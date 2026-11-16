IBPS PO Mains Result 2026 Live: Direct Link to Download Scorecard PDF Soon at ibps.in

IBPS PO 2026 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will shortly release the IBPS PO Mains Result 2026. Candidates can download the CRP CSA (Customer Service Associate) XVI Mains scorecard PDF from the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (ibps.in) once it is officially released.

The IBPS PO exam was held on October 4, 2026, at designated test centres spread across the country. Through this recruitment drive, the IBPS will fill up 7,565 posts of Probationary Officers (PO).

Candidates who clear the mains exam will move to the next stages which are Personality Test and Common Interview. Check out this article for the result link, scorecard, and other latest updates on IBPS PO mains result 2026.

IBPS PO 2026 Result Date (Expected)

Candidates who appeared for the mains exam are eagerly waiting for the result to know their qualifying status for the next stages. However, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has not yet announced the official IBPS PO 2026 result date. Based on previous years’ trends, the result is expected to be released within 6-7 weeks of the examination. Since the Mains conducted on October 4, 2026, aspirants can expect the IBPS PO Result to be available on the official website anytime soon. Once released, candidates can check their IBPS PO Results using their registration number and password.

How to Check IBPS PO Result 2026

Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO 2026 exam can check their IBPS PO Results online through the official IBPS website. To access the result, candidates need to use their registration number and password/date of birth. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the IBPS PO result 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS- ibps.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘CRP PO/MT XVI Mains Result Download Link’

Step 3: A new page will open; click on the mains result link

Step 4: Fill in all the details like Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB and security captcha and click on ‘Login’.

Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details on IBPS PO Result 2026 Scorecard PDF

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will shortly release the IBPS PO result 2026 scorecard PDF on the official website. The IBPS PO scorecard will contain the following information.