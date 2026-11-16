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IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 Live: Direct Link to Download Scorecard PDF Soon at ibps.in

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 16, 2026, 18:14 IST

IBPS PO Result 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will shortly release the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 on its official website- ibps.in. Check out this live blog for the latest update on IBPS PO Mains Result.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2026
IBPS PO Mains Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 is expected to be released today.
  • IBPS is hiring around 7,565 jobs across the country for Probationary Officers (PO) Posts.
  • Candidates can download the IBPS PO Mains Scorecard PDF from the official website once released.

IBPS PO 2026 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will shortly release the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026. Candidates can download the CRP CSA (Customer Service Associate) XVI Mains scorecard PDF from the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (ibps.in) once it is officially released.
The IBPS PO exam was held on October 4, 2026, at designated test centres spread across the country. Through this recruitment drive, the IBPS will fill up 7,565 posts of Probationary Officers (PO).
Candidates who clear the mains exam will move to the next stages which are Personality Test and Common Interview. Check out this article for the result link, scorecard, and other latest updates on IBPS PO mains result 2026.

IBPS PO 2026 Result Date (Expected)

Candidates who appeared for the mains exam are eagerly waiting for the result to know their qualifying status for the next stages. However, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has not yet announced the official IBPS PO 2026 result date. Based on previous years’ trends, the result is expected to be released within 6-7 weeks of the examination. Since the Mains conducted on October 4, 2026, aspirants can expect the IBPS PO Result to be available on the official website anytime soon. Once released, candidates can check their IBPS PO Results using their registration number and password.

How to Check IBPS PO Result 2026

Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO 2026 exam can check their IBPS PO Results online through the official IBPS website. To access the result, candidates need to use their registration number and password/date of birth. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the IBPS PO result 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘CRP PO/MT XVI Mains Result Download Link’

Step 3: A new page will open; click on the mains result link

Step 4: Fill in all the details like Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB  and security captcha and click on ‘Login’.

Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details on IBPS PO Result 2026 Scorecard PDF

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will shortly release the IBPS PO result 2026 scorecard PDF on the official website. The IBPS PO scorecard will contain the following information.

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Roll Number

  • Registration Number

  • Qualifying Status

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Result Date

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Nov 16, 2026, 18:14 IST

    IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 Live: Check Highlights

    Candidates can find all the information about IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 in the table given below:

    Particulars

    Details

    Conducting Body

    Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

    Recruitment Name

    Common Recruitment Process (CRP) CSA (Customer Service Associate) XVI

    Exam Dates
    • Preliminary Examination: 22 and 23 August 2026
    • Main Examination: 4 October 2026

    Result Status

    Awaited

    Expected Result Date

    November 16, 2026

    Number of Vacancies

    7565

    Official Website

    ibps.in

    Mode of Result

    Online

    Login Credentials Required

    Application Number, Date of Birth
  • Nov 16, 2026, 17:51 IST

    IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 is Expected Today

    Previous trends suggest that the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) can release the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 today on its official website. The result will be released for the 7565 vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the mains exam held on October 4 can check their mains exam scorecard online once the link is activated.

What after the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026?

The candidates who clear the mains exam will be called for the next stages, which includes Personality Test and Common Interview. The Personality Test checks your behavior and habits for the panel, while the Common Interview is a face-to-face talk to decide if you are fit to be a bank officer.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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