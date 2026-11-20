EPFO New Rules 2026: Check 5 PF Withdrawal Rules, List of Required Documents and Step-by-Step Online Withdrawal Process
Planning to withdraw your PF savings? Check five important EPFO withdrawal rules, eligibility conditions, required documents and the step-by-step online application process. Also, understand the latest November 2026 changes to minimum balance requirements and unemployment waiting periods.
EPFO New Rules: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is right now in the spotlight as everyone is focusing on the new minimum balance update news.
The EPFO manages the retirement savings of millions of salaried employees in India. The salary that gets deducted from your salary goes straight into your PF account as savings that could now be withdrawn at any time.
However, withdrawing your Provident Fund (PF) requires meeting certain eligibility conditions, completing KYC verification and following the prescribed procedure.
On November 19, 2026, the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) approved major changes to PF withdrawal rules. These include reducing the minimum retained balance from 25% to 10% and bringing back the two-month waiting period for final settlement after unemployment.
The Board also approved a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for retirees. Here is a guide to the five important withdrawal rules, required documents and step-by-step online process.
This withdrawal can only be done once you follow the rules and criteria set by the Board. Let's dig in and help you understand the requirements for withdrawing the PF in your account.
EPFO PF Rules 2026: List Of 5 Important Rules to Know Before Withdrawing Your Money
Before applying for PF withdrawal, employees should keep these five important rules in mind to avoid delays, claim rejection and tax deductions.
1. Complete Your KYC Verification
-
Keep your UAN active and link your Aadhaar, PAN and bank account.
-
Ensure your personal details match your Aadhaar records.
-
Keep your Aadhaar-linked mobile number active for OTP verification.
2. Check Your Employment Status
-
If you change jobs, transfer your PF balance using Form 13 instead of withdrawing it.
-
Ensure your previous employer has updated your Date of Exit.
-
The CBT approved reducing the unemployment waiting period for final PF settlement from 12 months to 2 months on November 19, 2026. Formal notification is awaited.
3. Complete the Required Service Period
-
Complete at least 12 months of EPF membership for eligible partial withdrawals under the revised framework.
-
Partial withdrawals are grouped into three categories: essential needs, housing needs and special circumstances.
-
Previous service can be counted if old PF accounts are transferred and consolidated under your UAN.
4. Check the Minimum Balance Requirement
-
Under the existing rules, members must retain at least 25% of their PF balance.
-
On November 19, 2026, the CBT approved reducing the minimum retained balance to 10%.
-
This could allow eligible members to withdraw up to 90% of their balance after formal notification.
5. Understand the Five-Year Tax Rule
-
EPF withdrawals are generally tax-free after five years of continuous eligible service.
-
Withdrawals before five years may attract tax and TDS, depending on the amount and applicable conditions.
-
Keep your PAN linked to avoid higher TDS.
-
Eligible taxpayers can submit Form 121 (which replaced Forms 15G and 15H from April 1, 2026) to claim exemption from TDS, subject to conditions.
EPFO PF Withdrawal 2026: Latest Changes Announced on November 19
The EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT), chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, approved three major changes to PF withdrawal rules at its 240th meeting on November 19, 2026.
|
Latest update
|
Earlier rule
|
New change approved on November 19, 2026
|
Minimum PF balance
|
Members had to retain at least 25% of their PF balance.
|
Minimum retained balance reduced to 10%, potentially allowing eligible members to withdraw up to 90%.
|
Unemployment waiting period
|
12 months for final PF settlement after unemployment.
|
Reduced to 2 months, subject to formal notification.
|
Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP)
|
Retirees could withdraw their PF corpus as a lump sum.
|
Eligible retirees can opt for monthly, quarterly or half-yearly instalments.
Important points to remember:
-
The two-month waiting period applies to final EPF settlement, not EPS pension withdrawal.
-
The EPS withdrawal waiting period remains 36 months.
-
These changes are CBT-approved and require formal scheme amendments before implementation.
-
As of November 20, 2026, members should follow the existing operational rules until the revised provisions are officially notified.
Also Read: EPFO New Rules 2026: Employees Can Withdraw 90% of PF Before Age 55 – What Salaried Employees and Retirees Need to Know
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.