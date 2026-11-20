Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother, Savitri Devi, has reportedly passed away at the age of 91 in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on November 20, 2026. She was living at her ancestral home in Panchur village. Her reported death has brought attention to the family background of Yogi Adityanath, who was born as Ajay Singh Bisht in Uttarakhand. He became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in March 2017. Yogi Adityanath comes from a family of eight children. He has four brothers and three sisters, according to publicly reported family details. His father was Anand Singh Bisht, while his mother was Savitri Devi. But how much do you know about the family of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath? Let's check his family tree, parents, brothers, sisters and other important details.

Yogi Adityanath Mother Savitri Devi: What Happened? Savitri Devi, the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was reportedly 91 years old when she passed away on November 20, 2026. She lived in Panchur village in the Yamkeshwar area of Pauri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand. This is also the ancestral village of Yogi Adityanath. Her husband, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yogi Adityanath has visited his native village and met his mother on several occasions. In May 2022, he visited Panchur village and met his mother. Earlier, in June 2024, he also visited AIIMS Rishikesh, where his mother was receiving medical treatment. Who Is Yogi Adityanath? Check Important Details Yogi Adityanath is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was born on June 5, 1972, in Panchur village of Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

His birth name was Ajay Singh Bisht. He later became a monk and took the name Yogi Adityanath. Here are some important facts about him: Particulars Details Full name Yogi Adityanath Birth name Ajay Singh Bisht Date of birth June 5, 1972 Age (November 2026) 54 years Birthplace Panchur, Garhwal, Uttarakhand Father Anand Singh Bisht (biological father, as publicly reported) Mother Savitri Devi Spiritual Guru Mahant Avaidyanath Education Graduate in Science University Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Political party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Current position Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh First became CM March 19, 2017 Marital status Unmarried According to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's official profile, Yogi Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972, in Panchur, Garhwal. His profile also mentions Mahant Avaidyanath as his Spiritual Guru.

Yogi Adityanath Family Tree: Parents, Brothers and Sisters Yogi Adityanath belongs to a family from Panchur village in Uttarakhand. His family has eight children, including Yogi Adityanath. He has four brothers and three sisters. Here is a simple family tree based on publicly reported family information: 1. Father: Anand Singh Bisht Anand Singh Bisht was the biological father of Yogi Adityanath. He worked in the forest department in Uttarakhand. He passed away in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. 2. Mother: Savitri Devi Savitri Devi was the mother of Yogi Adityanath. She lived in Panchur village in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. She was reportedly 91 years old at the time of her death on November 20, 2026. 3. Brothers and Sisters Yogi Adityanath has seven siblings. His family includes four brothers and three sisters.

The publicly reported names and details of some family members include: Manvendra Mohan: Yogi Adityanath's elder brother.

Shailendra Mohan: His younger brother, who has been reported to serve in the Indian Army.

Mahendra Mohan: Another younger brother.

Shashi Payal: His sister, who has been reported to run a small food shop. The names and occupations of all seven siblings are not available in the official legislative biography. Complete Family Tree of Yogi Adityanath Family Member Name / Details Father Anand Singh Bisht Mother Savitri Devi Spiritual Guru Mahant Avaidyanath Brother Manvendra Mohan Brother Shailendra Mohan Brother Mahendra Mohan Sister Shashi Payal Other siblings Three siblings whose names are not independently verified here Yogi Adityanath Ajay Singh Bisht

Note: The names and family relationships above are based on different source. The official Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Parliament profiles do not provide a complete biological family tree. Who Was Yogi Adityanath's Spiritual Guru? Mahant Avaidyanath was the spiritual guru of Yogi Adityanath. Yogi Adityanath came in contact with Mahant Avaidyanath and became his disciple. He later became associated with the Gorakhnath Math in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Mahant Avaidyanath passed away in September 2014. After his death, Yogi Adityanath became the head of the Gorakhnath Math. The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's official profile also identifies Mahant Avaidyanath as his father/guru. When Did Yogi Adityanath Become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh? Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time on March 19, 2017.