EPFO New Rules: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is right now in the spotlight as everyone is focusing on the new minimum balance update news.

The EPFO manages the retirement savings of millions of salaried employees in India. The salary that gets deducted from your salary goes straight into your PF account as savings that could now be withdrawn at any time.

However, withdrawing your Provident Fund (PF) requires meeting certain eligibility conditions, completing KYC verification and following the prescribed procedure.

On November 19, 2026, the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) approved major changes to PF withdrawal rules. These include reducing the minimum retained balance from 25% to 10% and bringing back the two-month waiting period for final settlement after unemployment.