key and response sheet for the posts. Check the direct link to download the answer key of the Allahabad High Court below.
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Allahabad HC Answer Key 2026 Link
Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2026: Overview
The selection process for this recruitment consists of Stage I computer test, a Stage II shorthand and typing test and a Stage III interview followed by medical fitness and document verification. Check the details related to the Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2026 below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Allahabad High Court
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Post Name
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Private Secretary Grade-I Recruitment Examination 2026
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No of Vacancies
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195
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Exam Stage
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Stage 1 CBT
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Exam Date
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November 17, 2026
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Release Date
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October 20, 2026
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Official Website
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allahabadhighcourt.in
Steps to Download Allahabad High Court Private Secretary Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the provisional answer key-
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Go to the official website of the Allahabad High Court at allahabadhighcourt.in
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On the homepage Click on the link titled Private Secretary Provisional Answer Key 2026
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Now enter your login credentials such as application number, user password and security pin
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Download the answer key PDF and save for future references.
Details Mentioned on Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2026
After downloading the response sheet pdf candidates can find the following details mentioned in it-
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Conducting Body Name
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Exam Date
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Type of Answer Key
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Number of Questions
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Post Name
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Correct Answer for the respective question
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Important Instruction
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Details related to objections
For more details and official updates related to the recruitment process candidates must visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.